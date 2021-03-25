|
Válogatás a nemzetközi intézmények és külföldi jegybankok publikációiból 2021.03.25-03.31.
Válogatás a nemzetközi intézmények és külföldi jegybankok publikációiból
2021. március 25. - március 31.
|
|
TARTALOMJEGYZÉK
|
|
1.
|
MONETÁRIS POLITIKA, INFLÁCIÓ ...................................................................................................
|
3
|
2.
|
PÉNZÜGYI STABILITÁS, PÉNZÜGYI PIACOK ....................................................................................
|
4
|
3.
|
MIKROPRUDENCIÁLIS FELÜGYELET ÉS SZABÁLYOZÁS...................................................................
|
6
|
4.
|
FINTECH, KRIPTOVALUTÁK, MESTERSÉGES INTELLIGENCIA..........................................................
|
9
|
5.
|
ZÖLD PÉNZÜGYEK, FENNTARTHATÓ FEJLŐDÉS ...........................................................................
|
10
|
6.
|
PÉNZFORGALOM, FIZETÉSI RENDSZEREK.....................................................................................
|
11
|
7.
|
MAKROGAZDASÁG .......................................................................................................................
|
11
|
8.
|
ÁLTALÁNOS GAZDASÁGPOLITIKA ................................................................................................
|
12
|
9.
|
KÖLTSÉGVETÉSI POLITIKA, ADÓZÁS .............................................................................................
|
14
|
10.
|
SZANÁLÁS......................................................................................................................................
|
14
|
11.
|
STATISZTIKA ..................................................................................................................................
|
15
1. MONETÁRIS POLITIKA, INFLÁCIÓ
|
US economic outlook and monetary policy
|
BIS
|
https://www.bis.org/review/r210326f.htm
|
Central Bankers'
|
Speech (via webcast) by Mr Richard H Clarida, Vice Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal
|
Speech
|
Reserve System, at the 2021 Institute of International Finance Washington Policy Summit, Washington
|
|
DC, 25 March 2021.
|
|
|
|
Paving the path to recovery by preserving favourable financing conditions
|
ECB
|
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/key/date/2021/html/ecb.sp210325~e424a7f6cf.en.html
|
Speech
|
Speech by Isabel Schnabel, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB, at NYU Stern Fireside Chat,
|
|
25 March 2021.
|
|
|
|
Letter from the ECB President to Ms Julie Lechanteux, MEP, on the international role of the euro,
|
ECB
|
26/03/2021
|
Letter
|
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/other/ecb.mepletter210326_Lechanteux_2~64dd6ea347.en.pdf
|
|
?31d166de2d536e97beadf05d8a2e61e9
|
|
|
|
Letter from the ECB President to Ms Aurore Lalucq, MEP, on monetary policy, 26/03/2021
|
ECB
|
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/other/ecb.mepletter210326_Lalucq~99541f28cc.en.pdf?73f619
|
Letter
|
0c8a137fb6e92cd95422c34052
|
|
|
|
Letter from the ECB President to Ms Julie Lechanteux, MEP, on monetary policy, 26/03/2021
|
ECB
|
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/other/ecb.mepletter210326_Lechanteux~20e94be7e8.en.pdf?2
|
Letter
|
4c1df11891bdf6435c27a18366867c9
|
|
|
|
Decisions taken by the Governing Council of the ECB (in addition to decisions setting interest rates),
|
ECB
|
26/03/2021
|
Press Release
|
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/govcdec/otherdec/2021/html/ecb.gc210326~400c1fdea5.en.html
|
|
|
|
A global database on central banks' monetary responses to Covid-19,30/03/2021
|
BIS
|
https://www.bis.org/publ/work934.htm
|
Working Paper
|
The Covid-19 pandemic has been a global shock of unprecedented size that has hit most countries
|
|
around the world. Central banks have responded quickly, on a massive scale. The authors present a
|
|
novel database that provides information on central banks' responses to Covid-19 in 39 economies,
|
|
including both advanced and emerging market economies. Monetary policy announcements are
|
|
listed and classified under five types of tools: interest rate measures, reserve policies, lending
|
|
operations, asset purchase programmes and foreign exchange operations. Within each category,
|
|
the database provides additional information such as maturity, eligible counterparties, types of assets
|
|
and the availability of fiscal backup. It also indicates whether the policy tool was newly
|
|
introduced or had been previously deployed. The database has a companion dashboard to visualise the
|
|
data graphically.
