Uzbekistan – Kyrgyzstan: a course towards expanding trade, economic and transport cooperation

09/07/2020 | 05:10pm EDT

On September 3 of this year, in the format of a video conference, negotiations were held between the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan S. Umurzakov and Vice Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic E. Asrandiev.

During the talks, the prospects for expanding the investment, trade and transport and logistics partnership between the two states were considered and specific goals of mutually beneficial cooperation were outlined.

A constructive exchange of views took place on further measures to enhance investment cooperation and deepen industrial cooperation, as a result of which the parties came to an agreement to jointly develop and approve a 'Roadmap' to expand and deepen cooperation between the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Kyrgyz Republic in the field of industrial cooperation and to start it practical implementation.

Touching upon the trade sector, the parties noted the positive dynamics of the growth of trade turnover: over the past three years, trade turnover has grown almost five times, amounting to $ 818.4 million in 2019. In this vein, an agreement was reached on the adoption of coordinated measures to overcome the negative impact of the pandemic in order to bring the volume of mutual trade to $ 1 billion in the near future.

Also during the negotiations, a number of issues related to the holding of the next meeting of the Uzbek-Kyrgyz Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation were worked out.

Special attention was paid to the issues of cooperation in the field of transport. It was noted that at the end of last year, the volume of railway cargo transportation between the two countries increased by 10.7% and amounted to 1.47 million tons, and road traffic increased by 38.2% and amounted to 1.49 million tons. The parties welcomed the launch of multimodal transportation along the corridor 'Uzbekistan - Kyrgyzstan - China' using vehicles on the section 'Andijan - Osh - Irkeshtam - Kashgar', which made it possible to achieve a significant reduction in cargo and optimization of transport costs for carriers.

Taking into account the existing potential in this direction, it was noted that it is promising to implement joint measures to expand the capacity of roads at border checkpoints and improve conditions for the transit of passengers, vehicles and cargo, including through digitalization of customs, sanitary, transport and border crossing points. control. In this vein, opportunities will also be explored for creating joint logistics hubs for the organization of combined freight transport.

Disclaimer

UzAFI – State Investment Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan published this content on 07 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2020 21:09:01 UTC
