Uzbekistan's President meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Russia

Today, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexey Overchuk.

Opening the meeting, the head of our state noted with deep satisfaction that notwithstanding the contemporary challenges associated with the global contagion of coronavirus infection, Uzbekistan and Russia have continued active dialogue and maintained the dynamics of multilayered cooperation.

Bilateral trade has enjoyed growth, cooperation projects in various sectors of the economy are in progress, and the number of joint ventures has increased.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev also pointed out the established close and effective interaction in combating the coronavirus pandemic.

Alexey Overchuk thanked Uzbekistan's leader for the opportunity to meet and conveyed greetings and best wishes of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

The meeting served to discuss pressing issues in the development of long-term cooperation in the light of the realization of agreements reached at the highest level.

Special emphasis was placed on the contemplation of a longer-run program of economic cooperation, promotion of joint investment projects, intensification of practical ties among the regions of the two countries.

Acceleration of priority programs and interaction projects in order to fill the agenda of Uzbek-Russian strategic partnership relations with new substance was attached due importance.

Views have been exchanged on the cooperation between Uzbekistan and the Eurasian Economic Union and on the continuation of close contacts on the CIS platform.

Source: Official website of the President of Uzbekistan