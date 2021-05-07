Log in
UzAFI – State Investment Committee of Re : UzAssets announced its intention to sell Fergana oil refinery

05/07/2021 | 05:20pm EDT
The investment company UzAssets under the State Assets Management Agency announced its purpose to sell a 100% stake in the authorized capital of Fergana Oil Refinery LLC through an open sale process.

The Fergana Oil Refinery is the second largest oil refinery in Uzbekistan in terms of oil refining volumes. It produces 60 types of petroleum products and fuels and lubricants, including diesel fuel in accordance with Euro-4 and Euro-5 standards (from 2021).

About 94% of the production is sold to the local market, the rest is exported.

Revenue for 2020 was $ 231 million, gross profit - $ 54 million. The average annual net profit for the last 3 years was $ 19 million.

https://kun.uz/

Disclaimer

UzAFI – State Investment Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 21:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS