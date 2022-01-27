|
Válogatás a nemzetközi intézmények és külföldi jegybankok publikációiból (2022.01.27-02.02.)
NEMZETKÖZI SZEMELVÉNYEK
Válogatás a nemzetközi intézmények és külföldi jegybankok publikációiból
2022. január 27. - február 2.
|
|
TARTALOMJEGYZÉK
|
|
1.
|
MONETÁRIS POLITIKA, INFLÁCIÓ ...................................................................................................
|
3
|
2.
|
PÉNZÜGYI STABILITÁS, PÉNZÜGYI PIACOK ....................................................................................
|
4
|
3.
|
MIKROPRUDENCIÁLIS FELÜGYELET ÉS SZABÁLYOZÁS...................................................................
|
5
|
4.
|
FINTECH, KRIPTOVALUTÁK, MESTERSÉGES INTELLIGENCIA..........................................................
|
7
|
5.
|
ZÖLD PÉNZÜGYEK, FENNTARTHATÓ FEJLŐDÉS .............................................................................
|
9
|
6.
|
PÉNZFORGALOM, FIZETÉSI RENDSZEREK.....................................................................................
|
10
|
7.
|
MAKROGAZDASÁG .......................................................................................................................
|
11
|
8.
|
ÁLTALÁNOS GAZDASÁGPOLITIKA ................................................................................................
|
12
|
9.
|
KÖLTSÉGVETÉSI POLITIKA, ADÓZÁS .............................................................................................
|
16
|
10.
|
SZANÁLÁS......................................................................................................................................
|
18
|
11.
|
STATISZTIKA ..................................................................................................................................
|
18
|
12.
|
PÉNZÜGYI ISMERETTERJESZTÉS, PÉNZÜGYI KULTÚRA ................................................................
|
19
2
1. MONETÁRIS POLITIKA, INFLÁCIÓ
|
Low Real Interest Rates Support Asset Prices, But Risks Are Rising, 27/01/2022
|
IMF
|
https://blogs.imf.org/2022/01/27/low-real-interest-rates-support-asset-prices-but-risks-are-rising/
|
Blog Post
|
Blog post by Nassira Abbas (Deputy Division Chief in the Global Markets Monitoring and Analysis
|
|
Division of the Monetary and Capital Markets Department of the IMF) and Tobias Adrian (Financial
|
|
Counsellor and Director of the Monetary and Capital Markets Department of the IMF).
|
|
|
|
Monetary Policy Frameworks: An Index and New Evidence, 28/01/2022
|
IMF
|
https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/WP/Issues/2022/01/28/Monetary-Policy-Frameworks-An-
|
Publication
|
Index-and-New-Evidence-512228
|
|
This paper provides a multidimensional characterization of monetary policy frameworks across three
|
|
pillars: Independence and Accountability, Policy and Operational Strategy, and Communications
|
|
(IAPOC). Tha authors construct the IAPOC index by analyzing central banks' laws and websites for 50
|
|
advanced economies, emerging markets, and low-income developing countries, from 2007 to 2018.
|
|
Due to its scope and granularity, this index provides a holistic view of monetary policy frameworks
|
|
which goes beyond existing measures of transparency or independence, as well as monetary policy or
|
|
exchange rate regime classifications. Comparing the IAPOC index across countries and over time, the
|
|
authors find that monetary policymaking is varied, fast-changing, and eclectic across the Policy and
|
|
Operational Strategy and Communications pillars, especially in emerging markets and low-income
|
|
developing countries.
|
|
Keywords: monetary policy, monetary policy regime, exchange rate regime, central banks, central bank
|
|
independence, central bank transparency
|
|
|
|
Revisiting the Monetary Transmission Mechanism Through an Industry-Level Differential Approach,
|
IMF
|
28/01/2022
|
Publication
|
https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/WP/Issues/2022/01/28/Revisiting-the-Monetary-Transmission-
|
|
Mechanism-Through-an-Industry-Level-Differential-512222
|
|
By combining industry-level data on output and prices with monetary policy rates for a panel of 88
|
|
countries, this paper analyzes how the effects of monetary policy vary with certain industry
|
|
characteristics. Next to being interesting in their own right, our results are informative on the
|
|
importance of various transmission mechanisms (as they are expected to vary systematically with the
|
|
included characteristics). Rather than relying on standard monetary policy shock identification, the
|
|
authors overcome the endogeneity problem by taking a differential approach (interacting our monetary
|
|
policy measure with industry-level characteristics). The results suggest that monetary contractions
|
|
reduce output by more in industries featuring assets that are more difficult to collateralize (as predicted
|
|
by the balance sheet channel) and in industries more reliant on international trade (as predicted by the
|
|
exchange rate channel). Consistent with the financial accelerator mechanism, the authors find that the
|
|
balance sheet channel becomes stronger during bad times. At the same time, the authors do not find
|
|
evidence supporting the traditional interest rate channel of monetary policy; the same goes for the cost
|
|
channel.
