Válogatás a nemzetközi intézmények és külföldi jegybankok publikációiból (2021.10.07-10.13.)
Válogatás a nemzetközi intézmények és külföldi jegybankok publikációiból
2021. október 7-13.
TARTALOMJEGYZÉK
1.
MONETÁRIS POLITIKA, INFLÁCIÓ ...................................................................................................
3
2.
PÉNZÜGYI STABILITÁS, PÉNZÜGYI PIACOK ....................................................................................
4
3.
MIKROPRUDENCIÁLIS FELÜGYELET ÉS SZABÁLYOZÁS...................................................................
6
4.
FINTECH, KRIPTOVALUTÁK, MESTERSÉGES INTELLIGENCIA..........................................................
7
5.
ZÖLD PÉNZÜGYEK, FENNTARTHATÓ FEJLŐDÉS .............................................................................
8
6.
PÉNZFORGALOM, FIZETÉSI RENDSZEREK.......................................................................................
9
7.
MAKROGAZDASÁG .......................................................................................................................
10
8.
ÁLTALÁNOS GAZDASÁGPOLITIKA ................................................................................................
10
9.
KÖLTSÉGVETÉSI POLITIKA, ADÓZÁS .............................................................................................
15
10.
SZANÁLÁS......................................................................................................................................
16
11.
STATISZTIKA ..................................................................................................................................
16
1. MONETÁRIS POLITIKA, INFLÁCIÓ
The monetary policy toolbox and the effective lower bound
ECB
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/key/date/2021/html/ecb.sp211011~5a5d2e55f1.en.html
Speech
Welcome address by Philip R. Lane, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB, at the ECB Conference
|
on Monetary Policy: bridging science and practice, Frankfurt am Main, 11 October 2021.
Prospects for inflation: sneezes and breezes
ECB
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/key/date/2021/html/ecb.sp211007~ab617e7d60.en.html
Speech
Welcome address by Isabel Schnabel, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB, at the ECB and
|
Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland's "Inflation: Drivers and Dynamics Conference 2021", Frankfurt am
|
Main, 7 October 2021.
Account of the monetary policy meeting of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank held
ECB
in Frankfurt am Main on Wednesday and Thursday, 8-9 September 2021, 07/10/2021
Press Release
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/accounts/2021/html/ecb.mg211007~1c2f4db595.en.html
Investment funds, risk-taking, and monetary policy in the euro area, 12/10/2021
ECB
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/scpwps/ecb.wp2605~5da83010af.en.pdf?df2d1fdb989bdd3715
|
|
42da5766a72d82
The authors examine the transmission of monetary policy via the euro area investment fund sector
|
using a BVAR framework. The authors find that expansionary shocks are associated with net inflows and
|
that these are strongest for riskier fund types, reflecting search for yield among euro area investors.
|
Search for yield behaviour by fund managers is also evident, as they shift away from low yielding cash
|
assets following an expansionary shock. While higher risk-taking is an intended consequence of
|
expansionary monetary policy, this dynamic may give rise to a build-up in liquidity risk over time, leaving
|
the fund sector less resilient to large outflows in the face of a crisis.
|
Keywords: monetary policy, non-bank financial intermediation, liquidity management
|
Do inflation expectations improve model-based inflation forecasts? 11/10/2021
ECB
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/scpwps/ecb.wp2604~a7dc92b529.en.pdf?6abac3f5a1e587b5c1
|
|
3f23ca2c3d3f2e
Those of professional forecasters do. For a wide range of time series models for the euro area and its
|
member states the authors find a higher average forecast accuracy of models that incorporate
|
information on inflation expectations from the ECB's SPF and Consensus Economics compared to their
|
counterparts that do not. The gains in forecast accuracy from incorporating inflation expectations are
|
typically not large but significant in some periods. Both short- and long-term expectations provide
|
useful information. By contrast, incorporating expectations derived from financial market prices or
|
those of firms and households does not lead to systematic improvements in forecast performance.
|
Individual models we consider are typically better than univariate benchmarks but for the euro area the
|
professional forecasters are more accurate, especially in recent years (not always for the countries).
|
The analysis is undertaken for headline inflation and inflation excluding energy and food and both point
|
and density forecast are evaluated using real-time data vintages over 2001-2019.
|
Keywords: forecasting, inflation, inflation expectations, Phillips curve, Bayesian VAR
|
The time-varying evolution of inflation risks, 07/10/2021
ECB
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/scpwps/ecb.wp2600~8dae8e832f.en.pdf?76ee8a87c032e1739b
|
|
a8815965e801af
This paper develops a Bayesian quantile regression model with time-varying parameters (TVPs) for
|
forecasting inflation risks. The proposed parametric methodology bridges the empirically established
|
3
benefits of TVP regressions for forecasting inflation with the ability of quantile regression to model
|
flexibly the whole distribution of inflation. In order to make our approach accessible and empirically
|
relevant for forecasting, the authors derive an efficient Gibbs sampler by transforming the state-space
|
form of the TVP quantile regression into an equivalent high-dimensional regression form. An application
|
of this methodology points to a good forecasting performance of quantile regressions with TVPs
|
augmented with specific credit and money-based indicators for the prediction of the conditional
|
distribution of inflation in the euro area, both in the short and longer run, and specifically for tail risks.
