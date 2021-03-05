Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Utility Regulator comments on SSE Airtricity Gas Supply's tariff announcement

03/05/2021 | 01:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A 9.8% increase to regulated gas tariffs in the Greater Belfast area has been announced by SSE Airtricity Gas Supply. This change in tariff applies to domestic and small customers[i] and will come into effect on 1 April 2021.

Commenting on the announcement, John French, Chief Executive of the Utility Regulator said:

'In February, SSE Airtricity Gas Supply provided a submission to the Utility Regulator to increase their regulated gas tariff by 9.8% or £46 per year. We have accepted this submission following a detailed review of their gas purchasing strategy, regulatory reserves[ii] and operating costs.

'The main reason behind this tariff increase has been a rise in wholesale gas costs. The price of wholesale gas traded on the 'day ahead' market has nearly doubled since January 2020.

'After this increase, the average SSE Airtricity Gas Supply's bill in the Greater Belfast licence area will be £514 per year. This compares to an annual average gas bill in GB of £536, £685[iii] in RoI and £518 in Firmus Energy's Ten Towns licence area[iv].

'I recognise with Covid-19, that this increase has come at the worst possible time for households and small businesses. We have therefore been working with the Consumer Council and the energy industry to ensure that consumers and businesses are supported. I would encourage anyone who is worried about their energy bill to contact their supplier and access the help and support that is available.

'We will continue to proactively review wholesale energy costs and ensure the market is competitive and that consumers are fairly treated.'

Further information on the support available to energy customers is available at www.nidirect.gov.uk/covid-19-energy-debt-advice and within the consumer protection section of our website. The Consumer Council's website has energy advice for consumers during these difficult times and also provides an independent energy price comparison tool to help consumers save money.

A number of agencies can provide free and independent advice, including Advice NI,Money and Pensions Service and Christians Against Poverty. There is also more information on support for natural gas customers from the new www.naturalgasni.com website.

Today's announcement marks the conclusion of a review undertaken by the Utility Regulator and firmus energy, in consultation with the Department for the Economy and the Consumer Council for Northern Ireland.

A briefing paper on the tariff review has been published.

[i] Business customers using less than 2,500 therms per annum.

[ii] Also referred to as over/under recovery. An explanation on these costs is provided in the briefing paper.

[iii] Exchange rate of 0.888 rate used in calculation.

[iv] Comparisons based on a domestic credit (non-prepayment meter) customer using 12,000 kWh per annum. Prepayment customer average annual bill comparisons may vary.

Notes

For further information, please contact Adele Boyle on 07787 279584.

  • The Utility Regulator is the independent non-ministerial government department responsible for regulating the electricity and gas industries and water and sewerage services in Northern Ireland.
  • This tariff review commenced in February 2021 and covers around 178,000 customers in the Greater Belfast area. The review also covers customers in the Gas to the West area where 1,200 customers are connected.
  • The average domestic credit customer will see their bills increase by around £46 per year and the average bill will rise to £514 per year.
  • The SSE Airtricity Gas Supply standard tariff is 4% lower than the average of the GB price cap. Both have VAT rates of 5%.
  • The SSE Airtricity Gas Supply standard tariff is 25% lower than the Bord Gais standard gas tariff in the RoI. This includes VAT at 13.5% in RoI and 5% in NI.
  • The Greater Belfast area covers: South, West, East and North Belfast; Carrickfergus; Newtownabbey; Duncrue and Harbour; Lisburn; Carryduff; Castlereagh; Ballygowan; Newtownards; Larne; and North Down

Disclaimer

NIAUR - Northern Ireland Authority for Utility Regulation published this content on 05 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2021 18:38:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:47pFinnegan Teams Up with Unilever on D&I Mentorship ProgramFinnegan Teams Up with Unilever on D&I Mentorship Program
PU
01:47pEVERSOURCE ENERGY  : Efficiency Project Underway at Housing for Seniors and Residents with Disabilities in Greenfield
PU
01:47pCloudCommerce to Use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Solve Industry Problems Caused by Google
GL
01:44pCHAMATH PALIHAPITIYA : Investor Chamath Palihapitiya cashes out of personal Virgin Galactic stake
RE
01:44pProactive news headlines including Delta 9 Cannabis, Albert Labs, The Valens Company and DXI Capital
GL
01:43pGLOBAL BOATWORKS  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATION (form 10-Q/A)
AQ
01:42pGeico must face lawsuit claiming it overcharged on car insurance during pandemic -judge
RE
01:40pGrown Rogue International Announces Closing of Upsized Private Placement of Special Warrants for Gross Proceeds of $4.7 Million
NE
01:40pSHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Leidos Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
01:40pVanadiumCorp Announces Ticker Symbol Change to "VRBFF" on the United States OTC Markets
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : Main Volkswagen brand speeds up shift to electric
2SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Oil scales 1-year peak as OPEC+ rolls over output for April
3Credit Suisse winds down $10 billion Greensill-linked funds
4Wall Street stumbles on jobs data, global equity markets flat
5CONVATEC GROUP PLC : CONVATEC : Annual Results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2020 05 March 2021

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