Válogatás a nemzetközi intézmények és külföldi jegybankok publikációiból (2022.01.27-02.02.)

02/03/2022 | 10:31am EST
NEMZETKÖZI SZEMELVÉNYEK

Válogatás a nemzetközi intézmények és külföldi jegybankok publikációiból

2022. január 27. - február 2.

TARTALOMJEGYZÉK

1.

MONETÁRIS POLITIKA, INFLÁCIÓ ...................................................................................................

3

2.

PÉNZÜGYI STABILITÁS, PÉNZÜGYI PIACOK ....................................................................................

4

3.

MIKROPRUDENCIÁLIS FELÜGYELET ÉS SZABÁLYOZÁS...................................................................

5

4.

FINTECH, KRIPTOVALUTÁK, MESTERSÉGES INTELLIGENCIA..........................................................

7

5.

ZÖLD PÉNZÜGYEK, FENNTARTHATÓ FEJLŐDÉS .............................................................................

9

6.

PÉNZFORGALOM, FIZETÉSI RENDSZEREK.....................................................................................

10

7.

MAKROGAZDASÁG .......................................................................................................................

11

8.

ÁLTALÁNOS GAZDASÁGPOLITIKA ................................................................................................

12

9.

KÖLTSÉGVETÉSI POLITIKA, ADÓZÁS .............................................................................................

16

10.

SZANÁLÁS......................................................................................................................................

18

11.

STATISZTIKA ..................................................................................................................................

18

12.

PÉNZÜGYI ISMERETTERJESZTÉS, PÉNZÜGYI KULTÚRA ................................................................

19

2

1. MONETÁRIS POLITIKA, INFLÁCIÓ

Low Real Interest Rates Support Asset Prices, But Risks Are Rising, 27/01/2022

IMF

https://blogs.imf.org/2022/01/27/low-real-interest-rates-support-asset-prices-but-risks-are-rising/

Blog Post

Blog post by Nassira Abbas (Deputy Division Chief in the Global Markets Monitoring and Analysis

Division of the Monetary and Capital Markets Department of the IMF) and Tobias Adrian (Financial

Counsellor and Director of the Monetary and Capital Markets Department of the IMF).

Monetary Policy Frameworks: An Index and New Evidence, 28/01/2022

IMF

https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/WP/Issues/2022/01/28/Monetary-Policy-Frameworks-An-

Publication

Index-and-New-Evidence-512228

This paper provides a multidimensional characterization of monetary policy frameworks across three

pillars: Independence and Accountability, Policy and Operational Strategy, and Communications

(IAPOC). Tha authors construct the IAPOC index by analyzing central banks' laws and websites for 50

advanced economies, emerging markets, and low-income developing countries, from 2007 to 2018.

Due to its scope and granularity, this index provides a holistic view of monetary policy frameworks

which goes beyond existing measures of transparency or independence, as well as monetary policy or

exchange rate regime classifications. Comparing the IAPOC index across countries and over time, the

authors find that monetary policymaking is varied, fast-changing, and eclectic across the Policy and

Operational Strategy and Communications pillars, especially in emerging markets and low-income

developing countries.

Keywords: monetary policy, monetary policy regime, exchange rate regime, central banks, central bank

independence, central bank transparency

Revisiting the Monetary Transmission Mechanism Through an Industry-Level Differential Approach,

IMF

28/01/2022

Publication

https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/WP/Issues/2022/01/28/Revisiting-the-Monetary-Transmission-

Mechanism-Through-an-Industry-Level-Differential-512222

By combining industry-level data on output and prices with monetary policy rates for a panel of 88

countries, this paper analyzes how the effects of monetary policy vary with certain industry

characteristics. Next to being interesting in their own right, our results are informative on the

importance of various transmission mechanisms (as they are expected to vary systematically with the

included characteristics). Rather than relying on standard monetary policy shock identification, the

authors overcome the endogeneity problem by taking a differential approach (interacting our monetary

policy measure with industry-level characteristics). The results suggest that monetary contractions

reduce output by more in industries featuring assets that are more difficult to collateralize (as predicted

by the balance sheet channel) and in industries more reliant on international trade (as predicted by the

exchange rate channel). Consistent with the financial accelerator mechanism, the authors find that the

balance sheet channel becomes stronger during bad times. At the same time, the authors do not find

evidence supporting the traditional interest rate channel of monetary policy; the same goes for the cost

channel.

Keywords: monetary policy transmission, industry growth, financial frictions, asymmetry in

transmissions

3

Monetary policy expectation errors, 27/01/2022

BIS

https://www.bis.org/publ/work996.htm

Working Paper

How are financial markets pricing the monetary policy outlook? The authors use survey expectations to

decompose excess returns on money market instruments into term premia and expectation errors. The

authors find excess returns to be driven primarily by expectation errors, whereas term premia are

negligible. Our findings point to challenges faced by investors in learning about the Federal Reserve's

response to large, but infrequent, negative shocks in real-time. Rather than reflecting risk

compensation, excess returns stem from investors underestimating by how much the central bank has

eased in response to such rare shocks. The authors document similar results in an international sample.

