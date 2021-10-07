Log in
Válogatás a nemzetközi intézmények és külföldi jegybankok publikációiból (2021.10.07-10.13.)

10/14/2021 | 09:52am EDT
NEMZETKÖZI SZEMELVÉNYEK

Válogatás a nemzetközi intézmények és külföldi jegybankok publikációiból

2021. október 7-13.

TARTALOMJEGYZÉK

1.

MONETÁRIS POLITIKA, INFLÁCIÓ ...................................................................................................

3

2.

PÉNZÜGYI STABILITÁS, PÉNZÜGYI PIACOK ....................................................................................

4

3.

MIKROPRUDENCIÁLIS FELÜGYELET ÉS SZABÁLYOZÁS...................................................................

6

4.

FINTECH, KRIPTOVALUTÁK, MESTERSÉGES INTELLIGENCIA..........................................................

7

5.

ZÖLD PÉNZÜGYEK, FENNTARTHATÓ FEJLŐDÉS .............................................................................

8

6.

PÉNZFORGALOM, FIZETÉSI RENDSZEREK.......................................................................................

9

7.

MAKROGAZDASÁG .......................................................................................................................

10

8.

ÁLTALÁNOS GAZDASÁGPOLITIKA ................................................................................................

10

9.

KÖLTSÉGVETÉSI POLITIKA, ADÓZÁS .............................................................................................

15

10.

SZANÁLÁS......................................................................................................................................

16

11.

STATISZTIKA ..................................................................................................................................

16

2

1. MONETÁRIS POLITIKA, INFLÁCIÓ

The monetary policy toolbox and the effective lower bound

ECB

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/key/date/2021/html/ecb.sp211011~5a5d2e55f1.en.html

Speech

Welcome address by Philip R. Lane, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB, at the ECB Conference

on Monetary Policy: bridging science and practice, Frankfurt am Main, 11 October 2021.

Prospects for inflation: sneezes and breezes

ECB

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/key/date/2021/html/ecb.sp211007~ab617e7d60.en.html

Speech

Welcome address by Isabel Schnabel, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB, at the ECB and

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland's "Inflation: Drivers and Dynamics Conference 2021", Frankfurt am

Main, 7 October 2021.

Account of the monetary policy meeting of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank held

ECB

in Frankfurt am Main on Wednesday and Thursday, 8-9 September 2021, 07/10/2021

Press Release

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/accounts/2021/html/ecb.mg211007~1c2f4db595.en.html

Investment funds, risk-taking, and monetary policy in the euro area, 12/10/2021

ECB

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/scpwps/ecb.wp2605~5da83010af.en.pdf?df2d1fdb989bdd3715

Publication

42da5766a72d82

The authors examine the transmission of monetary policy via the euro area investment fund sector

using a BVAR framework. The authors find that expansionary shocks are associated with net inflows and

that these are strongest for riskier fund types, reflecting search for yield among euro area investors.

Search for yield behaviour by fund managers is also evident, as they shift away from low yielding cash

assets following an expansionary shock. While higher risk-taking is an intended consequence of

expansionary monetary policy, this dynamic may give rise to a build-up in liquidity risk over time, leaving

the fund sector less resilient to large outflows in the face of a crisis.

Keywords: monetary policy, non-bank financial intermediation, liquidity management

Do inflation expectations improve model-based inflation forecasts? 11/10/2021

ECB

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/scpwps/ecb.wp2604~a7dc92b529.en.pdf?6abac3f5a1e587b5c1

Publication

3f23ca2c3d3f2e

Those of professional forecasters do. For a wide range of time series models for the euro area and its

member states the authors find a higher average forecast accuracy of models that incorporate

information on inflation expectations from the ECB's SPF and Consensus Economics compared to their

counterparts that do not. The gains in forecast accuracy from incorporating inflation expectations are

typically not large but significant in some periods. Both short- and long-term expectations provide

useful information. By contrast, incorporating expectations derived from financial market prices or

those of firms and households does not lead to systematic improvements in forecast performance.

Individual models we consider are typically better than univariate benchmarks but for the euro area the

professional forecasters are more accurate, especially in recent years (not always for the countries).

The analysis is undertaken for headline inflation and inflation excluding energy and food and both point

and density forecast are evaluated using real-time data vintages over 2001-2019.

Keywords: forecasting, inflation, inflation expectations, Phillips curve, Bayesian VAR

The time-varying evolution of inflation risks, 07/10/2021

ECB

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/scpwps/ecb.wp2600~8dae8e832f.en.pdf?76ee8a87c032e1739b

Working Paper

a8815965e801af

This paper develops a Bayesian quantile regression model with time-varying parameters (TVPs) for

forecasting inflation risks. The proposed parametric methodology bridges the empirically established

3

benefits of TVP regressions for forecasting inflation with the ability of quantile regression to model

flexibly the whole distribution of inflation. In order to make our approach accessible and empirically

relevant for forecasting, the authors derive an efficient Gibbs sampler by transforming the state-space

form of the TVP quantile regression into an equivalent high-dimensional regression form. An application

of this methodology points to a good forecasting performance of quantile regressions with TVPs

augmented with specific credit and money-based indicators for the prediction of the conditional

distribution of inflation in the euro area, both in the short and longer run, and specifically for tail risks.

