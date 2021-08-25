Uzbekistan and the EU intend to develop dialogue within the framework of multifaceted cooperation

On 24 August, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov received the Special Representative of the European Union for Central Asia Terhi Hakala.

The parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of political and diplomatic, trade and economic, investment, financial and technical, transport, logistics and cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Uzbekistan and the EU, as well as issues of regional interaction in the context of the development of the situation in Afghanistan.

It was noted that the country has achieved significant results in the development of democratic institutions of civil society, economic liberalization and strengthening of the legal environment. Mutual readiness to continue the dialogue on key areas of interaction was voiced. The EU Special Representative reaffirmed her commitment to further providing practical assistance to Uzbekistan in the process of joining the World Trade Organization, and expressed her commitment to the early completion of the agreement on the draft Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Uzbekistan and the EU.

The parties also identified an increase in trade between Uzbekistan and the EU member states in the post-period period as priority areas of cooperation, including through the use of the opportunities of the General System of Preferences 'GSP +', and the implementation of joint programs in the cultural and humanitarian sphere.

As a result of the meeting, an agreement was reached to continue close cooperation in all the areas discussed.

