UzAFI – State Investment Committee of Re : Uzbekistan and India see great opportunities for partnership in healthcare

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan S. Umurzakov in the format of a video conference held negotiations with the leaders of leading Indian universities to expand cooperation in the fields of education and health.

The videoconference was attended by the management of AMITI University, which opened a branch in Tashkent in 2019, Sharda Group, whose branch has also been operating in Andijan since 2019, and Sambhram Group, which has established a branch in Jizzak since July of this year.

During the talks, they noted the significant potential for mutually beneficial multifaceted partnership in the areas under consideration, as well as the interest of Indian educational institutions to expand their activities in Uzbekistan.

In particular, the prospects of opening medical faculties and corresponding clinics at the branches of Indian universities in Uzbekistan were considered. The Indian side expressed interest in training health professionals in such areas as surgery, orthopedics, radiology, dermatology, ophthalmology, pediatrics and psychiatry with the provision of further employment of students in specialized institutions of the country. The possibilities for establishing in Uzbekistan the production of demanded medicines based on advanced Indian technologies were discussed separately. It was also discussed that a number of other companies and universities in India expressed interest in creating universities and medical centers in Uzbekistan.

The Uzbek side expressed its readiness to provide comprehensive practical assistance in the implementation of joint projects and training programs. Further steps were outlined to develop promising initiatives and a format for interaction with the involvement of relevant ministries and departments of Uzbekistan was determined.

mift.uz