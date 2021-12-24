Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UzAFI – State Investment Committee of Re : Uzbekistan and India see great opportunities for partnership in healthcare

12/24/2021 | 04:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan S. Umurzakov in the format of a video conference held negotiations with the leaders of leading Indian universities to expand cooperation in the fields of education and health.

The videoconference was attended by the management of AMITI University, which opened a branch in Tashkent in 2019, Sharda Group, whose branch has also been operating in Andijan since 2019, and Sambhram Group, which has established a branch in Jizzak since July of this year.

During the talks, they noted the significant potential for mutually beneficial multifaceted partnership in the areas under consideration, as well as the interest of Indian educational institutions to expand their activities in Uzbekistan.

In particular, the prospects of opening medical faculties and corresponding clinics at the branches of Indian universities in Uzbekistan were considered. The Indian side expressed interest in training health professionals in such areas as surgery, orthopedics, radiology, dermatology, ophthalmology, pediatrics and psychiatry with the provision of further employment of students in specialized institutions of the country. The possibilities for establishing in Uzbekistan the production of demanded medicines based on advanced Indian technologies were discussed separately. It was also discussed that a number of other companies and universities in India expressed interest in creating universities and medical centers in Uzbekistan.

The Uzbek side expressed its readiness to provide comprehensive practical assistance in the implementation of joint projects and training programs. Further steps were outlined to develop promising initiatives and a format for interaction with the involvement of relevant ministries and departments of Uzbekistan was determined.

mift.uz

Disclaimer

UzAFI – State Investment Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan published this content on 24 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 21:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:41pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.53% to 89.91 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pEuro Gains 0.75% to $1.1323 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pSterling Gains 1.14% to $1.3387 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pDollar Gains 0.60% to 114.39 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:17pHAWKEYE GOLD & DIAMOND : Receives tsx.v approval to close upon the second tranche of a $347,861 private placement
PU
05:16pJudge orders New York Times to return Project Veritas internal memos
RE
05:13pCanada says completes important step for resuming potato exports to U.S
RE
05:02pNASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana
RE
04:17pUZAFI &NDASH; STATE INVESTMENT COMMITTEE OF RE : Uzbekistan and India see great opportunities for partnership in healthcare
PU
04:11pThousands of flights scrapped globally as Omicron mars Christmas weekend
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices ease, focus shifts to next OPEC+ move
2EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - London Stocks Rise in -2-
3China proposes tighter rules but no ban for offshore listings
4PJSC Sberbank : Sber wraps up 2021 financial results of each client
5Analysis: Record IPO binge in 2021 leaves investors hung over

HOT NEWS