Keywords: expectation formation, monetary policy, federal funds futures, overnight index swaps,

uncertainty

ECB must tighten now to avoid sharper correction later, 02/02/2022

OMFIF

https://www.omfif.org/2022/02/ecb-must-tighten-now-to-avoid-sharper-correction-later/

Commentary

Independent central bankers are not known for taking undue risks. But what happens when they

misjudge sharply rising inflation rates and fail to live up to their mandate? The core mandate of the

European Central Bank is to ensure a stable price level. However, the governing council has neglected

increasing signs of a prolonged and unacceptably higher inflation that could become self-reinforcing.

CEEMEA Views: Policy Response to Rising Inflation, 28/01/2022

IIF

https://www.iif.com/Publications/ID/4759/CEEMEA-Views-Policy-Response-to-Rising-Inflation

Publication*

Upside inflation surprises have prompted rate hikes by CEEMEA central banks. We project demand

pressures to remain benign despite the ongoing recovery. Even so, markets are pricing further

aggressive rate hikes in the coming months. Rising inflation has pushed up long-term bond yields across

the region in '21H2. Wider term premiums reflect higher credit risk spreads in Turkey and Romania.

South African bonds offer the most attractive real returns among CEEMEA bonds.

2. PÉNZÜGYI STABILITÁS, PÉNZÜGYI PIACOK

The euro area bank lending survey - Fourth quarter of 2021, 01/02/2022

ECB

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/stats/ecb_surveys/bank_lending_survey/pdf/ecb.blssurvey2021q4~43de

Publication

abc06e.en.pdf

+

Press Release

The results reported in the January 2022 bank lending survey (BLS) relate to changes observed during

the fourth quarter of 2021 and expectations for the first quarter of 2022. The survey was conducted

between 13 December 2021 and 11 January 2022. A total of 152 banks were surveyed in this round,

with a response rate of 100%. In addition to results for the euro area as a whole, this report also contains

results for the four largest euro area countries.

A number of ad hoc questions were included in the January 2022 survey. They address the impact of

the situation in financial markets on banks' access to retail and wholesale funding, the impact of new

regulatory and supervisory requirements on banks' lending policies, the impact of banks' non-

performing loan (NPL) ratios on their lending policies, the change in bank lending conditions and loan

demand across the main economic sectors, and the impact of government loan guarantees related to

the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on changes in banks' lending conditions and demand for loans.

Annex to the euro area bank lending survey, 01/02/2022

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/stats/ecb_surveys/bank_lending_survey/pdf/ecb.bls_annex2021q4.en.p

df?6b3f737350c938808b4d763ae0f4ee54

4

Related press release:

January 2022 euro area bank lending survey, 01/02/2022 https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pr/date/2022/html/ecb.pr220201~a70d8cc702.en.html

When uncertainty decouples expected and unexpected losses, 27/01/2022

BIS

https://helda.helsinki.fi/bof/bitstream/handle/123456789/18282/BoF_DP_2204.pdf;jsessionid=BE5C4

Research Hub

738DB61A073A7934883CE80DC0F?sequence=1

Working Paper

A parsimonious extension of a well-known portfolio credit-risk model allows the authors to study a

salient stylized fact - abrupt switches between high- and low-loss phases - from a risk-management

perspective. As uncertainty about phase switches increases, expected losses decouple from unexpected

losses, which reflect a high percentile of the loss distribution. Banks that ignore this decoupling have

shortfalls of loss-absorbing resources, which is more detrimental if the portfolio is more diversified

within a phase. Likewise, the risk-management benefits of improving phase-switch forecasts increase

with diversification. The analysis of these findings leads us to an empirical method for comparing the

degree of within-phase default clustering across portfolios.

Keywords: expected loss provisioning, bank capital, unexpected losses, credit cycles, portfolio credit risk

3. MIKROPRUDENCIÁLIS FELÜGYELET ÉS SZABÁLYOZÁS

Interview with Revue Banque

ECB/SSM

https://www.bankingsupervision.europa.eu/press/interviews/date/2022/html/ssm.in220201~c7d4c4

Interview

b4ab.en.html

Interview with Édouard Fernandez-Bollo, Member of the Supervisory Board of the ECB, conducted by

Jean-François Filliatre on 14 January 2022 and published on 1 February.

EBA launches today 'EuReCA', the EU's central database for anti-money laundering and counter-

EBA

terrorism financing, 31/01/2022

Press Release

https://www.eba.europa.eu/eba-launches-today-eureca-eus-central-database-anti-money-

laundering-and-counter-terrorism-financing

Risk Dashboard shows unchanged risk levels for European insurers, 31/01/2022

EIOPA

https://www.eiopa.europa.eu/media/news/risk-dashboard-shows-unchanged-risk-levels-european-

Press Release

insurers_en

ESAs publish thematic repository on financial education and 5igitalization initiatives of National

EIOPA

Competent Authorities, 31/01/2022

Press Release

https://www.eiopa.europa.eu/media/news/esas-publish-thematic-repository-financial-education-

and-digitalisation-initiatives-of_en

EIOPA consults on its proposals on Retail Investor Protection, 28/01/2022

EIOPA

https://www.eiopa.europa.eu/media/news/eiopa-consults-its-proposals-retail-investor-protection_en

Press Release

Follow-up survey on the Pan-European Personal Pension Product, 27/01/2022

EIOPA

https://www.eiopa.europa.eu/media/news/follow-survey-pan-european-personal-pension-

Press Release

product_en

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Hungary published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 15:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
