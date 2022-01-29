Uttar Pradesh Core Road Network Development Project - P147864

The objective of the Uttar Pradesh Core Road Network Development Project is to build capacity for results-focused road safety management in Uttar Pradesh and to improve traffic flows and safety for all road users on selected corridors of the state core road network. There are four components to the project, the first component being network improvement. The Network Improvement component will include pavement strengthening, upgrading (widening and...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

