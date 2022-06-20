Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Uzbek leader could seek more terms under proposed constitutional change

06/20/2022 | 10:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Uzbek president Mirziyoyev attends a news conference with his Kazakh counterpart Tokayev in Tashkent

TASHKENT (Reuters) - Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Monday proposed holding a referendum on constitutional changes being drafted by parliament that would permit him to seek two more five-year terms in office.

Mirziyoyev told members of the former Soviet republic's constitutional commission that it would be "a real people's constitution" if approved by a national referendum, his office quoted him as saying.

Mirziyoyev won a second five-year term last year and the current constitution bars him from seeking another one. He came to power in 2016 following the death of Islam Karimov, the Central Asian nation's former Soviet-era leader and first president.

Mirziyoyev has opened up the country to foreign trade and investment, lifted some curbs on religious practices, reined in the powerful security services and overseen the release of some political prisoners.

But Uzbekistan's political system remains highly centralised, no genuine opposition parties have been registered so far and while bloggers and media can now criticise senior officials and raise sensitive issues, they never target the president himself.

Mirziyoyev said the proposed constitutional changes would reflect people's basic rights, including property rights and land ownership, impose habeas corpus and so-called Miranda rights for potential criminal suspects in custody to be informed of rights to an attorney and against self-incrimination.

He rejected calls for the restoration of the death penalty, suggesting the proposed new constitution highlight that the death penalty is banned forever.

He also suggested the constitution make clear that the results of privatisation would not be reviewed and annulled.

Although there was no mention of the matter by the deputies or the state media on Monday, Sadik Safaev, the first deputy chairman of the Senate, told local media last week that changing the constitution would reset the count on Mirziyoyev's presidential terms.

(Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov, Editing by William Maclean)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:21aDeal includes $300 million deposit to sudan's central…
RE
11:20aUae to build red sea port in sudan in $6 billion deal…
RE
11:15aEUROPE FACES 'SEVERE' RISK OF DISORDERLY FINANCIAL MARKET CORRECTION : Lagarde
RE
11:10aUK PM Boris Johnson feeling well after operation, to resume working
RE
11:06aEuro edges higher with focus on ECB, dollar retreats
RE
11:01aMekong villagers land heaviest ever freshwater fish
RE
10:58aMacron's election setback complicates plans to revamp EDF
RE
10:55aUzbek leader could seek more terms under proposed constitutional change
RE
10:49aCanada's competition bureau says any remedy for rogers-shaw deal…
RE
10:48aUkrainian court bans party led by Putin ally Medvedchuk
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Iron ore suffers short-term demand woes, longer-term China threat: Russ..
2Aareon AG has, through Mary BidCo AB, entered into binding agreements t..
3Danone trims product range as shoppers balk at high prices
4U.S. banks expect a clean bill of health after Fed's stress tests
5Housing market starts to cool as demand settles

HOT NEWS