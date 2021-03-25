Válogatás a nemzetközi intézmények és külföldi jegybankok publikációiból 2021.03.25-03.31.

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis has hit the commercial real estate sector hard. Containment

measures implemented in response to the pandemic severely affected economic activity and reduced

the demand for commercial property. Part of the adverse impact-particularly on the retail, office, and

hotel segments-could be permanent, as some activities may continue to take place virtually in the

future and others may relocate outside of large cities. The large size of the commercial real estate sector

and its heavy reliance on debt funding suggest that these developments may have potentially significant

implications for financial stability.

COVID-19: How Will European Banks Fare? 26/03/2021 IMF

Blog Post

This paper evaluates the impact of the crisis on European banks' capital under a range of

macroeconomic scenarios, using granular data on the size and riskiness of sectoral exposures. The

analysis incorporates the important role of pandemic-related policy support, including not only

regulatory relief for banks, but also policies to support businesses and households, which act to shield

the financial sector from the real economic shock.

The COVID-19 crisis and banking system resilience, 29/03/2021 OECD

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused an unprecedented health and economic crisis and more than one

year on both the outlook for the pandemic and the path to economic recovery remain highly uncertain.

The economic consequences of COVID-19 have contributed to a sharp rise in defaults of corporate and

household debt that is eroding the asset quality of banks across OECD countries.

Keywords: non-performing loans (NPLs), COVID-19 pandemic, loan loss provisions (LLPs)

Economic Views: The Fragile Five Eight Years On, 30/03/2021 IIF

The market setup now is reminiscent of the 2013 taper tantrum. Back then, the fragile five were

especially vulnerable to outflows. Now they all run significantly smaller current account deficits, and,

except Turkey, have stronger buffers relative to funding needs. However, wide fiscal deficits are a more