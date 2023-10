Shares of power producers rose sharply as traders bet Treasury yields would stabilize.

Developments this week, including a retreat for oil prices and an unexpectedly strong jobs report, alleviated some concerns about a stagflationary outlook that would weigh on demand for utility stocks.

Treasury yields rose modestly Friday.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-06-23 1725ET