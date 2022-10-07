Uvalde school district suspends entire police force

Fueling the public outrage: the release of surveillance footage from inside Robb Elementary over the summer, which showed heavily armed officers waiting in a hallway for more than an hour before engaging the gunman.

Pete Arredondo, who led the small police force that patrolled school grounds, was fired as police chief in August.

Before students returned to class in September, parents and advocates said more needed to be done to protect children.

"We just need to stand up. Be loud. Demand accountability. Demand actions. Those that did not do their jobs do not deserve to continue on with their badges in this community. Everyone knows who they are. And it needs to stop."

According to the school police website, the small force consisted of five officers and one security guard.

The school district said it requested additional officers from the Texas Department of Public Safety to provide campus security.