Válogatás a nemzetközi intézmények és külföldi jegybankok publikációiból (2021.04.01-04.07.)
Válogatás a nemzetközi intézmények és külföldi jegybankok publikációiból
2021. április 1. - április 7.
TARTALOMJEGYZÉK
1.
MONETÁRIS POLITIKA, INFLÁCIÓ ...................................................................................................
3
2.
PÉNZÜGYI STABILITÁS, PÉNZÜGYI PIACOK ....................................................................................
4
3.
MIKROPRUDENCIÁLIS FELÜGYELET ÉS SZABÁLYOZÁS...................................................................
6
4.
FINTECH, KRIPTOVALUTÁK, MESTERSÉGES INTELLIGENCIA..........................................................
7
5.
ZÖLD PÉNZÜGYEK, FENNTARTHATÓ FEJLŐDÉS .............................................................................
7
6.
MAKROGAZDASÁG .........................................................................................................................
8
7.
ÁLTALÁNOS GAZDASÁGPOLITIKA ..................................................................................................
8
8.
KÖLTSÉGVETÉSI POLITIKA, ADÓZÁS .............................................................................................
11
9.
SZANÁLÁS......................................................................................................................................
12
10.
STATISZTIKA ..............................................................................................................................
12
1. MONETÁRIS POLITIKA, INFLÁCIÓ
Introductory statement
BIS
https://www.bis.org/review/r210406a.htm
Central Bankers'
Speech by Dr Jens Weidmann, President of the Deutsche Bundesbank and Chair of the Board of
|
|
|
of Frankfurt Economic Journalists, 31 March 2021.
Inflation dynamics during a pandemic
ECB
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/blog/date/2021/html/ecb.blog210401~6407b23d87.en.html
Blog post
Blog post by Philip R. Lane, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB, 1 April 2021
|
Forecasting UK inflation bottom up, 05/04/2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
The authors forecast CPI inflation in the United Kingdom up to one year ahead using a large set of
|
monthly disaggregated CPI item series combined with a wide set of forecasting tools, including
|
|
authors find that exploiting CPI item series over the period 2011-19 yields strong improvements in
|
|
macroeconomic predictors. Ridge regression and other shrinkage methods perform best across
|
|
the one-year horizon.
Keywords: inflation, forecasting, machine learning, state space models, CPI disaggregated data, Shapley
values
How Long is Forever in the Laboratory? Three Implementations of an Infinite-Horizon Monetary
|
|
|
|
|
|
The authors compare three implementation schemes of an infinite-horizon monetary economy with
|
discounting. Under the standard random termination scheme and its block variation, the economy lasts
|
|
economy continues to the next period. These schemes rely on the belief that the experimenter can
|
|
that does not rely on such a belief. Under this scheme, subjects participate in an experiment for a
|
|
payoffs over time.
Keywords: central bank research, economic models, inflation and prices
Dancing Alone or Together: The Dynamic Effects of Independent and Common Monetary Policies,
|
|
|
|
|
|
What would have been the hypothetical effect of monetary policy shocks had a country never joined
|
the euro area, in cases where we know that the country in question actually did join the euro area? It
|
|
things at once: joining the union and experiencing actual monetary policy shocks.
Keywords: dynamic causal effects, monetary union, price puzzle, common factors
3
ECB needs to rethink market neutrality, 07/04/2021
|
|
|
|
The European Central Bank applies the concept of market neutrality in its purchase programmes.
|
However, market neutrality in the form of a market capitalisation weighted benchmark - as used in the
|
|
relative prices may be a reason to use other concepts of market neutrality that better reflect climate-
|
|
Governments look for new roles for central banks, 06/04/2021
|
|
|
|
As most Asian central bank governors prepare for their upcoming monetary policy meetings in April,
|
they must be bracing for agonising debates. While their committees will most likely keep policy rates
|
|
looming worry is the widening of central banks' mandates.
German litigation may trap ECB in pincer, 01/04/2021
|
|
|
|
The ECB may become trapped in a disruptive pincer movement as a result of four disparate German
|
court challenges to vital elements of Germany's European policies. The litigation at the constitutional
|
|
Permanently breaking the impasse would require Germany to amend its constitution. All sides deem
|
2. PÉNZÜGYI STABILITÁS, PÉNZÜGYI PIACOK
|
|
Extraordinary policy measures have eased financial conditions and supported the economy, helping to
|
contain financial stability risks. Chapter 1 warns that there is a pressing need to act to avoid a legacy of
|
|
pandemic may have unintended consequences such as stretched valuations and rising financial
|
|
emerging market economies. Chapter 2 studies leverage in the nonfinancial private sector before and
|
|
the short term by facilitating an easing of financial conditions and containing future downside risks.
Chapter 3 turns to the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the commercial real estate sector. While there
|
is little evidence of large price misalignments at the onset of the pandemic, signs of overvaluation have
|
|
interact with other vulnerabilities, increase downside risks to future growth due to the possibility of
|
Related blog post:
https://blogs.imf.org/2021/04/06/an-asynchronous-and-divergent-recovery-may-put-financial-
stability-at-risk/
Blog post by Tobias Adrian (Financial Counsellor and Director of the Monetary and Capital Markets
|
Department of the IMF)
Related transcript:
https://www.imf.org/en/News/Articles/2021/04/06/tr040621-transcript-of-april-2021global-financial-
stability-report-press-conference
Retail participation in capital markets soars, 06/04/2021
|
|
|
|
Individuals combining the power of social networks with platforms that facilitate access to capital
|
markets presented a new challenge to the financial sector at the start of 2021. These platforms have
|
|
interests of both the end investor and maintaining stable financial markets.
City loses out in Brexit but not all is lost, 01/04/2021
|
|
|
|
Is it time for the City of London and the broader UK financial services sector to start looking at finding a
|
modus vivendi with Europe? The Brexit battle is over. But the struggle for a new relationship with the
|
|
minded influencers in EU capitals how to make financial trade interdependence work for both the UK
|
Capital Flows Report: The EM Capital Flows Tantrum, 01/04/2021
|
|
|
|
We expect the ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 shock to strengthen this year. We project global
|
growth of 6.2% in 2021, led by developed markets and China. The improving global growth picture will
|
|
long-term yields. We may continue to see episodic capital outflows from EM as in recent months, but
|
|
EM flows, but weaker than after the global financial crisis, as a result of persistent flows tantrum risk
Az IIF weboldalán található elemzések csak az IIF-tagok számára elérhetőek előzetes regisztrációt követően. Igény esetén az elemzést továbbítjuk az érdeklődők részére.
