Válogatás a nemzetközi intézmények és külföldi jegybankok publikációiból (2022.01.27-02.02.)

1. MONETÁRIS POLITIKA, INFLÁCIÓ

Low Real Interest Rates Support Asset Prices, But Risks Are Rising, 27/01/2022 IMF

https://blogs.imf.org/2022/01/27/low-real-interest-rates-support-asset-prices-but-risks-are-rising/ Blog Post

Blog post by Nassira Abbas (Deputy Division Chief in the Global Markets Monitoring and Analysis

Division of the Monetary and Capital Markets Department of the IMF) and Tobias Adrian (Financial

Counsellor and Director of the Monetary and Capital Markets Department of the IMF).

Monetary Policy Frameworks: An Index and New Evidence, 28/01/2022 IMF

Index-and-New-Evidence-512228

This paper provides a multidimensional characterization of monetary policy frameworks across three

pillars: Independence and Accountability, Policy and Operational Strategy, and Communications

(IAPOC). Tha authors construct the IAPOC index by analyzing central banks' laws and websites for 50

advanced economies, emerging markets, and low-income developing countries, from 2007 to 2018.

Due to its scope and granularity, this index provides a holistic view of monetary policy frameworks

which goes beyond existing measures of transparency or independence, as well as monetary policy or

exchange rate regime classifications. Comparing the IAPOC index across countries and over time, the

authors find that monetary policymaking is varied, fast-changing, and eclectic across the Policy and

Operational Strategy and Communications pillars, especially in emerging markets and low-income

developing countries.

Keywords: monetary policy, monetary policy regime, exchange rate regime, central banks, central bank

independence, central bank transparency

Revisiting the Monetary Transmission Mechanism Through an Industry-Level Differential Approach, IMF

28/01/2022 Publication

Mechanism-Through-an-Industry-Level-Differential-512222

By combining industry-level data on output and prices with monetary policy rates for a panel of 88

countries, this paper analyzes how the effects of monetary policy vary with certain industry

characteristics. Next to being interesting in their own right, our results are informative on the

importance of various transmission mechanisms (as they are expected to vary systematically with the

included characteristics). Rather than relying on standard monetary policy shock identification, the

authors overcome the endogeneity problem by taking a differential approach (interacting our monetary

policy measure with industry-level characteristics). The results suggest that monetary contractions

reduce output by more in industries featuring assets that are more difficult to collateralize (as predicted

by the balance sheet channel) and in industries more reliant on international trade (as predicted by the

exchange rate channel). Consistent with the financial accelerator mechanism, the authors find that the

balance sheet channel becomes stronger during bad times. At the same time, the authors do not find

evidence supporting the traditional interest rate channel of monetary policy; the same goes for the cost

channel.

Keywords: monetary policy transmission, industry growth, financial frictions, asymmetry in