|
|
Keywords: Covid-19 crisis, monetary policy, lending operations, asset purchase programmes, FX policy,
|
|
reserve policy
|
|
|
|
Commentary: ECB deploys holistic toolkit to tackle trilemma, 31/03/2021
|
OMFIF
|
https://www.omfif.org/2021/03/ecb-deploys-holistic-toolkit-to-tackle-
|
Commentary
|
trilemma/?utm_source=omfifupdate
|
|
Not unlike other central banks, the European Central Bank faces a difficult trilemma. Normalising
|
|
interest rates, ensuring financial market stability and preserving the independence of its policy feels like
|
|
an impossible trinity. Some see the adoption of yield curve control as the only solution to address the
|
|
challenge, but this appears impossible in the euro area.
|
3
|
Inflation primed to return, 25/03/2021
|
OMFIF
|
https://www.omfif.org/2021/03/inflation-primed-to-return/?utm_source=omfifupdate
|
Commentary
|
Base effects from last year's oil price crash and bottleneck issues in freight and semiconductor markets
|
|
should lift inflation above central bank targets over the next six months. Further price pressures will
|
|
come as households spend their savings as lockdowns end. The question for central banks is whether
|
|
inflation will fade back to the below-target trend seen over the 2010s or if we are entering a new regime,
|
|
with target or above-target inflation becoming the new norm.
|
|
|
|
CEEMEA Views: Poland - Virtual Trip Notes, 30/03/2021
|
IIF
|
https://www.iif.com/Publications/ID/4352/CEEMEA-Views-Poland--Virtual-Trip-Notes
|
Publication*
|
Robust growth this year and next is expected to intensify inflationary pressures. Even so, the NBP's
|
|
policy stance will likely remain accommodative into 2022. Inflows of FX liquidity into Poland should
|
|
remain robust over the near term. A forced conversion of CHF mortgages would increase banks'
|
|
demand for FX. Losses from such a conversion could constrain banks' ability to extend credit.
|
|
|
2. PÉNZÜGYI STABILITÁS, PÉNZÜGYI PIACOK
|
The FSB in 2021: Addressing Financial Stability Challenges in an Age of Interconnectedness,
|
FSB
|
Innovation, and Change
|
Speech
|
https://www.fsb.org/wp-content/uploads/Quarles-Addressing-Financial-Stability-Challenges-in-an-
|
|
Age-of-Interconnectedness-Innovation-and-Change.pdf
|
|
Remarks my Randal K. Quarles, Chair, Financial Stability Board, Peterson Institute for International
|
|
Economics, 30 March 2021.
|
|
|
|
The importance of technology in banking during a crisis, 31/03/2021
|
ESRB
|
https://www.esrb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/wp/esrb.wp117~6c6d0b49c2.en.pdf
|
Publication
|
The authors study the implications of information technology (IT) in banking for financial stability, using
|
|
data on US banks' IT equipment and the tech-background of their executives. They find that one
|
|
standard deviation higher pre-crisis IT adoption led to 10% fewer non-performing loans during the
|
|
global financial crisis. They present several pieces of evidence that indicate a direct role of IT adoption
|
|
in strengthening bank resilience; these include instrumental variable estimates exploiting the historical
|
|
location of technical schools. Loan-level analysis reveals that high-IT adoption banks originated
|
|
mortgages with better performance and did not offload low-quality loans.
|
|
Keywords: technology, financial stability, IT adoption, non-performing loans
|
|
|
|
Global Financial Stability Report, April 2021: Analytical Chapters, 29/03/2021
|
IMF
|
https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/GFSR/Issues/2021/04/06/global-financial-stability-report-april-
|
Publication
|
2021
|
+
|
|
Blog Posts
|
Nonfinancial firms and households came into the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis with historically
|
|
high levels of leverage on the back of relatively loose financial conditions prevailing since the global
|
|
financial crisis. The extraordinary policy support that helped to cushion the impact of the COVID-19
|
|
shock also contributed to a further increase in nonfinancial sector leverage.
