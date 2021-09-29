Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Uzbekistan plans to implement investment projects for US$52 billion in 2022-2024

09/29/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Uzbekistan plans to implement investment projects worth about US$52.15 billion in 2022-2024. This is stated in the draft presidential decree on the investment program of Uzbekistan for 2022-2024, published by the Ministry of Investment and Foreign trade.

According to the document, in 2022, Uzbekistan plans to implement projects worth US$16.57 billion, of which US$6 billion is foreign direct investment.

At the same time, projects worth US$7.51 billion will be implemented in the field of geology, energy, industry and its basic industries.

Uzbekistan plans to implement projects worth US$17.34 billion in 2023. Foreign direct investment will amount to US$7.06 billion.

As in 2022, most of the funds (US$9.24 billion) will be directed to geology, energy and industry.

In 2024, it is planned to implement projects for US$18.2 billion. At the same time, it is expected that foreign direct investments in the amount of US$7.73 billion will be used.

Disclaimer

UzAFI – State Investment Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 21:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pFacebook to highlight positive Instagram impact on teens in Senate hearing -testimony
RE
05:58pAnalysis-Debt ceiling worries start to rattle Wall Street
RE
05:57pSTOREBRAND ASA : Changes in share capital decided
AQ
05:57pWhitestone REIT Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Webcast and Conference Call
GL
05:57pWHITESTONE REIT : Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Webcast and Conference Call
GL
05:56pMARKSMEN ENERGY : Announces First Closing of Private Placement
GL
05:56pMedX to Present at Benzinga Healthcare Conference on September 30th
NE
05:52pNEXERA ENERGY : NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners at Wolfe Research Utilities, Midstream, & Clean Energy Conference
PU
05:52pDOCUSIGN : Exceptional Employee Experiences Lead to Customer Success
PU
05:52pGLOBALDATA : Air India opens for bids, but investment in the struggling airline could prove risky, says GlobalData
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Another crisis looms
2Analyst recommendations: Alibaba, Suncor Energy, HP, Las Vegas Sands, B..
3Fed's Powell faces heated questions on trading, regulation and diversit..
4China to Set Up Rules for Algorithm Governance
5Lucid to start deliveries of electric cars with range exceeding Tesla's..

HOT NEWS