|
Keywords: quantile regression, MCMC, time-varying parameters, Bayesian shrinkage, Horseshoe, euro
|
area; inflation tail risks
|
Asset Purchases and Direct Financing: Guiding Principles for Emerging Markets and Developing
|
|
|
|
https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/Departmental-Papers-Policy-Papers/Issues/2021/10/08/Asset-
|
Purchases-and-Direct-Financing-Guiding-Principles-for-Emerging-Markets-and-Developing-464660
|
Many central banks in emerging market and developing economies have used asset purchases to reduce
|
financial stresses during the COVID crisis, and some are doing so to provide macroeconomic stimulus.
|
Commentary: Czechia leads way with interest rate hike surprise, 12/10/2021
|
|
|
|
surprise/?utm_source=omfifupdate&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=12Oct
|
The Czech National Bank increased its rate by three 'notches', or 0.75%, on 30 September. It had
|
previously communicated that the late September hike would be about two notches. The Czech central
|
bank, with its ingrained history of independence and focus on price stability, may lead the pack, but it
|
has been followed by its peers. Central Europe should brace for more interest rate hikes.
|
2. PÉNZÜGYI STABILITÁS, PÉNZÜGYI PIACOK
Finance disrupted
|
|
|
Managers'
Speech by Benoît Cœuré, Head of the BIS Innovation Hub, at the 23rd Geneva Conference on the World
|
|
Economy, Geneva, 7 October 2021.
Market finance as a spare tyre? Corporate investment and access to bank credit in Europe, 13/10/2021
|
|
|
|
fa57272619990f
The authors estimate a FAVAR with Bayesian techniques in order to investigate the impact of loan supply
|
conditions on euro area corporate investment and its financing structure. The authors identify shocks
|
to overall demand and loan supply with sign and impact restrictions. Although tightened financial
|
conditions have adversely impacted corporate investment during and after the sovereign debt crisis,
|
the resulting impediments in loan supply, illustrated by lower loan volumes and higher spreads, have
|
been partly alleviated by strengthened corporate debt issuance. The authors show that (1) part of the
|
protracted increase in debt to loan ratio since the crisis reflects bottlenecks in the provision of bank
|
credit and (2) the tightened loan supply has been more adverse for small corporations with limited
|
market access. Overall, the analysis of macro-financial developments suggests the need for policy
|
actions to deepen the European corporate debt market and enhance market access for smaller
|
corporates.
|
Keywords: financing structure, small and medium size corporates, size spread, corporate debt issuance,
|
FAVAR model
|
Overview of central banks' in-house credit assessment systems in the euro area, 13/10/2021
|
|
|
|
2930a132faa7
This paper analyses in detail the role of ICASs in the context of the Eurosystem's credit operations,
|
describing the relevant Eurosystem guidelines and requirements in terms of, among other factors, the
|
estimation of default probabilities, the role of statistical models versus expert analysis, input data,
|
validation analysis and performance monitoring. It then presents the main features of each of the ICASs
|
currently accepted by the Eurosystem as credit assessment systems, highlighting similarities and
|
differences.
|
Keywords: credit assessments, credit risk models, credit claims, ratings, ICAS
|
Global Financial Stability Report October 2021, 12/10/2021
|
|
|
|
october-2021?code=imf.org
|
Blog Post
|
Financial stability risks have been contained so far, reflecting ongoing policy support and a rebound in
|
the global economy earlier this year. Chapter 1 explains that financial conditions have eased further in
|
net in advanced economies but changed little in emerging markets. However, the optimism that
|
propelled markets earlier in the year has faded on growing concerns about the strength of the global
|
recovery, and ongoing supply chain disruptions intensified inflation concerns. Signs of stretched asset
|
valuations in some market segments persist, and pockets of vulnerabilities remain in the nonbank
|
financial sector; recovery is uneven in the corporate sector. Chapter 2 discusses the opportunities and
|
challenges of the crypto ecosystem. Crypto asset providers' lack of operational or cyber resilience poses
|
risks, and significant data gaps imperil financial integrity. Crypto assets in emerging markets may
|
accelerate dollarization risks. Chapter 3 shows that sustainable funds can support the global transition
|
to a green economy but must be scaled up to have a major impact.
|
Related blog post:
|
https://blogs.imf.org/2021/10/12/uncertainty-grips-markets-as-optimism-wanes/
|
Blog post by Tobias Adrian (Financial Counsellor and Director of the Monetary and Capital Markets
|
Department of the IMF).
|
Policy proposals to enhance money market fund resilience: Final report, 11/10/2021
|
|
|
|
report/
|
Press Release
|
This report sets out policy proposals to enhance money market fund (MMF) resilience, including with
|
respect to the appropriate structure of the sector and of underlying short-term funding markets. It
|
reflects public feedback received on a consultative version of the report, which the FSB published in
|
June 2021.
|
Related press release:
|
https://www.fsb.org/2021/10/fsb-publishes-final-report-with-policy-proposals-to-enhance-money-
|
market-fund-resilience/
|
Renminbi must depreciate following Evergrande fallout, 07/10/2021
|
|
|
|
fallout/?utm_source=omfifupdate&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=7oct
|
The collapse of Lehman Brothers helped trigger the global financial crisis. Evergrande is not a Lehman
|
moment. But the web around Evergrande and other developers is complex, with holders of property
|
assets peppered across the economy. Preventing distress from spreading will be difficult and decisive
|
early action is paramount. The implication for international investors is that the renminbi must
|
depreciate.
|
