Válogatás a nemzetközi intézmények és külföldi jegybankok publikációiból 2021.03.25-03.31.

NEMZETKÖZI SZEMELVÉNYEK

Válogatás a nemzetközi intézmények és külföldi jegybankok publikációiból

2021. március 25. - március 31.

TARTALOMJEGYZÉK

1.

MONETÁRIS POLITIKA, INFLÁCIÓ ...................................................................................................

3

2.

PÉNZÜGYI STABILITÁS, PÉNZÜGYI PIACOK ....................................................................................

4

3.

MIKROPRUDENCIÁLIS FELÜGYELET ÉS SZABÁLYOZÁS...................................................................

6

4.

FINTECH, KRIPTOVALUTÁK, MESTERSÉGES INTELLIGENCIA..........................................................

9

5.

ZÖLD PÉNZÜGYEK, FENNTARTHATÓ FEJLŐDÉS ...........................................................................

10

6.

PÉNZFORGALOM, FIZETÉSI RENDSZEREK.....................................................................................

11

7.

MAKROGAZDASÁG .......................................................................................................................

11

8.

ÁLTALÁNOS GAZDASÁGPOLITIKA ................................................................................................

12

9.

KÖLTSÉGVETÉSI POLITIKA, ADÓZÁS .............................................................................................

14

10.

SZANÁLÁS......................................................................................................................................

14

11.

STATISZTIKA ..................................................................................................................................

15

2

1. MONETÁRIS POLITIKA, INFLÁCIÓ

US economic outlook and monetary policy

BIS

https://www.bis.org/review/r210326f.htm

Central Bankers'

Speech (via webcast) by Mr Richard H Clarida, Vice Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal

Speech

Reserve System, at the 2021 Institute of International Finance Washington Policy Summit, Washington

DC, 25 March 2021.

Paving the path to recovery by preserving favourable financing conditions

ECB

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/key/date/2021/html/ecb.sp210325~e424a7f6cf.en.html

Speech

Speech by Isabel Schnabel, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB, at NYU Stern Fireside Chat,

25 March 2021.

Letter from the ECB President to Ms Julie Lechanteux, MEP, on the international role of the euro,

ECB

26/03/2021

Letter

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/other/ecb.mepletter210326_Lechanteux_2~64dd6ea347.en.pdf

?31d166de2d536e97beadf05d8a2e61e9

Letter from the ECB President to Ms Aurore Lalucq, MEP, on monetary policy, 26/03/2021

ECB

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/other/ecb.mepletter210326_Lalucq~99541f28cc.en.pdf?73f619

Letter

0c8a137fb6e92cd95422c34052

Letter from the ECB President to Ms Julie Lechanteux, MEP, on monetary policy, 26/03/2021

ECB

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/other/ecb.mepletter210326_Lechanteux~20e94be7e8.en.pdf?2

Letter

4c1df11891bdf6435c27a18366867c9

Decisions taken by the Governing Council of the ECB (in addition to decisions setting interest rates),

ECB

26/03/2021

Press Release

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/govcdec/otherdec/2021/html/ecb.gc210326~400c1fdea5.en.html

A global database on central banks' monetary responses to Covid-19,30/03/2021

BIS

https://www.bis.org/publ/work934.htm

Working Paper

The Covid-19 pandemic has been a global shock of unprecedented size that has hit most countries

around the world. Central banks have responded quickly, on a massive scale. The authors present a

novel database that provides information on central banks' responses to Covid-19 in 39 economies,

including both advanced and emerging market economies. Monetary policy announcements are

listed and classified under five types of tools: interest rate measures, reserve policies, lending

operations, asset purchase programmes and foreign exchange operations. Within each category,

the database provides additional information such as maturity, eligible counterparties, types of assets

and the availability of fiscal backup. It also indicates whether the policy tool was newly

introduced or had been previously deployed. The database has a companion dashboard to visualise the

data graphically.

Keywords: Covid-19 crisis, monetary policy, lending operations, asset purchase programmes, FX policy,

reserve policy

Commentary: ECB deploys holistic toolkit to tackle trilemma, 31/03/2021

OMFIF

https://www.omfif.org/2021/03/ecb-deploys-holistic-toolkit-to-tackle-

Commentary

trilemma/?utm_source=omfifupdate

Not unlike other central banks, the European Central Bank faces a difficult trilemma. Normalising

interest rates, ensuring financial market stability and preserving the independence of its policy feels like

an impossible trinity. Some see the adoption of yield curve control as the only solution to address the

challenge, but this appears impossible in the euro area.

3

Inflation primed to return, 25/03/2021

OMFIF

https://www.omfif.org/2021/03/inflation-primed-to-return/?utm_source=omfifupdate

Commentary

Base effects from last year's oil price crash and bottleneck issues in freight and semiconductor markets

should lift inflation above central bank targets over the next six months. Further price pressures will

come as households spend their savings as lockdowns end. The question for central banks is whether

inflation will fade back to the below-target trend seen over the 2010s or if we are entering a new regime,

with target or above-target inflation becoming the new norm.

CEEMEA Views: Poland - Virtual Trip Notes, 30/03/2021

IIF

https://www.iif.com/Publications/ID/4352/CEEMEA-Views-Poland--Virtual-Trip-Notes

Publication*

Robust growth this year and next is expected to intensify inflationary pressures. Even so, the NBP's

policy stance will likely remain accommodative into 2022. Inflows of FX liquidity into Poland should

remain robust over the near term. A forced conversion of CHF mortgages would increase banks'

demand for FX. Losses from such a conversion could constrain banks' ability to extend credit.

