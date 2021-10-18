Log in
VAH Leases Two Airbus A330-200 Aircraft to Italy's New Airline, ITA

10/18/2021 | 07:04am EDT
Voyager Aviation Holdings, LLC (VAH) announced today that it has closed a transaction with Italy’s new national airline and flag carrier, Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA), for the lease of two (2) Airbus A330-200 aircraft. The aircraft are part of ITA’s initial fleet that commenced operations on October 15, 2021.

“We are excited to be a part of this next chapter of Italy’s airline industry through this lease agreement with ITA,” said Mike Lungariello, President and CEO of VAH. “We wish the best of luck to ITA, its global Employees, and its Management team as they move forward.”

Andrew Jones, Chief Commercial Officer, added: “Like VAH, ITA has ambitious growth plans. We will continue to work with the airline to build our relationship with them as they grow their fleet and look forward to the prospect of broadening our cooperation with them in the future. This agreement is only the latest exciting new partnership for our business and is demonstrative of the demand for aircraft such as the A330-200 that we deliver to our customers around the globe.”

About VAH:

VAH is a privately held aviation investment firm and commercial aircraft leasing company based in Ireland. Its assets of approximately $2 billion consist primarily of young and modern aircraft.

The Company has a global customer base of prominent passenger and cargo airlines that, besides ITA, also includes Air France, AirBridgeCargo, Breeze Airways, Cebu Pacific, iFly, Philippine Airlines, Sichuan Airlines, and Turkish Airlines.


© Business Wire 2021
