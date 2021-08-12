Log in
Vår Energi - consent for exploration drilling in the Barents Sea

08/12/2021 | 06:52am EDT
The Petroleum Safety Authority Norway has given Vår Energi consent for exploration drilling in block 7122/6 in the Barents Sea.

Published: 12 August 2021
  • Exploration drilling

Operator: Vår Energi

Well name: 7122/6-3 S

Prospect name: Rødhette

Production licence: 901

Geographical coordinates:

  • 71° 31' 34.93' N
  • 22° 44' 49.03' E

Water depth: 427 metres

Duration: Minimum 25 days (estimated)

Facility: Scarabeo 8

