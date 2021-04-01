Log in
Válogatás a nemzetközi intézmények és külföldi jegybankok publikációiból (2021.04.01-04.07.)

04/08/2021 | 08:34am EDT
NEMZETKÖZI SZEMELVÉNYEK

Válogatás a nemzetközi intézmények és külföldi jegybankok publikációiból

2021. április 1. - április 7.

TARTALOMJEGYZÉK

1.

MONETÁRIS POLITIKA, INFLÁCIÓ ...................................................................................................

3

2.

PÉNZÜGYI STABILITÁS, PÉNZÜGYI PIACOK ....................................................................................

4

3.

MIKROPRUDENCIÁLIS FELÜGYELET ÉS SZABÁLYOZÁS...................................................................

6

4.

FINTECH, KRIPTOVALUTÁK, MESTERSÉGES INTELLIGENCIA..........................................................

7

5.

ZÖLD PÉNZÜGYEK, FENNTARTHATÓ FEJLŐDÉS .............................................................................

7

6.

MAKROGAZDASÁG .........................................................................................................................

8

7.

ÁLTALÁNOS GAZDASÁGPOLITIKA ..................................................................................................

8

8.

KÖLTSÉGVETÉSI POLITIKA, ADÓZÁS .............................................................................................

11

9.

SZANÁLÁS......................................................................................................................................

12

10.

STATISZTIKA ..............................................................................................................................

12

2

1. MONETÁRIS POLITIKA, INFLÁCIÓ

Introductory statement

BIS

https://www.bis.org/review/r210406a.htm

Central Bankers'

Speech by Dr Jens Weidmann, President of the Deutsche Bundesbank and Chair of the Board of

Speech

Directors of the Bank for International Settlements, at the virtual club evening of the International Club

of Frankfurt Economic Journalists, 31 March 2021.

Inflation dynamics during a pandemic

ECB

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/blog/date/2021/html/ecb.blog210401~6407b23d87.en.html

Blog post

Blog post by Philip R. Lane, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB, 1 April 2021

Forecasting UK inflation bottom up, 05/04/2021

BIS

https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/-/media/boe/files/working-paper/2021/forecasting-uk-inflation-

Research Hub

bottom-up.pdf

Working Paper

The authors forecast CPI inflation in the United Kingdom up to one year ahead using a large set of

monthly disaggregated CPI item series combined with a wide set of forecasting tools, including

dimensionality reduction techniques, shrinkage methods and non-linear machine learning models. The

authors find that exploiting CPI item series over the period 2011-19 yields strong improvements in

forecasting UK inflation against an autoregressive benchmark, above and beyond the gains from

macroeconomic predictors. Ridge regression and other shrinkage methods perform best across

specifications that include item-level data, yielding gains in relative forecast accuracy of up to 70% at

the one-year horizon.

Keywords: inflation, forecasting, machine learning, state space models, CPI disaggregated data, Shapley

values

How Long is Forever in the Laboratory? Three Implementations of an Infinite-Horizon Monetary

BIS

Economy, 05/04/2021

Research Hub

https://www.bankofcanada.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/swp2021-16.pdf

Working Paper

The authors compare three implementation schemes of an infinite-horizon monetary economy with

discounting. Under the standard random termination scheme and its block variation, the economy lasts

for an indefinite number of periods and the discounting factor is captured by the probability that the

economy continues to the next period. These schemes rely on the belief that the experimenter can

credibly implement a game that lasts an arbitrarily long time. The authors also propose a new method

that does not rely on such a belief. Under this scheme, subjects participate in an experiment for a

fixednumber of periods where the discount factor is captured by a weighting factor that shrinks the

payoffs over time.

Keywords: central bank research, economic models, inflation and prices

Dancing Alone or Together: The Dynamic Effects of Independent and Common Monetary Policies,

BIS

02/04/2021

Research Hub

https://www.lb.lt/uploads/publications/docs/28932_dfccef9e517dd6aa532308d3f14a6d37.pdf

Working Paper

What would have been the hypothetical effect of monetary policy shocks had a country never joined

the euro area, in cases where we know that the country in question actually did join the euro area? It

is one thing to investigate the impact of joining a monetary union, but quite another to examine two

things at once: joining the union and experiencing actual monetary policy shocks.

Keywords: dynamic causal effects, monetary union, price puzzle, common factors

3

ECB needs to rethink market neutrality, 07/04/2021

OMFIF

https://www.omfif.org/2021/04/ecb-needs-to-rethink-market-neutrality/?utm_source=omfifupdate

Commentary

The European Central Bank applies the concept of market neutrality in its purchase programmes.

However, market neutrality in the form of a market capitalisation weighted benchmark - as used in the

ECB's corporate sector purchase programmes - may not be appropriate. Market failures that distort

relative prices may be a reason to use other concepts of market neutrality that better reflect climate-

related risks and externalities.

Governments look for new roles for central banks, 06/04/2021

OMFIF

https://www.omfif.org/2021/04/governments-look-for-new-roles-for-central-

Commentary

banks/?utm_source=omfifupdate

As most Asian central bank governors prepare for their upcoming monetary policy meetings in April,

they must be bracing for agonising debates. While their committees will most likely keep policy rates

unchanged in April, the rest of 2021 will require far more thought as inflation starts to rise. A graver and

looming worry is the widening of central banks' mandates.

