Válogatás a nemzetközi intézmények és külföldi jegybankok publikációiból (2021.10.04-11.10.)

11/11/2021 | 01:37pm EST
NEMZETKÖZI SZEMELVÉNYEK

Válogatás a nemzetközi intézmények és külföldi jegybankok publikációiból

2021. november 4-10.

TARTALOMJEGYZÉK

1.

MONETÁRIS POLITIKA, INFLÁCIÓ ...................................................................................................

3

2.

PÉNZÜGYI STABILITÁS, PÉNZÜGYI PIACOK ....................................................................................

3

3.

MIKROPRUDENCIÁLIS FELÜGYELET ÉS SZABÁLYOZÁS...................................................................

5

4.

FINTECH, KRIPTOVALUTÁK, MESTERSÉGES INTELLIGENCIA..........................................................

6

5.

ZÖLD PÉNZÜGYEK, FENNTARTHATÓ FEJLŐDÉS .............................................................................

7

6.

MAKROGAZDASÁG .........................................................................................................................

9

7.

ÁLTALÁNOS GAZDASÁGPOLITIKA ................................................................................................

10

8.

KÖLTSÉGVETÉSI POLITIKA, ADÓZÁS .............................................................................................

12

9.

STATISZTIKA ..................................................................................................................................

14

10.

PÉNZÜGYI ISMERETTERJESZTÉS, PÉNZÜGYI KULTÚRA ................................................................

14

2

1. MONETÁRIS POLITIKA, INFLÁCIÓ

Monetary policy and inequality

ECB

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/key/date/2021/html/ecb.sp211109_2~cca25b0a68.en.html

Speech

Speech by Ms Isabel Schnabel, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB, at a virtual conference on

"Diversity and Inclusion in Economics, Finance, and Central Banking", Frankfurt am Main, 9 November

2021.

Inflation in the short term and in the medium term

ECB

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/key/date/2021/html/ecb.sp211108~c915d47d4c.en.html

Speech

Welcome address by Mr Philip R. Lane, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB, at the ECB

Conference on Money Markets, 8 November 2021.

Interview with El País

ECB

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/inter/date/2021/html/ecb.in211108~c270ad5bc6.en.html

Speech

Interview with Mr Philip R. Lane, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB, conducted by Lluís Pellícer

on 3 November 2021.

Monetary and fiscal policies: in search of a corridor of stability

BIS

https://www.bis.org/speeches/sp211110.htm

Managers'

Article by Mr Claudio Borio, Head of the Monetary and Economic Department of the BIS, and Mr Piti

Speech

Disyatat, Assistant Governor, Monetary Policy Group, Bank of Thailand, in VoxEU.org, published on 10

November 2021.

The ECB Survey of Monetary Analysts - Aggregate results, 05/11/2021

ECB

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/stats/ecb_surveys/sma/shared/pdf/ecb.smar211105_october_2021_res

Publication

ults.en.pdf?a9511a464543529eb10ca4b5895f75a9

This report summarises the aggregated results of the Survey of Monetary Analysts (SMA) of October

2021. The survey period was from 11 October 2021 to 14 October 2021 and 24 respondents

participated.

Global Macro Views: The End of the Great Fiscal Illusion, 04/11/2021

IIF

https://www.iif.com/Publications/ID/4652/Global-Macro-Views-The-End-of-the-Great-Fiscal-Illusion

Publication*

Over the summer the authors wrote extensively about the great "fiscal illusion," whereby low sovereign

bond yields were seen as signaling ample fiscal space. The authors showed that low bond yields were

misleading, distorted by central bank QE, especially on the Euro periphery where ECB QE absorbed 100

percent of issuance, even as foreign investors used ECB QE to sell their holdings of Italian and Greek

bonds. Among the G10 central banks, the ECB faces the biggest hurdles to normalizing policy, given that

an end to QE could see periphery yields rise sharply on weak demand.

2. PÉNZÜGYI STABILITÁS, PÉNZÜGYI PIACOK

Welcome address

ECB

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/key/date/2021/html/ecb.sp211109_1~6cdc943638.en.html

Speech

Remarks by Ms Christine Lagarde, President of the ECB, at the ECB Forum on Banking Supervision, 9

November 2021, Frankfurt am Main, 9 November 2021.

3

Financial stability and coordination in times of crisis

BIS

https://www.bis.org/review/r211105c.htm

Central Bankers'

Speech by Mr Randal K Quarles, Vice Chair for Supervision of the Board of Governors of the Federal

Speech

Reserve System, at the Third Conference on Financial Stability, Madrid, Spain, 18 October 2021.

The lack of new bank formations is a significant issue for the banking industry

BIS

https://www.bis.org/review/r211105g.htm

Central Bankers'

Speech by Ms Michelle W Bowman, Member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System,

Speech

at the 2021 Community Bankers Symposium "Banking on the Future", Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago,

Chicago, Illinois, 22 October 2021.

Effective Implementation of FSB Principles for Sound Compensation Practices and Implementation

FSB

Standards: 2021 progress report, 04/11/2021

Publication

https://www.fsb.org/2021/11/effective-implementation-of-fsb-principles-for-sound-compensation-

+

practices-and-implementation-standards-2021-progress-report/

Press Release

The Financial Stability Board (FSB) today published a progress report on the implementation of its

Principles for Sound Compensation Practices (Principles) and their Implementation Standards

(Standards) in financial institutions. The report covers the practices of the largest financial institutions

in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors. It highlights uneven progress toward

implementing the Principles and Standards, with banks relatively more advanced than insurance and

asset management firms. This may reflect the more pressing need for banks to align compensation with

risk-taking following the 2008 global financial crisis.

