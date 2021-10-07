Válogatás a nemzetközi intézmények és külföldi jegybankok publikációiból (2021.10.07-10.13.)

Overview of central banks' in-house credit assessment systems in the euro area, 13/10/2021 ECB

This paper analyses in detail the role of ICASs in the context of the Eurosystem's credit operations,

describing the relevant Eurosystem guidelines and requirements in terms of, among other factors, the

estimation of default probabilities, the role of statistical models versus expert analysis, input data,

validation analysis and performance monitoring. It then presents the main features of each of the ICASs

currently accepted by the Eurosystem as credit assessment systems, highlighting similarities and

differences.

Keywords: credit assessments, credit risk models, credit claims, ratings, ICAS

Global Financial Stability Report October 2021, 12/10/2021 IMF

Financial stability risks have been contained so far, reflecting ongoing policy support and a rebound in

the global economy earlier this year. Chapter 1 explains that financial conditions have eased further in

net in advanced economies but changed little in emerging markets. However, the optimism that

propelled markets earlier in the year has faded on growing concerns about the strength of the global

recovery, and ongoing supply chain disruptions intensified inflation concerns. Signs of stretched asset

valuations in some market segments persist, and pockets of vulnerabilities remain in the nonbank

financial sector; recovery is uneven in the corporate sector. Chapter 2 discusses the opportunities and

challenges of the crypto ecosystem. Crypto asset providers' lack of operational or cyber resilience poses

risks, and significant data gaps imperil financial integrity. Crypto assets in emerging markets may

accelerate dollarization risks. Chapter 3 shows that sustainable funds can support the global transition

to a green economy but must be scaled up to have a major impact.

Policy proposals to enhance money market fund resilience: Final report, 11/10/2021 FSB

This report sets out policy proposals to enhance money market fund (MMF) resilience, including with

respect to the appropriate structure of the sector and of underlying short-term funding markets. It

reflects public feedback received on a consultative version of the report, which the FSB published in

June 2021.

Renminbi must depreciate following Evergrande fallout, 07/10/2021 OMFIF

The collapse of Lehman Brothers helped trigger the global financial crisis. Evergrande is not a Lehman

moment. But the web around Evergrande and other developers is complex, with holders of property

assets peppered across the economy. Preventing distress from spreading will be difficult and decisive

The implication for international investors is that the renminbi must