German litigation may trap ECB in pincer, 01/04/2021

OMFIF

https://www.omfif.org/2021/03/german-litigation-may-trap-ecb-in-pincer/?utm_source=omfifupdate

Commentary

The ECB may become trapped in a disruptive pincer movement as a result of four disparate German

court challenges to vital elements of Germany's European policies. The litigation at the constitutional

court in Karlsruhe could upset the EU's plans for a ground-breaking €750bn borrowing programme.

Permanently breaking the impasse would require Germany to amend its constitution. All sides deem

this politically impossible.

2. PÉNZÜGYI STABILITÁS, PÉNZÜGYI PIACOK

The General Board of the European Systemic Risk Board held its 41st regular meeting on 25 March

ESRB

2021, 06/04/2021

Press Release

https://www.esrb.europa.eu/news/pr/date/2021/html/esrb.pr210406~a5a30b61bb.en.html

ESRB risk dashboard, March 2021 (Issue 35), 06/04/2021

ESRB

https://www.esrb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/dashboard/esrb.risk_dashboard210406~8f2090e35d.en.pdf?9c

Publication

4e43ab79a1581de7db104d9904bddb

Related overview note:

https://www.esrb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/dashboard/esrb.risk_dashboard210406_overviewnote~b045f0

33c1.en.pdf?12a0dcbed38586749f4cd727663ae6e6

Related annex I:

https://www.esrb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/recommendations/2021/esrb.risk_dashboard_annex1_210406

~7fd37d2faf.en.pdf?f3d81615da03c7c8f5c85e8fc7fa9e7f

Related annex II:

https://www.esrb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/dashboard/esrb.risk_dashboard_annex2_210406~0b652ddfc0.

en.pdf?13c96ffbd4da2aa4ffa25fa92d98a066

Global Financial Stability Report, April 2021: Preempting a Legacy of Vulnerabilities, 06/04/2021

IMF

https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/GFSR/Issues/2021/04/06/global-financial-stability-report-april-

Publication

2021

+

4

Blog post

Extraordinary policy measures have eased financial conditions and supported the economy, helping to

contain financial stability risks. Chapter 1 warns that there is a pressing need to act to avoid a legacy of

vulnerabilities while avoiding a broad tightening of financial conditions. Actions taken during the

pandemic may have unintended consequences such as stretched valuations and rising financial

vulnerabilities. The recovery is also expected to be asynchronous and divergent between advanced and

emerging market economies. Chapter 2 studies leverage in the nonfinancial private sector before and

during the COVID-19 crisis, pointing out that policymakers face a trade-off between boosting growth in

the short term by facilitating an easing of financial conditions and containing future downside risks.

Chapter 3 turns to the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the commercial real estate sector. While there

is little evidence of large price misalignments at the onset of the pandemic, signs of overvaluation have

now emerged in some economies. Misalignments in commercial real estate prices, especially if they

interact with other vulnerabilities, increase downside risks to future growth due to the possibility of

sharp price corrections.

Related blog post:

https://blogs.imf.org/2021/04/06/an-asynchronous-and-divergent-recovery-may-put-financial-

stability-at-risk/

Blog post by Tobias Adrian (Financial Counsellor and Director of the Monetary and Capital Markets

Department of the IMF)

Related transcript:

https://www.imf.org/en/News/Articles/2021/04/06/tr040621-transcript-of-april-2021global-financial-

stability-report-press-conference

Retail participation in capital markets soars, 06/04/2021

OMFIF

https://www.omfif.org/2021/04/retail-participation-in-capital-markets-

Commentary

soars/?utm_source=omfifupdate

Individuals combining the power of social networks with platforms that facilitate access to capital

markets presented a new challenge to the financial sector at the start of 2021. These platforms have

served to inform, educate and include, but may pose a challenge for those interested in protecting the

interests of both the end investor and maintaining stable financial markets.

City loses out in Brexit but not all is lost, 01/04/2021

OMFIF

https://www.omfif.org/2021/03/city-loses-out-in-brexit-but-not-all-is-lost/?utm_source=omfifupdate

Commentary

Is it time for the City of London and the broader UK financial services sector to start looking at finding a

modus vivendi with Europe? The Brexit battle is over. But the struggle for a new relationship with the

European Union is not yet under way. It is time to emerge from the Brexit bunker and explore with like-

minded influencers in EU capitals how to make financial trade interdependence work for both the UK

and Europe.

Capital Flows Report: The EM Capital Flows Tantrum, 01/04/2021

IIF

https://www.iif.com/Publications/ID/4355/Capital-Flows-Report-The-EM-Capital-Flows-Tantrum

Publication*

We expect the ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 shock to strengthen this year. We project global

growth of 6.2% in 2021, led by developed markets and China. The improving global growth picture will

support non-resident capital flows to EM, but global financial conditions are a risk in the context of rising

long-term yields. We may continue to see episodic capital outflows from EM as in recent months, but

EM initial conditions are better than in the run-up to the 2013 taper tantrum. We forecast a recovery in

EM flows, but weaker than after the global financial crisis, as a result of persistent flows tantrum risk

  • Az IIF weboldalán található elemzések csak az IIF-tagok számára elérhetőek előzetes regisztrációt követően. Igény esetén az elemzést továbbítjuk az érdeklődők részére.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Hungary published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