Related press release:

https://www.fsb.org/2021/11/fsb-highlights-implementation-progress-and-gaps-on-effective-

compensation-practices-in-financial-institutions/

From hibernation to reallocation: Loan guarantees and their implications for post-COVID-19

OECD

productivity, 04/11/2021

Working Paper

https://www.oecd-ilibrary.org/docserver/2f4a4c20-

en.pdf?expires=1636575814&id=id&accname=guest&checksum=E87ED5A7B0331E1014D6FEEBE8E02

2DB

The paper analyses the role of loan guarantee programmes following the COVID-19 outbreak in

alleviating firm distress as well as their broader impacts on productivity via reallocation, relying on a

simulation model and econometric estimations. The simulation exercise relies on a simple cash-flow

accounting model, a large dataset reporting balance sheets of firms located in 14 countries and granular

data on the magnitude of the COVID-19 shock. Our findings suggest that i) the COVID-19 shock had the

potential to seriously distort market selection; and ii) policy actions corrected up to 30% of the

inefficiency of market selection in the short-term, shielding many high productive firms from distress

and supporting zombie firms only to a limited extent.

Keywords: reallocation, productivity, COVID-19, loan guarantees, liquidity

PBoC interventions in offshore renminbi necessary for now, 04/11/2021

OMFIF

https://www.omfif.org/2021/11/pboc-interventions-in-offshore-renminbi-necessary-for-

Commentary

now/?utm_source=update&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=update+email

Offshore currency markets for both the dollar and renminbi are free from domestic monetary policy

restrictions. But while the US takes a hands-off approach to the offshore dollar, Chinese authorities are

concerned about the impact of the offshore market on the internationalisation of the renminbi. The

People's Bank of China regularly intervenes in the offshore market to smooth interest and exchange

rates. This is a necessary solution, for now.

4

3. MIKROPRUDENCIÁLIS FELÜGYELET ÉS SZABÁLYOZÁS

Adaptability and resilience in the mutuals sector

BIS

https://www.bis.org/review/r211104d.htm

Central Bankers'

Speech by Ms Charlotte Gerken, Executive Director of Insurance Supervision of the Bank of England, at

Speech

the Association of Financial Mutuals Conference, London, 4 October 2021.

List of supervised entities (as of 1 October 2021), 10/11/2021

ECB/SSM

https://www.bankingsupervision.europa.eu/ecb/pub/pdf/ssm.listofsupervisedentities202111.en.pdf?

Press Release

54d77c48d32348357138e35e147f3a24

2020 Selected Pillar 3 information, 05/11/2021

ECB/SSM

https://www.bankingsupervision.europa.eu/ecb/pub/pdf/ssm.selected_pillar_3_information_2020_2

Press Release

02111~2787709d9b.en.xlsx?6b57140f5a566944461c46d738d1a198

Commissioner McGuinness announces proposed way forward for central clearing, 10/11/2021

EU

https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/statement_21_5905

Statement

EBA issues requirements on institutions' Pillar 3 disclosure of interest rate risk exposures, 10/11/2021

EBA

https://www.eba.europa.eu/eba-issues-requirements-institutions%E2%80%99-pillar-3-disclosure-

Press Release

interest-rate-risk-exposures

EBA publishes final draft technical standards on individual portfolio management by crowdfunding

EBA

service providers, 09/11/2021

Press Release

https://www.eba.europa.eu/eba-publishes-final-draft-technical-standards-individual-portfolio-

management-crowdfunding-service

EBA publishes Guidelines on recovery plan indicators, 09/11/2021

EBA

https://www.eba.europa.eu/eba-publishes-guidelines-recovery-plan-indicators

Press Release

EBA publishes final draft technical standards specifying how to identify the appropriate risk weights

EBA

and conditions when assessing minimum LGD values for exposures secured by immovable property,

Press Release

05/11/2021

https://www.eba.europa.eu/eba-publishes-final-draft-technical-standards-specifying-how-identify-

appropriate-risk-weights-and

EBA consults on draft technical standards on Initial Margin Model Validation under EMIR, 04/11/2021

EBA

https://www.eba.europa.eu/eba-consults-draft-technical-standards-initial-margin-model-validation-

Press Release

under-emir

Non-compliance of the National Bank of Slovakia with EIOPA's recommendation, 09/11/2021

EIOPA

https://www.eiopa.europa.eu/media/news/non-compliance-of-national-bank-of-slovakia-eiopas-

Press Release

recommendation_en

EIOPA publishes monthly technical information for Solvency II Relevant Risk Free Interest Rate Term

EIOPA

Structures- end-October 2021, 05/11/2021

Press Release

https://www.eiopa.europa.eu/media/news/eiopa-publishes-monthly-technical-information-solvency-

ii-relevant-risk-free-interest-2_en

Monthly update of the symmetric adjustment of the equity capital charge for Solvency II - end

EIOPA

October2021, 05/11/2021

Press Release

https://www.eiopa.europa.eu/media/news/monthly-update-of-symmetric-adjustment-of-equity-

capital-charge-solvency-ii-%E2%80%93-end-0_en

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

