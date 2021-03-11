Válogatás a nemzetközi intézmények és külföldi jegybankok publikációiból (2021.03.11-03.17.)

Rising Corporate Market Power: Emerging Policy Issues, 15/03/2021 https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/Staff-Discussion-Notes/Issues/2021/03/10/Rising-Corporate-Market-Power-Emerging-Policy-Issues-48619

Corporate market power has risen in recent decades, and new estimates in this note suggest that the likely wave of small and medium-sized enterprise bankruptcies from the ongoing pandemic will further strengthen market concentration. Whether and how policymakers should address this issue is hotly debated. This note provides new evidence on the policy relevance of rising market power and highlights possible implications for the design of competition policy frameworks and macroeconomic policies.

Keywords: market power, business dynamism, mergers and acquisitions, competition policy, digital economy, monetary policy

Related blog post: https://blogs.imf.org/2021/03/15/rising-market-power-a-threat-to-the-recovery/

Blog post by Kristalina Georgieva (Managing Director of the IMF), Federico J. Díez (Economist at the Structural Reforms Unit of the Research Department of the IMF), Romain Duval (Assistant Director of the Research Department of the IMF) and Daniel Schwarz (Counsel in the Country Unit at the Legal Department of the IMF)