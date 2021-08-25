Uzbekistan and Pakistan discussed strengthening cooperation in priority areas

On 23 August 2021, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov and Adviser to the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Abdul Razzak Davud in the format of a video conference discussed the implementation of the agreements reached following the results of the visit to Uzbekistan of the Prime Minister of Pakistan in July this year, and also considered the agenda of multifaceted cooperation between the two states.

They voiced mutual readiness to continue joint work and implement the planned measures to deepen trade, economic, industrial, investment and transport and logistics cooperation.

The sides discussed issues of interaction in preparation for the signing of the Agreement on preferential trade between the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. The parties agreed to intensify bilateral negotiations in order to speed up the coordination of existing issues. Also, in the near future, a 'Road Map' will be agreed upon for the practical implementation of the Trade and Transit Agreement signed in July this year, indicating specific mechanisms and responsible persons on both sides.

Touching upon the topic of transport and logistics cooperation, the parties voiced their readiness to take effective measures to ensure stable transit traffic. The issues of deepening cooperation in the banking and financial sphere were also discussed.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to expeditiously complete the coordination of the Action Plan for the high-quality and timely implementation of all agreements reached during bilateral events with the Pakistani side in July this year in Tashkent.

Source:https://mift.uz/