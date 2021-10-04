|
Válogatás a nemzetközi intézmények és külföldi jegybankok publikációiból (2021.10.04-11.10.)
Válogatás a nemzetközi intézmények és külföldi jegybankok publikációiból
2021. november 4-10.
TARTALOMJEGYZÉK
1.
MONETÁRIS POLITIKA, INFLÁCIÓ ...................................................................................................
3
2.
PÉNZÜGYI STABILITÁS, PÉNZÜGYI PIACOK ....................................................................................
3
3.
MIKROPRUDENCIÁLIS FELÜGYELET ÉS SZABÁLYOZÁS...................................................................
5
4.
FINTECH, KRIPTOVALUTÁK, MESTERSÉGES INTELLIGENCIA..........................................................
6
5.
ZÖLD PÉNZÜGYEK, FENNTARTHATÓ FEJLŐDÉS .............................................................................
7
6.
MAKROGAZDASÁG .........................................................................................................................
9
7.
ÁLTALÁNOS GAZDASÁGPOLITIKA ................................................................................................
10
8.
KÖLTSÉGVETÉSI POLITIKA, ADÓZÁS .............................................................................................
12
9.
STATISZTIKA ..................................................................................................................................
14
10.
PÉNZÜGYI ISMERETTERJESZTÉS, PÉNZÜGYI KULTÚRA ................................................................
14
1. MONETÁRIS POLITIKA, INFLÁCIÓ
Monetary policy and inequality
ECB
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/key/date/2021/html/ecb.sp211109_2~cca25b0a68.en.html
Speech
Speech by Ms Isabel Schnabel, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB, at a virtual conference on
"Diversity and Inclusion in Economics, Finance, and Central Banking", Frankfurt am Main, 9 November
2021.
Inflation in the short term and in the medium term
ECB
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/key/date/2021/html/ecb.sp211108~c915d47d4c.en.html
Speech
Welcome address by Mr Philip R. Lane, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB, at the ECB
Conference on Money Markets, 8 November 2021.
Interview with El País
ECB
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/inter/date/2021/html/ecb.in211108~c270ad5bc6.en.html
Speech
Interview with Mr Philip R. Lane, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB, conducted by Lluís Pellícer
on 3 November 2021.
Monetary and fiscal policies: in search of a corridor of stability
BIS
https://www.bis.org/speeches/sp211110.htm
Article by Mr Claudio Borio, Head of the Monetary and Economic Department of the BIS, and Mr Piti
|
|
The ECB Survey of Monetary Analysts - Aggregate results, 05/11/2021
ECB
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/stats/ecb_surveys/sma/shared/pdf/ecb.smar211105_october_2021_res
Publication
ults.en.pdf?a9511a464543529eb10ca4b5895f75a9
This report summarises the aggregated results of the Survey of Monetary Analysts (SMA) of October
2021. The survey period was from 11 October 2021 to 14 October 2021 and 24 respondents
participated.
Global Macro Views: The End of the Great Fiscal Illusion, 04/11/2021
IIF
https://www.iif.com/Publications/ID/4652/Global-Macro-Views-The-End-of-the-Great-Fiscal-Illusion
Publication*
Over the summer the authors wrote extensively about the great "fiscal illusion," whereby low sovereign
bond yields were seen as signaling ample fiscal space. The authors showed that low bond yields were
misleading, distorted by central bank QE, especially on the Euro periphery where ECB QE absorbed 100
percent of issuance, even as foreign investors used ECB QE to sell their holdings of Italian and Greek
bonds. Among the G10 central banks, the ECB faces the biggest hurdles to normalizing policy, given that
an end to QE could see periphery yields rise sharply on weak demand.
2. PÉNZÜGYI STABILITÁS, PÉNZÜGYI PIACOK
3
Financial stability and coordination in times of crisis
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reserve System, at the Third Conference on Financial Stability, Madrid, Spain, 18 October 2021.
|
The lack of new bank formations is a significant issue for the banking industry
BIS
https://www.bis.org/review/r211105g.htm
|
|
|
|
Effective Implementation of FSB Principles for Sound Compensation Practices and Implementation
|
|
Standards: 2021 progress report, 04/11/2021
Publication
https://www.fsb.org/2021/11/effective-implementation-of-fsb-principles-for-sound-compensation-
|
practices-and-implementation-standards-2021-progress-report/
Press Release
The Financial Stability Board (FSB) today published a progress report on the implementation of its
Principles for Sound Compensation Practices (Principles) and their Implementation Standards
(Standards) in financial institutions. The report covers the practices of the largest financial institutions
in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors. It highlights uneven progress toward
implementing the Principles and Standards, with banks relatively more advanced than insurance and
asset management firms. This may reflect the more pressing need for banks to align compensation with
risk-taking following the 2008 global financial crisis.