2. PÉNZÜGYI STABILITÁS, PÉNZÜGYI PIACOK

The FSB in 2021: Addressing Financial Stability Challenges in an Age of Interconnectedness,

FSB

Innovation, and Change

Speech

https://www.fsb.org/wp-content/uploads/Quarles-Addressing-Financial-Stability-Challenges-in-an-

Age-of-Interconnectedness-Innovation-and-Change.pdf

Remarks my Randal K. Quarles, Chair, Financial Stability Board, Peterson Institute for International

Economics, 30 March 2021.

The importance of technology in banking during a crisis, 31/03/2021

ESRB

https://www.esrb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/wp/esrb.wp117~6c6d0b49c2.en.pdf

Publication

The authors study the implications of information technology (IT) in banking for financial stability, using

data on US banks' IT equipment and the tech-background of their executives. They find that one

standard deviation higher pre-crisis IT adoption led to 10% fewer non-performing loans during the

global financial crisis. They present several pieces of evidence that indicate a direct role of IT adoption

in strengthening bank resilience; these include instrumental variable estimates exploiting the historical

location of technical schools. Loan-level analysis reveals that high-IT adoption banks originated

mortgages with better performance and did not offload low-quality loans.

Keywords: technology, financial stability, IT adoption, non-performing loans

Global Financial Stability Report, April 2021: Analytical Chapters, 29/03/2021

IMF

https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/GFSR/Issues/2021/04/06/global-financial-stability-report-april-

Publication

2021

+

Blog Posts

Nonfinancial firms and households came into the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis with historically

high levels of leverage on the back of relatively loose financial conditions prevailing since the global

financial crisis. The extraordinary policy support that helped to cushion the impact of the COVID-19

shock also contributed to a further increase in nonfinancial sector leverage.

  • Az IIF weboldalán található elemzések csak az IIF-tagok számára elérhetőek előzetes regisztrációt követően. Igény esetén az elemzést továbbítjuk az érdeklődők részére.

4

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis has hit the commercial real estate sector hard. Containment

measures implemented in response to the pandemic severely affected economic activity and reduced

the demand for commercial property. Part of the adverse impact-particularly on the retail, office, and

hotel segments-could be permanent, as some activities may continue to take place virtually in the

future and others may relocate outside of large cities. The large size of the commercial real estate sector

and its heavy reliance on debt funding suggest that these developments may have potentially significant

implications for financial stability.

Related blog posts:

https://blogs.imf.org/2021/03/29/commercial-real-estate-at-a-crossroads/

Blog post by Fabio M. Natalucci (Deputy Director of the Monetary and Capital Markets Department of

the IMF) and Andrea Deghi (Financial Sector Expert in Monetary and Capital Markets Department of

the IMF)

https://blogs.imf.org/2021/03/29/confronting-the-hazards-of-rising-leverage/

Blog post by Fabio M. Natalucci (Deputy Director of the Monetary and Capital Markets Department of

the IMF) and Adolfo Barajas (Senior Economist in the Global Financial Stability Analysis Division of the

Monetary and Capital Markets Department of the IMF)

COVID-19: How Will European Banks Fare? 26/03/2021

IMF

https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/Departmental-Papers-Policy-Papers/Issues/2021/03/24/COVID-

Publication

19-How-Will-European-Banks-Fare-50214

+

Blog Post

This paper evaluates the impact of the crisis on European banks' capital under a range of

macroeconomic scenarios, using granular data on the size and riskiness of sectoral exposures. The

analysis incorporates the important role of pandemic-related policy support, including not only

regulatory relief for banks, but also policies to support businesses and households, which act to shield

the financial sector from the real economic shock.

Related blog post:

https://blogs.imf.org/2021/03/26/how-european-banks-can-support-the-recovery/

Blog post by Mai Chi Dao (Senior Economist in the European Department of the IMF), Andreas (Andy)

Jobst (Senior Economist in the European Department of the IMF), Aiko Mineshima (Senior Economist

in the European Department of the IMF) and Srobona Mitra (Senior Economist in the European

Department of the IMF)

The COVID-19 crisis and banking system resilience, 29/03/2021

OECD

https://www.oecd.org/finance/the-covid-19-crisis-and-banking-system-resilience.htm

Publication

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused an unprecedented health and economic crisis and more than one

year on both the outlook for the pandemic and the path to economic recovery remain highly uncertain.

The economic consequences of COVID-19 have contributed to a sharp rise in defaults of corporate and

household debt that is eroding the asset quality of banks across OECD countries.

Keywords: non-performing loans (NPLs), COVID-19 pandemic, loan loss provisions (LLPs)

Economic Views: The Fragile Five Eight Years On, 30/03/2021

IIF

https://www.iif.com/Publications/ID/4344/Economic-Views-The-Fragile-Five-Eight-Years-On

Publication*

The market setup now is reminiscent of the 2013 taper tantrum. Back then, the fragile five were

especially vulnerable to outflows. Now they all run significantly smaller current account deficits, and,

except Turkey, have stronger buffers relative to funding needs. However, wide fiscal deficits are a more

substantial risk now, with external implication where foreign bond holdings are high.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Hungary published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
