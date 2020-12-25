UzAFI – State Investment Committee of Re : NES pledged to buy energy from a private wind farm in Zarafs

A wind power plant with a capacity of 500 MW will be built in Navoi region. As stated in the resolution, an agreement on this was signed between the government of the republic, the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade, Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company - Masdar (UAE) (investor) and Shamol Zarafshan Energy (project company). According to the decree, JSC National Electric Grids of Uzbekistan will purchase electricity from the project company at a fixed rate denominated in foreign currency.

Shamol Zarafshan Energy will provide a bank guarantee for the fulfillment of its obligations in the amount of $ 35 million, as well as build and donate to JSC National Electric Grids of Uzbekistan a step-up substation of the wind farm after its commissioning.

The agreement on the construction of this wind farm became known this summer. In this regard, it is expected:

attracting more than $ 600 million of direct foreign investment,

creation of 1,300 new jobs,

diversification and strengthening of the energy balance of the republic due to available electricity in the amount of 1.9 GWh. per year (equivalent to consumption of more than 500 thousand households),

reduction of the volumes of used natural gas (up to 175 million cubic meters per year) with their redirection to other needs,

reduction of carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere (by 1.1 million tons per year).

