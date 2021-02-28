Uttarakhand Workforce Development Project - P154525

The development objectives of Uttarakhand Workforce Development Project for India are to improve the quality and relevance of training at priority Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and to increase the number of labor-market-relevant workers through short-term training in Uttarakhand. This project has three components. 1) The first component, Improving the Quality and Relevance of ITI Training, aims to (a) improve the delivery of labor-market-relevant...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