Related press release:
https://www.fsb.org/2021/11/fsb-highlights-implementation-progress-and-gaps-on-effective-
compensation-practices-in-financial-institutions/
From hibernation to reallocation: Loan guarantees and their implications for post-COVID-19
|
|
productivity, 04/11/2021
Working Paper
https://www.oecd-ilibrary.org/docserver/2f4a4c20-
en.pdf?expires=1636575814&id=id&accname=guest&checksum=E87ED5A7B0331E1014D6FEEBE8E02
2DB
The paper analyses the role of loan guarantee programmes following the COVID-19 outbreak in
alleviating firm distress as well as their broader impacts on productivity via reallocation, relying on a
simulation model and econometric estimations. The simulation exercise relies on a simple cash-flow
accounting model, a large dataset reporting balance sheets of firms located in 14 countries and granular
data on the magnitude of the COVID-19 shock. Our findings suggest that i) the COVID-19 shock had the
potential to seriously distort market selection; and ii) policy actions corrected up to 30% of the
inefficiency of market selection in the short-term, shielding many high productive firms from distress
and supporting zombie firms only to a limited extent.
Keywords: reallocation, productivity, COVID-19, loan guarantees, liquidity
PBoC interventions in offshore renminbi necessary for now, 04/11/2021
|
|
https://www.omfif.org/2021/11/pboc-interventions-in-offshore-renminbi-necessary-for-
Commentary
now/?utm_source=update&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=update+email
|
Offshore currency markets for both the dollar and renminbi are free from domestic monetary policy
restrictions. But while the US takes a hands-off approach to the offshore dollar, Chinese authorities are
concerned about the impact of the offshore market on the internationalisation of the renminbi. The
People's Bank of China regularly intervenes in the offshore market to smooth interest and exchange
rates. This is a necessary solution, for now.
3. MIKROPRUDENCIÁLIS FELÜGYELET ÉS SZABÁLYOZÁS
Adaptability and resilience in the mutuals sector
|
|
|
|
|
|
the Association of Financial Mutuals Conference, London, 4 October 2021.
|
List of supervised entities (as of 1 October 2021), 10/11/2021
|
|
https://www.bankingsupervision.europa.eu/ecb/pub/pdf/ssm.listofsupervisedentities202111.en.pdf?
|
|
54d77c48d32348357138e35e147f3a24
2020 Selected Pillar 3 information, 05/11/2021
|
|
https://www.bankingsupervision.europa.eu/ecb/pub/pdf/ssm.selected_pillar_3_information_2020_2
|
|
02111~2787709d9b.en.xlsx?6b57140f5a566944461c46d738d1a198
|
Commissioner McGuinness announces proposed way forward for central clearing, 10/11/2021
|
|
https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/statement_21_5905
|
|
EBA issues requirements on institutions' Pillar 3 disclosure of interest rate risk exposures, 10/11/2021
|
|
https://www.eba.europa.eu/eba-issues-requirements-institutions%E2%80%99-pillar-3-disclosure-
|
|
interest-rate-risk-exposures
|
EBA publishes final draft technical standards on individual portfolio management by crowdfunding
|
|
service providers, 09/11/2021
|
|
https://www.eba.europa.eu/eba-publishes-final-draft-technical-standards-individual-portfolio-
management-crowdfunding-service
EBA publishes Guidelines on recovery plan indicators, 09/11/2021
|
|
https://www.eba.europa.eu/eba-publishes-guidelines-recovery-plan-indicators
|
|
EBA publishes final draft technical standards specifying how to identify the appropriate risk weights
|
|
and conditions when assessing minimum LGD values for exposures secured by immovable property,
|
|
05/11/2021
https://www.eba.europa.eu/eba-publishes-final-draft-technical-standards-specifying-how-identify-
appropriate-risk-weights-and
EBA consults on draft technical standards on Initial Margin Model Validation under EMIR, 04/11/2021
|
|
https://www.eba.europa.eu/eba-consults-draft-technical-standards-initial-margin-model-validation-
|
|
under-emir
Non-compliance of the National Bank of Slovakia with EIOPA's recommendation, 09/11/2021
|
|
https://www.eiopa.europa.eu/media/news/non-compliance-of-national-bank-of-slovakia-eiopas-
|
|
recommendation_en
EIOPA publishes monthly technical information for Solvency II Relevant Risk Free Interest Rate Term
|
|
Structures- end-October 2021, 05/11/2021
|
|
https://www.eiopa.europa.eu/media/news/eiopa-publishes-monthly-technical-information-solvency-
ii-relevant-risk-free-interest-2_en
Monthly update of the symmetric adjustment of the equity capital charge for Solvency II - end
|
|
October2021, 05/11/2021
|
|
https://www.eiopa.europa.eu/media/news/monthly-update-of-symmetric-adjustment-of-equity-
capital-charge-solvency-ii-%E2%80%93-end-0_en