Keywords: quantile regression, MCMC, time-varying parameters, Bayesian shrinkage, Horseshoe, euro

area; inflation tail risks

Asset Purchases and Direct Financing: Guiding Principles for Emerging Markets and Developing

IMF

Economies during COVID-19 and Beyond, 11/10/2021

Publication

https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/Departmental-Papers-Policy-Papers/Issues/2021/10/08/Asset-

Purchases-and-Direct-Financing-Guiding-Principles-for-Emerging-Markets-and-Developing-464660

Many central banks in emerging market and developing economies have used asset purchases to reduce

financial stresses during the COVID crisis, and some are doing so to provide macroeconomic stimulus.

Commentary: Czechia leads way with interest rate hike surprise, 12/10/2021

OMFIF

https://www.omfif.org/2021/10/czechia-leads-way-with-interest-rate-hike-

Commentary

surprise/?utm_source=omfifupdate&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=12Oct

The Czech National Bank increased its rate by three 'notches', or 0.75%, on 30 September. It had

previously communicated that the late September hike would be about two notches. The Czech central

bank, with its ingrained history of independence and focus on price stability, may lead the pack, but it

has been followed by its peers. Central Europe should brace for more interest rate hikes.

2. PÉNZÜGYI STABILITÁS, PÉNZÜGYI PIACOK

Finance disrupted

BIS

https://www.bis.org/speeches/sp211007.htm

Managers'

Speech by Benoît Cœuré, Head of the BIS Innovation Hub, at the 23rd Geneva Conference on the World

Speech

Economy, Geneva, 7 October 2021.

Market finance as a spare tyre? Corporate investment and access to bank credit in Europe, 13/10/2021

ECB

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/scpwps/ecb.wp2606~7dd43409a7.en.pdf?eaa9f8e8d16c4a1e24

Publication

fa57272619990f

The authors estimate a FAVAR with Bayesian techniques in order to investigate the impact of loan supply

conditions on euro area corporate investment and its financing structure. The authors identify shocks

to overall demand and loan supply with sign and impact restrictions. Although tightened financial

conditions have adversely impacted corporate investment during and after the sovereign debt crisis,

the resulting impediments in loan supply, illustrated by lower loan volumes and higher spreads, have

been partly alleviated by strengthened corporate debt issuance. The authors show that (1) part of the

protracted increase in debt to loan ratio since the crisis reflects bottlenecks in the provision of bank

credit and (2) the tightened loan supply has been more adverse for small corporations with limited

market access. Overall, the analysis of macro-financial developments suggests the need for policy

actions to deepen the European corporate debt market and enhance market access for smaller

corporates.

Keywords: financing structure, small and medium size corporates, size spread, corporate debt issuance,

FAVAR model

4

Overview of central banks' in-house credit assessment systems in the euro area, 13/10/2021

ECB

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/scpops/ecb.op284~bbce5257bf.en.pdf?c4411763304b58bdf7a7

Publication

2930a132faa7

This paper analyses in detail the role of ICASs in the context of the Eurosystem's credit operations,

describing the relevant Eurosystem guidelines and requirements in terms of, among other factors, the

estimation of default probabilities, the role of statistical models versus expert analysis, input data,

validation analysis and performance monitoring. It then presents the main features of each of the ICASs

currently accepted by the Eurosystem as credit assessment systems, highlighting similarities and

differences.

Keywords: credit assessments, credit risk models, credit claims, ratings, ICAS

Global Financial Stability Report October 2021, 12/10/2021

IMF

https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/GFSR/Issues/2021/10/12/global-financial-stability-report-

Publication

october-2021?code=imf.org

+

Blog Post

Financial stability risks have been contained so far, reflecting ongoing policy support and a rebound in

the global economy earlier this year. Chapter 1 explains that financial conditions have eased further in

net in advanced economies but changed little in emerging markets. However, the optimism that

propelled markets earlier in the year has faded on growing concerns about the strength of the global

recovery, and ongoing supply chain disruptions intensified inflation concerns. Signs of stretched asset

valuations in some market segments persist, and pockets of vulnerabilities remain in the nonbank

financial sector; recovery is uneven in the corporate sector. Chapter 2 discusses the opportunities and

challenges of the crypto ecosystem. Crypto asset providers' lack of operational or cyber resilience poses

risks, and significant data gaps imperil financial integrity. Crypto assets in emerging markets may

accelerate dollarization risks. Chapter 3 shows that sustainable funds can support the global transition

to a green economy but must be scaled up to have a major impact.

Related blog post:

https://blogs.imf.org/2021/10/12/uncertainty-grips-markets-as-optimism-wanes/

Blog post by Tobias Adrian (Financial Counsellor and Director of the Monetary and Capital Markets

Department of the IMF).

Policy proposals to enhance money market fund resilience: Final report, 11/10/2021

FSB

https://www.fsb.org/2021/10/policy-proposals-to-enhance-money-market-fund-resilience-final-

Report

report/

+

Press Release

This report sets out policy proposals to enhance money market fund (MMF) resilience, including with

respect to the appropriate structure of the sector and of underlying short-term funding markets. It

reflects public feedback received on a consultative version of the report, which the FSB published in

June 2021.

Related press release:

https://www.fsb.org/2021/10/fsb-publishes-final-report-with-policy-proposals-to-enhance-money-

market-fund-resilience/

Renminbi must depreciate following Evergrande fallout, 07/10/2021

OMFIF

https://www.omfif.org/2021/10/renminbi-must-depreciate-following-evergrande-

Commentary

fallout/?utm_source=omfifupdate&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=7oct

The collapse of Lehman Brothers helped trigger the global financial crisis. Evergrande is not a Lehman

moment. But the web around Evergrande and other developers is complex, with holders of property

assets peppered across the economy. Preventing distress from spreading will be difficult and decisive

early action is paramount. The implication for international investors is that the renminbi must

depreciate.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Hungary published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 13:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
