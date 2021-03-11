Log in
Válogatás a nemzetközi intézmények és külföldi jegybankok publikációiból (2021.03.11-03.17.)

03/18/2021 | 10:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEMZETKÖZI SZEMELVÉNYEK

Válogatás a nemzetközi intézmények és külföldi jegybankok publikációiból

2021. március 11. - március 17.

TARTALOMJEGYZÉK

  • 1. MONETÁRIS POLITIKA, INFLÁCIÓ ................................................................................................... 3

  • 2. PÉNZÜGYI STABILITÁS, PÉNZÜGYI PIACOK .................................................................................... 3

  • 3. MIKROPRUDENCIÁLIS FELÜGYELET ÉS SZABÁLYOZÁS ................................................................... 5

  • 4. FINTECH, KRIPTOVALUTÁK, MESTERSÉGES INTELLIGENCIA .......................................................... 7

  • 5. ZÖLD PÉNZÜGYEK, FENNTARTHATÓ FEJLŐDÉS ............................................................................. 8

  • 6. MAKROGAZDASÁG ......................................................................................................................... 9

  • 7. ÁLTALÁNOS GAZDASÁGPOLITIKA ................................................................................................ 10

  • 8. KÖLTSÉGVETÉSI POLITIKA, ADÓZÁS ............................................................................................. 14

  • 9. SZANÁLÁS ...................................................................................................................................... 15

  • 10. STATISZTIKA .................................................................................................................................. 15

1. MONETÁRIS POLITIKA, INFLÁCIÓ

Interview with the Financial Times https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/inter/date/2021/html/ecb.in210316~930d09ce3c.en.html Interview with Philip R. Lane, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB, conducted by Martin Arnold 16 March 2021

ECB Interview

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 12 March 2021, 16/03/2021 https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pr/wfs/2021/html/ecb.fst210316.en.html

Commentary: https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pr/wfs/2021/html/ecb.fs210316.en.html

ECB Press Release

ECB monetary policy decisions, 11/03/2021 https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pr/date/2021/html/ecb.mp210311~35ba71f535.en.html

Introductory statement to the press conference: https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pressconf/2021/html/ecb.is210311~d368d7151a.en.html

ECB Press Release + Statement

Unconventional monetary policies and expectations on economic variables, 16/03/2021 https://www.bancaditalia.it/pubblicazioni/temi-discussione/2021/2021-1323/en_tema_1323.pdf

The authors investigate whether forward guidance and large scale asset purchases are effective in steering economic expectations in the US. Using the series of monetary policy shocks recovered in Swanson (2020), local projections, and an algorithm to select the best empirical model, they show that unconventional monetary policies are effective in tilting economic expectations in a direction consistent with central bankers' will. The empirical findings provide two more insights: responses to LSAP shocks are stronger than those following a FG shock; responses to both types of policies are larger after contractionary shocks as compared to expansionary ones.

Keywords: unconventional monetary policy, local projections, non-linearities

BIS Research Hub Working Paper

Commentary: ECB brushes aside legal action over emergency easing, 12/03/2021 https://www.omfif.org/2021/03/ecb-brushes-aside-legal-action-over-emergency-easing/?utm_source=omfifupdate

The European Central Bank is brushing aside fresh legal action against its emergency bond purchase programme, promising more bond market support to withstand yield increases stemming mainly from US forecasts of higher inflation. The lawsuit goes further than previous cases, setting down clear criteria on what constitutes illegal monetary financing under the European treaties.

OMFIF Commentary

2. PÉNZÜGYI STABILITÁS, PÉNZÜGYI PIACOK

Call for feedback to stakeholders on the feasibility assessment for a potential EU referral scheme, 12/03/2021 https://ec.europa.eu/info/publications/finance-consultations-2021-eu-referral-scheme_en

EU Press Release

Procyclical asset management and bond risk premia, 15/03/2021 https://www.esrb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/wp/ersrb.wp116~7f89835d68.en.pdf?d523251cd77c940dedac63b0e5fb16a6

We use unique institutional securities holdings data to examine the trading behaviour of delegated institutional capital and its impact on bond risk premia. We show that institutional fund managers trade strongly procyclically: they actively move into higher yielding, longer duration and lower rated securities as yields fall and spreads compress, and vice versa. Funds more exposed to negative yields increase their risk-taking more strongly, and this effect is particularly pronounced for those offering explicit minimum return guarantees. Institutional funds' investments have large and persistent price impact in both corporate and sovereign bond markets. We provide evidence that this procyclical behaviour is driven by career concerns among institutional fund managers.

Keywords: institutional funds, institutional accounts, procyclical asset management, portfolio rebalancing, price impact, demand pressures, asset price volatility, career concerns

ESRB Publication

Cross-border credit derivatives linkages, 15/03/2021 https://www.esrb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/wp/esrb.wp115~4e414dcb4f.en.pdf?a38058a1fcb1507af504c8d729483440

This paper is a first attempt to include credit derivatives in international macrofinancial analysis. We document that gross credit derivatives holdings map to bilateral portfolio investment linkages. On a net basis, our results suggest an asymmetry between sectors and between net buyers and net sellers of CDSs. When a banking system is a net buyer of protection, the protection purchased is proportional to the debt securities held. Conversely, when a banking system is a net seller, the protection sold is proportional to the securities held. For investment funds, we find no aggregate relation between net CDSs and the debt securities held.

Keywords: cross-border positions, risk transfer, CDS, EMIR data

ESRB Publication

Rising Corporate Market Power: Emerging Policy Issues, 15/03/2021 https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/Staff-Discussion-Notes/Issues/2021/03/10/Rising-Corporate-Market-Power-Emerging-Policy-Issues-48619

Corporate market power has risen in recent decades, and new estimates in this note suggest that the likely wave of small and medium-sized enterprise bankruptcies from the ongoing pandemic will further strengthen market concentration. Whether and how policymakers should address this issue is hotly debated. This note provides new evidence on the policy relevance of rising market power and highlights possible implications for the design of competition policy frameworks and macroeconomic policies.

Keywords: market power, business dynamism, mergers and acquisitions, competition policy, digital economy, monetary policy

Related blog post: https://blogs.imf.org/2021/03/15/rising-market-power-a-threat-to-the-recovery/

Blog post by Kristalina Georgieva (Managing Director of the IMF), Federico J. Díez (Economist at the Structural Reforms Unit of the Research Department of the IMF), Romain Duval (Assistant Director of the Research Department of the IMF) and Daniel Schwarz (Counsel in the Country Unit at the Legal Department of the IMF)

IMF Publication + Blog Post

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Hungary published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 14:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
