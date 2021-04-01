Válogatás a nemzetközi intézmények és külföldi jegybankok publikációiból (2021.04.01-04.07.)

Blog post

Extraordinary policy measures have eased financial conditions and supported the economy, helping to

contain financial stability risks. Chapter 1 warns that there is a pressing need to act to avoid a legacy of

vulnerabilities while avoiding a broad tightening of financial conditions. Actions taken during the

pandemic may have unintended consequences such as stretched valuations and rising financial

vulnerabilities. The recovery is also expected to be asynchronous and divergent between advanced and

emerging market economies. Chapter 2 studies leverage in the nonfinancial private sector before and

during the COVID-19 crisis, pointing out that policymakers face a trade-off between boosting growth in

the short term by facilitating an easing of financial conditions and containing future downside risks.

Chapter 3 turns to the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the commercial real estate sector. While there

is little evidence of large price misalignments at the onset of the pandemic, signs of overvaluation have

now emerged in some economies. Misalignments in commercial real estate prices, especially if they

interact with other vulnerabilities, increase downside risks to future growth due to the possibility of

sharp price corrections.

