Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UzAFI – State Investment Committee of Re : ADB is ready to deepen cooperation with Uzbekistan in a wide range of areas

02/05/2022 | 09:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On February 2 this year, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan S. Umurzakov held talks via videoconference with the President of the Asian Development Bank Masatsugu Asakawa, during which issues of bilateral cooperation and implementation of joint projects were discussed.

It was noted that ADB cooperation with Uzbekistan is multifaceted and long-term, and the portfolio of projects in the country, worth more than $10 billion, is the largest among all other development partners. While providing financing for socially and economically significant projects, the Bank also provides technical and advisory assistance in the implementation of program reforms in Uzbekistan.

In this vein, ways of further cooperation on the implementation of the goals and objectives of the ADB Partnership Strategy with Uzbekistan for 2019-2023, which correlate with the Uzbekistan Development Strategy for 2022-2026 adopted this year, were discussed. Common priorities, in particular, are supporting the private sector, promoting regional cooperation, reducing inequality by promoting inclusive growth and other important areas.

The current status of 29 projects implemented jointly with ADB with a total value of $5 billion in the areas of infrastructure development, energy, housing and communal services, healthcare and agriculture was considered. As part of the ADB Country Operations Business Plan for 2022-2024, Uzbekistan plans to implement 27 projects worth $2.8 billion, of which 3 projects worth $524 million will be implemented in 2022. The parties agreed on close cooperation to accelerate the implementation of approved initiatives and the coordination of projects under consideration.

Steps were outlined to further improve the efficiency of preparation and implementation of joint projects, in the context of which the mechanisms for interaction between ADB and the Agency for International Cooperation and Development under the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade, which is designed to be the main coordinating link at all stages of the project cycle: prioritization, design, evaluation project, procurement and practical implementation. An agreement was reached to provide technical assistance from the ADB by sending experts to Uzbekistan to advise on further capacity building and institutional development of the Agency.

Special attention was paid to cooperation in promoting projects implemented in the country on the basis of public-private partnership (PPP). The progress made in the preparation and implementation of large-scale PPP projects in the energy sector together with ADB was emphasized: a separate ADB Solar Energy Development Program in Uzbekistan with a total capacity of 1 GW is currently being actively implemented. The parties noted the significant potential for expanding cooperation in this area and expressed their readiness to explore opportunities for expanding the introduction of PPP tools in the areas of water supply, modernization of electricity distribution networks, healthcare and development of transport infrastructure.

The issues of expanding cooperation with the ADB in matters of financial support for private sector projects and commercial banks in Uzbekistan, implementing road infrastructure expansion projects, developing the system of secondary and vocational education by improving curricula in the fields of technology, engineering and mathematics, increasing employment, modernizing the health sector, empowering women and promoting women's and youth entrepreneurship.

During the dialogue, the Bank's management was invited to participate in the work of the Tashkent International Investment Forum and related events.

As a result of the talks, agreements were reached to intensify cooperation in a number of areas that are priorities for both sides.

mift.uz

Disclaimer

UzAFI – State Investment Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2022 14:37:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:45aQueen Elizabeth begins celebrations to mark 70 years on throne
RE
10:39aFrance's Macron, in call with UK's PM, says dialogue needed on Ukraine
RE
10:38aFrance's Macron, in call with UK's PM, says dialogue needed on Ukraine
RE
10:19aMike Lynch steps down as Darktrace adviser as he fights extradition to U.S. -Telegraph
RE
10:18a2022/02/05PREMIER : China to expand trade, investment cooperation with Bosnia and Herzegovina
PU
10:18a2022/02/05Premier calls for enhanced cooperation with Papua New Guinea
PU
10:18aMINISTRY OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY OF REPUBLIC : Union Budget 2022-23 is a direction setting budget aimed at making India future ready – Shri Piyush Goyal
PU
10:08aMoroccan rescuers dig to within a metre of child trapped in well
RE
10:08aMoroccan rescuers dig to within a metre of child trapped in well
RE
10:01aFour hurt in bomb blast in busy market in east Congo - police
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Amazon surges with record $190 billion gain in value
2Amazon is exploring offer for Peloton, source says; report says Nike al..
3Bitcoin mimics stocks rally, hits 2-week high
4Republicans censure Cheney, Kinzinger, call Jan. 6 probe attack on 'leg..
5Minneapolis mayor suspends no-knock warrants after police killing of Bl..

HOT NEWS