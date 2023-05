TASHKENT (Reuters) - Uzbekistan passed a package of constitutional amendments in Sunday's referendum with 90.21% of the vote, the Central Election Commission said on Monday, citing preliminary data.

The reform resets President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's term count and will allow him to run for two more seven-year terms when his current one ends in 2026.

(Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov,; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov, editing by Ed Osmond)