Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

V.E, part of Moody's ESG Solutions, provides Second Party Opinion on Colombia's Sovereign Green Bond Framework and Inaugural Issuance

07/27/2021 | 11:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

V.E, part of Moody’s ESG Solutions, published today a Second Party Opinion (SPO) on Colombia’s Sovereign Green Bond Framework and inaugural issuance.

The SPO assesses four main components: the framework’s level of contribution to sustainability, its alignment with international standards, its coherence with Colombia’s strategic sustainability priorities, and Colombia’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance.

“Proceeds from the green instruments issued under Colombia’s framework will provide a ‘robust’ contribution to sustainability, the second-highest level on our four-point scale,” said Adriana Cruz Felix, Head of Sustainable Finance Research at V.E. “The issuance will fund projects to protect biodiversity as well as build climate change resilience and adaptation, thereby reinforcing the capacity of Colombia’s institutions to address key environmental challenges.”

In V.E’s opinion, the framework and portfolio of eligible expenditures are aligned with the four core components of the Green Bond Principles 2021 (GBP). The project categories are likely to contribute to eight of the GBP’s eligible green project categories, and eight United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The framework is ‘coherent’ with Colombia’s strategic sustainability priorities, the highest level on V.E’s three-point scale. As part of its Pact for Sustainability, Colombia has committed to implement economic strategies around four pillars: sustainability of key sectors, biodiversity and natural capital, climate change adaptation, and environmental institutions and research.

Colombia’s Sovereign Sustainability Rating from V.E is 62/100, which indicates an ‘advanced’ ESG performance, the highest level on V.E’s four-point scale. Colombia ranks 65th out of 178 countries in V.E’s global sovereign sustainability index, and 35th out of 37 OECD countries.

V.E’s SPOs on sustainability credentials help market participants secure financing through sustainable bonds and loans, strengthen issuers’ and projects’ credibility, and give investors confidence. To date, V.E has provided more than 330 SPOs – including award-winning and pioneering missions – on sustainable financing operations in over 30 countries. V.E has provided SPOs for sovereign issuers including the UK, France, Italy, Chile, Ecuador, Egypt, Mexico and Andorra. To learn more, please visit www.moodys.com/sustainable-finance.

V.E’s SPO on Colombia’s Sovereign Green Bond Framework and inaugural issuance is available in Spanish and English.

ABOUT MOODY’S ESG SOLUTIONS

Moody’s ESG Solutions Group is a business unit of Moody’s Corporation serving the growing global demand for ESG and climate insights. The group leverages Moody’s data and expertise across ESG, climate risk, and sustainable finance, and aligns with Moody's Investors Service (MIS) and Moody's Analytics (MA) to deliver a comprehensive, integrated suite of ESG and climate risk solutions including ESG scores, analytics, Sustainability Ratings and Sustainable Finance Reviewer/certifier services.

For more information visit Moody’s ESG hub at www.moodys.com/esg.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:05pWAVESTONE : Summary of the Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of July 27, 2021
AN
12:05pWAVESTONE : Implementation of share buy-back program as agreed by the July 27, 2021 Annual General Meeting
AN
12:04pTuan TranPham Joins Azul 3D as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO)
BU
12:04pRIO TINTO : commits funding for Jadar lithium project
BU
12:03pUS stocks, real bond yields fall after China sell-off, before Fed meeting
RE
12:03pEAGLE BANCORP MONTANA, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:03pROCKWELL AUTOMATION : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:03pMICHELIN : RBC gives a Buy rating
MD
12:03pDr. Saeed Khan Predicts the Transition to a New System for Primary Care
GL
12:03pEQUITY ALERT : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Oatly Group AB Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – OTLY
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MEITUAN : China tech selling hits stocks, real yields fall before Fed
2Private equity firms to scramble for exit after China's new tutoring rules
3ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: American Airlines, Alibaba, Cummins, Flutter, Intel...
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Factbox-From education to bitcoin, China's season of regulatory crackdown
5Tesla posts record profits, offers muddy outlook for batteries, Cybertruck

HOT NEWS