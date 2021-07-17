UzAFI – State Investment Committee of Re : How much does it cost to do business in Uzbekistan in 2021

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has presented the publication 'The Cost of Doing Business in Uzbekistan 2021', prepared jointly with the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade, PricewaterhouseCoopers ( PwC ) with the support and cooperation of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP). The edition has been published in Russian and English.

This report intends to provide information about a 'single window' format, to foreign and domestic investors. This brochure provides an overview of basic business expenses, including the cost of business registration, labor taxes, and tax incentives, licensing, foreign trade procedures, customs duties and preferences, business services, logistics, and other business information.

Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade Sardor Umurzakov noted that this publication outlines the processes of opening a new business, the procedure for obtaining visas, paying taxes, and customs duties. Covered issues existing in the business services market, including financial and insurance companies, opportunities in the stock market, and securities market. In addition, logistics costs and other important business aspects, including social and domestic services described in detail.

According to him, this report is useful not only for business. It is also 'an important indicator for developing proposals for further improving and simplifying the processes of doing business in Uzbekistan.'