|
-
Az IIF weboldalán található elemzések csak az IIF-tagok számára elérhetőek előzetes regisztrációt követően. Igény esetén az elemzést továbbítjuk az érdeklődők részére.
|
The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis has hit the commercial real estate sector hard. Containment
|
|
measures implemented in response to the pandemic severely affected economic activity and reduced
|
|
the demand for commercial property. Part of the adverse impact-particularly on the retail, office, and
|
|
hotel segments-could be permanent, as some activities may continue to take place virtually in the
|
|
future and others may relocate outside of large cities. The large size of the commercial real estate sector
|
|
and its heavy reliance on debt funding suggest that these developments may have potentially significant
|
|
implications for financial stability.
|
|
Related blog posts:
|
|
https://blogs.imf.org/2021/03/29/commercial-real-estate-at-a-crossroads/
|
|
Blog post by Fabio M. Natalucci (Deputy Director of the Monetary and Capital Markets Department of
|
|
the IMF) and Andrea Deghi (Financial Sector Expert in Monetary and Capital Markets Department of
|
|
the IMF)
|
|
https://blogs.imf.org/2021/03/29/confronting-the-hazards-of-rising-leverage/
|
|
Blog post by Fabio M. Natalucci (Deputy Director of the Monetary and Capital Markets Department of
|
|
the IMF) and Adolfo Barajas (Senior Economist in the Global Financial Stability Analysis Division of the
|
|
Monetary and Capital Markets Department of the IMF)
|
|
|
|
COVID-19: How Will European Banks Fare? 26/03/2021
|
IMF
|
https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/Departmental-Papers-Policy-Papers/Issues/2021/03/24/COVID-
|
Publication
|
19-How-Will-European-Banks-Fare-50214
|
+
|
|
Blog Post
|
This paper evaluates the impact of the crisis on European banks' capital under a range of
|
|
macroeconomic scenarios, using granular data on the size and riskiness of sectoral exposures. The
|
|
analysis incorporates the important role of pandemic-related policy support, including not only
|
|
regulatory relief for banks, but also policies to support businesses and households, which act to shield
|
|
the financial sector from the real economic shock.
|
|
Related blog post:
|
|
https://blogs.imf.org/2021/03/26/how-european-banks-can-support-the-recovery/
|
|
Blog post by Mai Chi Dao (Senior Economist in the European Department of the IMF), Andreas (Andy)
|
|
Jobst (Senior Economist in the European Department of the IMF), Aiko Mineshima (Senior Economist
|
|
in the European Department of the IMF) and Srobona Mitra (Senior Economist in the European
|
|
Department of the IMF)
|
|
|
|
The COVID-19 crisis and banking system resilience, 29/03/2021
|
OECD
|
https://www.oecd.org/finance/the-covid-19-crisis-and-banking-system-resilience.htm
|
Publication
|
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused an unprecedented health and economic crisis and more than one
|
|
year on both the outlook for the pandemic and the path to economic recovery remain highly uncertain.
|
|
The economic consequences of COVID-19 have contributed to a sharp rise in defaults of corporate and
|
|
household debt that is eroding the asset quality of banks across OECD countries.
|
|
Keywords: non-performing loans (NPLs), COVID-19 pandemic, loan loss provisions (LLPs)
|
|
|
|
Economic Views: The Fragile Five Eight Years On, 30/03/2021
|
IIF
|
https://www.iif.com/Publications/ID/4344/Economic-Views-The-Fragile-Five-Eight-Years-On
|
Publication*
|
The market setup now is reminiscent of the 2013 taper tantrum. Back then, the fragile five were
|
|
especially vulnerable to outflows. Now they all run significantly smaller current account deficits, and,
|
|
except Turkey, have stronger buffers relative to funding needs. However, wide fiscal deficits are a more
|
|
substantial risk now, with external implication where foreign bond holdings are high.
|
|
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
|
|