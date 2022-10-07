Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Uvalde school district suspends entire police force

10/07/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: The school district in Uvalde, Texas, on Friday suspended its entire police force, which has been under investigation for its heavily-criticized response to the mass shooting in May that left 19 children and two teachers dead, the bloodiest U.S. school massacre in a decade.

Fueling the public outrage: the release of surveillance footage from inside Robb Elementary over the summer, which showed heavily armed officers waiting in a hallway for more than an hour before engaging the gunman.

Pete Arredondo, who led the small police force that patrolled school grounds, was fired as police chief in August.

Before students returned to class in September, parents and advocates said more needed to be done to protect children.

"We just need to stand up. Be loud. Demand accountability. Demand actions. Those that did not do their jobs do not deserve to continue on with their badges in this community. Everyone knows who they are. And it needs to stop."

According to the school police website, the small force consisted of five officers and one security guard.

The school district said it requested additional officers from the Texas Department of Public Safety to provide campus security.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
05:56pLiverpool picked to host 2023 Eurovision Song Contest
RE
05:55pU.S. banks' Q3 profits set to shrink on economic risks, deal slump
RE
05:55pBritain slaps down Russia's push for secret U.N. vote on Ukraine
RE
05:49pUkrainian authorities find mass grave in liberated eastern town -governor
RE
05:48pU.S. labor market charges ahead as jobless rate falls
RE
05:46pU.S. reports highly lethal bird flu in Arkansas chickens
RE
05:43pFTC files slimmed-down complaint in fight with Meta over Within acquisition
RE
05:40pPutin orders Russia to seize Exxon-led Sakhalin 1 oil and gas project
RE
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.31% This Week to 104.27 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pEuro Lost 0.63% to $0.9740 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Samsung Elec Q3 profit likely fell 32% as demand slumps from downturn
2Bank of Korea to go for second big hike on Wednesday: Reuters Poll
3South Korea's won steadies as Yoon promises to help stabilise markets
4Ambac Settles RMBS Litigations Against Bank of America
5CSC and Intertrust have obtained Regulatory Clearance from the Central ..

HOT NEWS