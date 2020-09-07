UzAFI – State Investment Committee of Re : Jizzakh Petroleum became one of the majority investors in the project for the construction of a chemical complex

September 1, 2020 In accordance with the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of Uzbekistan, Jizzakh Petroleum became one of the majority investors in the project for the construction of a new modern chemical complex in Uzbekistan based on MTO technology ('Project'), the launch of which was announced in May 2019.

It was decided to build the plant in the Bukhara region of Uzbekistan, where it will work on domestic raw materials. This will make it possible to monetize natural gas through the production of export-oriented gas chemical products with high added value.

Successful completion of the project will lead to further diversification of the economy of Uzbekistan, the development of the textile, chemical and parapharmaceutical industries, and a decrease in the volume of imports to Uzbekistan.

The location of the plant was determined by the availability of competitive raw materials and energy sources, suitable infrastructure and proximity to key markets in Europe and Asia. This project will strengthen Uzbekistan's role as an energy leader in the region.Work on the Project is ongoing, and despite the challenges posed by the Covid 19 pandemic, the first preparatory phase has already been completed. Technical partners and consultants including IHS Markit, Nexant and Amec Foster Wheeler (Wood) completed the marketing analysis and configuration study for the project. Currently, the final stage of the selection of licensors is underway, and after its completion the next stage will begin - the development of the basic design (FEED) of the plant.

In a screening study, IHS Markit selected 18 end-products from 47 olefin derivatives for the next step. Subsequently, Nexant completed a detailed marketing study of 18 product types, of which low density polyethylene (LDPE), ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA), polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polypropylene (PP) will be included in the planned production.

The results of the marketing research became the basis for drawing up various options for the basic configuration of the future plant. AFW (Wood) conducted a study of various project configurations and selected the most optimal option for the future gas chemical complex. According to the configuration study, the estimated construction cost will be $ 2.8 billion.

It is expected that after the completion of construction, a new modern olefin plant with a capacity of 500.0 thousand tons per year will process 1.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year and produce high-quality polymers used in many sectors of the world economy, Press service of JV Jizzakh Petroleum LLC.