|
|
Keywords: monetary policy transmission, industry growth, financial frictions, asymmetry in
|
|
transmissions
|
|
|
3
|
Monetary policy expectation errors, 27/01/2022
|
BIS
|
https://www.bis.org/publ/work996.htm
|
Working Paper
|
How are financial markets pricing the monetary policy outlook? The authors use survey expectations to
|
|
decompose excess returns on money market instruments into term premia and expectation errors. The
|
|
authors find excess returns to be driven primarily by expectation errors, whereas term premia are
|
|
negligible. Our findings point to challenges faced by investors in learning about the Federal Reserve's
|
|
response to large, but infrequent, negative shocks in real-time. Rather than reflecting risk
|
|
compensation, excess returns stem from investors underestimating by how much the central bank has
|
|
eased in response to such rare shocks. The authors document similar results in an international sample.
|
|
Keywords: expectation formation, monetary policy, federal funds futures, overnight index swaps,
|
|
uncertainty
|
|
|
|
ECB must tighten now to avoid sharper correction later, 02/02/2022
|
OMFIF
|
https://www.omfif.org/2022/02/ecb-must-tighten-now-to-avoid-sharper-correction-later/
|
Commentary
|
Independent central bankers are not known for taking undue risks. But what happens when they
|
|
misjudge sharply rising inflation rates and fail to live up to their mandate? The core mandate of the
|
|
European Central Bank is to ensure a stable price level. However, the governing council has neglected
|
|
increasing signs of a prolonged and unacceptably higher inflation that could become self-reinforcing.
|
|
|
|
CEEMEA Views: Policy Response to Rising Inflation, 28/01/2022
|
IIF
|
https://www.iif.com/Publications/ID/4759/CEEMEA-Views-Policy-Response-to-Rising-Inflation
|
Publication*
|
Upside inflation surprises have prompted rate hikes by CEEMEA central banks. We project demand
|
|
pressures to remain benign despite the ongoing recovery. Even so, markets are pricing further
|
|
aggressive rate hikes in the coming months. Rising inflation has pushed up long-term bond yields across
|
|
the region in '21H2. Wider term premiums reflect higher credit risk spreads in Turkey and Romania.
|
|
South African bonds offer the most attractive real returns among CEEMEA bonds.
|
|
|
2. PÉNZÜGYI STABILITÁS, PÉNZÜGYI PIACOK
|
The euro area bank lending survey - Fourth quarter of 2021, 01/02/2022
|
ECB
|
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/stats/ecb_surveys/bank_lending_survey/pdf/ecb.blssurvey2021q4~43de
|
Publication
|
abc06e.en.pdf
|
+
|
|
Press Release
|
The results reported in the January 2022 bank lending survey (BLS) relate to changes observed during
|
|
the fourth quarter of 2021 and expectations for the first quarter of 2022. The survey was conducted
|
|
between 13 December 2021 and 11 January 2022. A total of 152 banks were surveyed in this round,
|
|
with a response rate of 100%. In addition to results for the euro area as a whole, this report also contains
|
|
results for the four largest euro area countries.
|
|
A number of ad hoc questions were included in the January 2022 survey. They address the impact of
|
|
the situation in financial markets on banks' access to retail and wholesale funding, the impact of new
|
|
regulatory and supervisory requirements on banks' lending policies, the impact of banks' non-
|
|
performing loan (NPL) ratios on their lending policies, the change in bank lending conditions and loan
|
|
demand across the main economic sectors, and the impact of government loan guarantees related to
|
|
the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on changes in banks' lending conditions and demand for loans.
|
|
Annex to the euro area bank lending survey, 01/02/2022
|
|
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/stats/ecb_surveys/bank_lending_survey/pdf/ecb.bls_annex2021q4.en.p
|
|
df?6b3f737350c938808b4d763ae0f4ee54
|
4
Related press release:
January 2022 euro area bank lending survey, 01/02/2022 https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pr/date/2022/html/ecb.pr220201~a70d8cc702.en.html
|
When uncertainty decouples expected and unexpected losses, 27/01/2022
|
BIS
|
https://helda.helsinki.fi/bof/bitstream/handle/123456789/18282/BoF_DP_2204.pdf;jsessionid=BE5C4
|
Research Hub
|
738DB61A073A7934883CE80DC0F?sequence=1
|
Working Paper
|
A parsimonious extension of a well-known portfolio credit-risk model allows the authors to study a
|
|
salient stylized fact - abrupt switches between high- and low-loss phases - from a risk-management
|
|
perspective. As uncertainty about phase switches increases, expected losses decouple from unexpected
|
|
losses, which reflect a high percentile of the loss distribution. Banks that ignore this decoupling have
|
|
shortfalls of loss-absorbing resources, which is more detrimental if the portfolio is more diversified
|
|
within a phase. Likewise, the risk-management benefits of improving phase-switch forecasts increase
|
|
with diversification. The analysis of these findings leads us to an empirical method for comparing the
|
|
degree of within-phase default clustering across portfolios.
|
|
Keywords: expected loss provisioning, bank capital, unexpected losses, credit cycles, portfolio credit risk
|
|
|
3. MIKROPRUDENCIÁLIS FELÜGYELET ÉS SZABÁLYOZÁS
5
|
|