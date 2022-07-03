Log in
Uvalde school police chief quits city council

07/03/2022 | 02:18pm EDT
STORY: This is Pete Arredondo, the chief of the Uvalde school police force, in May, when a gunman attacked Robb Elementary School and slaughtered nineteen children and two teachers.

And on Saturday, the Uvalde government released a letter from Arredondo resigning his seat on the city council.

His resignation comes amid criticism over his response to the school massacre.

At a state senate hearing last month the director of the Texas Department of Public Safety blasted Arredondo for his decisions that day.

Steven McCraw of DPS said despite the presence of 19 cops on the scene soon after the attack, Arredondo chose to wait for more officers and equipment rather than engage the gunman.

Officers waited for more than an hour before a U.S. Border Patrol tactical team entered the room and shot dead the 18-year-old suspect.

A state official said last month that police wasted time searching for a key to the classroom door, which was not locked.

Arredondo has said he never considered himself incident commander and that he did not order police to hold back on breaching the building.

The city's school district last month placed him on administrative leave from his duties as police chief.

Arredondo said in the letter he was stepping down "to minimize further distractions" in Uvalde. His resignation plans were first reported by the Uvalde Leader-News.

Uvalde's government said in a statement that resigning was "the right thing to do" for Arredondo.

Outrage over the massacre helped galvanize support in the U.S. Congress for the first major federal gun reform in nearly three decades, which President Joe Biden, a Democrat, signed into law on June 25.


