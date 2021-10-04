Válogatás a nemzetközi intézmények és külföldi jegybankok publikációiból (2021.10.04-11.10.)

Financial stability and coordination in times of crisis BIS

Speech by Mr Randal K Quarles, Vice Chair for Supervision of the Board of Governors of the Federal Speech

Reserve System, at the Third Conference on Financial Stability, Madrid, Spain, 18 October 2021.

The lack of new bank formations is a significant issue for the banking industry BIS

Speech by Ms Michelle W Bowman, Member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, Speech

at the 2021 Community Bankers Symposium "Banking on the Future", Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago,

Chicago, Illinois, 22 October 2021.

Effective Implementation of FSB Principles for Sound Compensation Practices and Implementation FSB

Standards: 2021 progress report, 04/11/2021 Publication

practices-and-implementation-standards-2021-progress-report/ Press Release

The Financial Stability Board (FSB) today published a progress report on the implementation of its

Principles for Sound Compensation Practices (Principles) and their Implementation Standards

(Standards) in financial institutions. The report covers the practices of the largest financial institutions

in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors. It highlights uneven progress toward

implementing the Principles and Standards, with banks relatively more advanced than insurance and

asset management firms. This may reflect the more pressing need for banks to align compensation with

risk-taking following the 2008 global financial crisis.

From hibernation to reallocation: Loan guarantees and their implications for post-COVID-19 OECD

productivity, 04/11/2021 Working Paper

The paper analyses the role of loan guarantee programmes following the COVID-19 outbreak in

alleviating firm distress as well as their broader impacts on productivity via reallocation, relying on a

simulation model and econometric estimations. The simulation exercise relies on a simple cash-flow

accounting model, a large dataset reporting balance sheets of firms located in 14 countries and granular

data on the magnitude of the COVID-19 shock. Our findings suggest that i) the COVID-19 shock had the

potential to seriously distort market selection; and ii) policy actions corrected up to 30% of the

inefficiency of market selection in the short-term, shielding many high productive firms from distress

and supporting zombie firms only to a limited extent.

Keywords: reallocation, productivity, COVID-19, loan guarantees, liquidity

PBoC interventions in offshore renminbi necessary for now, 04/11/2021 OMFIF

Offshore currency markets for both the dollar and renminbi are free from domestic monetary policy

restrictions. But while the US takes a hands-off approach to the offshore dollar, Chinese authorities are

concerned about the impact of the offshore market on the internationalisation of the renminbi. The

People's Bank of China regularly intervenes in the offshore market to smooth interest and exchange