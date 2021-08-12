Vår Energi - consent for exploration drilling in the Barents Sea
The Petroleum Safety Authority Norway has given Vår Energi consent for exploration drilling in block 7122/6 in the Barents Sea.
Published: 12 August 2021
Operator: Vår Energi
Well name: 7122/6-3 S
Prospect name: Rødhette
Production licence: 901
Geographical coordinates:
-
71° 31' 34.93' N
-
22° 44' 49.03' E
Water depth: 427 metres
Duration: Minimum 25 days (estimated)
Facility: Scarabeo 8
Contact
Pressekontakt
E-mail: presse@ptil.no
Disclaimer
Petroleum Safety Authority Norway published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 10:51:06 UTC.