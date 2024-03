Shares of power producers rose amid optimism about utilities' sustainable-energy arms.

Shares of one major sustainable-energy producer, NRG, rose to all-time highs. Rival NextEra Energy rose slightly.

The SPDR Select Sector Utilities exchange-traded fund, which tracks the performance of the utilities industry group on the S&P 500, has trimmed losses for the year to date to less than 2%.

