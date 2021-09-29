Uzbekistan plans to implement investment projects for US$52 billion in 2022-2024

Uzbekistan plans to implement investment projects worth about US$52.15 billion in 2022-2024. This is stated in the draft presidential decree on the investment program of Uzbekistan for 2022-2024, published by the Ministry of Investment and Foreign trade.
According to the document, in 2022, Uzbekistan plans to implement projects worth US$16.57 billion, of which US$6 billion is foreign direct investment.
At the same time, projects worth US$7.51 billion will be implemented in the field of geology, energy, industry and its basic industries.
Uzbekistan plans to implement projects worth US$17.34 billion in 2023. Foreign direct investment will amount to US$7.06 billion.
As in 2022, most of the funds (US$9.24 billion) will be directed to geology, energy and industry.
In 2024, it is planned to implement projects for US$18.2 billion. At the same time, it is expected that foreign direct investments in the amount of US$7.73 billion will be used.
