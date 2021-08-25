Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Uzbekistan and Pakistan discussed strengthening cooperation in priority areas

08/25/2021 | 05:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On 23 August 2021, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov and Adviser to the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Abdul Razzak Davud in the format of a video conference discussed the implementation of the agreements reached following the results of the visit to Uzbekistan of the Prime Minister of Pakistan in July this year, and also considered the agenda of multifaceted cooperation between the two states.

They voiced mutual readiness to continue joint work and implement the planned measures to deepen trade, economic, industrial, investment and transport and logistics cooperation.

The sides discussed issues of interaction in preparation for the signing of the Agreement on preferential trade between the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. The parties agreed to intensify bilateral negotiations in order to speed up the coordination of existing issues. Also, in the near future, a 'Road Map' will be agreed upon for the practical implementation of the Trade and Transit Agreement signed in July this year, indicating specific mechanisms and responsible persons on both sides.

Touching upon the topic of transport and logistics cooperation, the parties voiced their readiness to take effective measures to ensure stable transit traffic. The issues of deepening cooperation in the banking and financial sphere were also discussed.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to expeditiously complete the coordination of the Action Plan for the high-quality and timely implementation of all agreements reached during bilateral events with the Pakistani side in July this year in Tashkent.

Source:https://mift.uz/

Disclaimer

UzAFI – State Investment Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 21:20:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pMINDSET : Audio Platform Connecting Artists and Fans, Raises $8.7M In Seed Funding and Announces Official Launch
BU
05:58pWall Street hits records on economic optimism; dollar falls
RE
05:56pALTURA ENERGY : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results
AQ
05:56pVEG OF LUND : has carried out a directed issue of units of approximately SEK 30 million and issues warrants to existing shareholders
AQ
05:51pHOULIHAN LOKEY : Customer Journey Technology Sector Update—Q2 2021
PU
05:49pDEUTSCHE BANK : U.S. probes Deutsche Bank's DWS over sustainability claims -WSJ
RE
05:46pYARA INTERNATIONAL : Zero-emission, crewless cargo ship to launch by year-end
AQ
05:45pCONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN B DE C : Mexican airline Volaris gets OK to operate in El Salvador
RE
05:43pLIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures ease as beef prices cool
RE
05:42pBANCO MACRO S A : Announces Results for the Second Quarter of 2021
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : Global corporate profits to fall 8% in Q3 after record Q2 - data
2CASSAVA SCIENCES, INC. : INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sci..
3Warren Buffett's latest shopping spree
4ANALYSIS-INFLATION VS JOBS HOLE: A tradeoff the Fed still hopes to skirt
5ASML HOLDING N.V. : ASML N : REPORT OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF ASML HOLDING N.V. HELD ON..

HOT NEWS