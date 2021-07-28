Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Companies
News: Latest News
Latest News
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

V.E, Part of Moody's ESG Solutions, Provides Second Party Opinion on the Kingdom of Spain's Sovereign Green Bond Framework

07/28/2021 | 08:32am EDT
Moody’s ESG Solutions Group announced today that V.E has provided a Second Party Opinion (SPO) on the Kingdom of Spain’s Sovereign Green Bond Framework.

The Framework is aligned with the four core components of the Green Bond Principles 2021 and follows best market practices identified by V.E. Net proceeds of the bonds will exclusively be used to finance or refinance projects tied to the country’s environmental objectives, including renewable energy, biodiversity protection, and climate change adaptation.

“The bonds issued under Spain’s Framework will provide an ‘advanced’ contribution to sustainability, the highest score on our four-point scale,” said Patrick Mispagel, MD – Sustainable Finance at Moody’s ESG Solutions. “Our assessment reflects that in many cases Spain’s Framework followed the detailed technical eligibility criteria of the EU Taxonomy Climate Delegated Act. We expect to see additional sovereign issuances as nations increasingly seek to raise capital to support climate action and contribute to the development of the sustainable finance market.”

The Kingdom of Spain’s Sovereign Sustainability Rating from V.E is 78/100, which indicates an ‘advanced’ sustainability performance, the highest level on V.E’s four-point scale. Spain ranks 14th out of 178 countries, and 12th out of 37 OECD countries, assessed by V.E.

V.E’s SPOs on sustainability credentials help market participants secure financing through sustainable bonds and loans, strengthen issuers’ and projects’ credibility, and give investors confidence. To date, V.E has provided more than 370 SPOs – including award-winning and pioneering missions – on sustainable financing operations in over 30 countries. V.E has provided SPOs for sovereign issuers such as the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Chile, Ecuador, Egypt, Mexico, Benin, and Andorra.

To learn more, please visit moodys.com/sustainable-finance.

V.E’s SPO on the Kingdom of Spain’s Sovereign Green Bond Framework is available in English and Spanish.

ABOUT MOODY’S ESG SOLUTIONS

Moody’s ESG Solutions Group is a business unit of Moody’s Corporation serving the growing global demand for ESG and climate insights. The group leverages Moody’s data and expertise across ESG, climate risk, and sustainable finance, and aligns with Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics to deliver a comprehensive, integrated suite of ESG and climate risk solutions including ESG scores, analytics, Sustainability Ratings and Sustainable Finance Reviewer/certifier services.

For more information visit Moody’s ESG hub at www.moodys.com/esg.


© Business Wire 2021
