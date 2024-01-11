VANGUARD SAYS NO PLANS TO OFFER VANGUARD BITCOIN ETFS OR OTHER CRYPTO-RELATED PRODUCTS
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|42,836.6 EUR
|+0.64%
|+8.25%
|-
|46,951.2 USD
|+0.61%
|+8.90%
|-
Goolsbee sees progress on inflation, says his rate-cut forecast near Fed median
Wheat Futures Fall as Export Demand Stays Weak -- Daily Grain Highlights
Regional bank ETF's options draw defensive plays with earnings ahead
US political ad spending to soar in 2024 with TV media the biggest winner - report
Wall Street dips as inflation, labor market data dent rate cut hopes
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits four-week low on U.S. inflation data
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : AMD, Broadcom, Persimmon, Salesforce, Uber...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
US consumer prices rise more than expected in December; weekly jobless claims fall
7-Eleven, Inc. entered into an agreement to acquire 204 gas stations and convenience stores from Sunoco LP for approximately $950 million.