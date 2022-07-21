Uzbekistan central bank cuts interest rates by 100 bps, raises growth forecast

TASHKENT, July 21 (Reuters) - Uzbekistan's central bank cut
its policy rate by another 100 basis points on Thursday to 15%,
citing a "relative stabilization of the macroeconomic situation
due to the reduction of short-term external shocks".
The more stable economic outlook, coupled with a government
plan to delay the liberalization of regulated energy prices,
increases the probability that inflation at the end of 2022 will
be close to the lower end of the bank's 12-14% forecast, the
central bank said in its policy statement.
The rate rise followed a 100 bps cut in June. In March the
bank had lifted its policy rate to 17% from 14% in one move
after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent Western
sanctions destabilised financial markets across the former
Soviet Union.
"Taking into account the continuation of global inflationary
processes, 'relatively tight' monetary conditions will be
maintained until the end of the year in order to keep the
influence of monetary factors on prices at a minimum level, to
ensure the relative attractiveness of assets in (the) national
currency," it said.
The regulator said it has raised its 2022 economic growth
outlook to 5.0-5.5%, from 3.5-4.5% in April.
Export earnings jumped in the second quarter and the
agriculture, consumer goods production and retail trade sectors
expanded, it said.
(Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov
Writing by Olzhas Auyezov
Editing by David Goodman and Susan Fenton)