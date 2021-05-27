Log in
VAXIMM : to Attend International Scientific and Industry Events

05/27/2021 | 03:31am EDT
DGAP-News: VAXIMM AG / Key word(s): Conference
VAXIMM to Attend International Scientific and Industry Events

27.05.2021 / 09:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VAXIMM to Attend International Scientific and Industry Events

Basel (Switzerland) and Mannheim (Germany), May 27, 2021 - VAXIMM AG, a Swiss/German biotech company focused on developing an oral plug and play DNA vaccination technology to stimulate patients' cytotoxic T-cells targeting a wide range of cancer-related antigens, announced today that the Company will attend several international scientific and industry events in the coming months.

Dr. Heinz Lubenau, Chief Executive Officer of VAXIMM, and the management team will participate in the following conferences:

American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting 2021
June 4-8, 2021, Virtual Event
  -  To schedule a meeting with the Company, please contact info@vaximm.com.

BIO KOREA
June 9-11, 2021, Virtual and Live Event (COEX, Seoul)
  -  To request a meeting with Dr. Lubenau, please sign up through the event's online partnering system.

BIO Digital
June 10-11 & June 14-18, 2021, Virtual Event
  -  Company presentation.
  -  To request a meeting, please sign up through the event's BIO one-on-one partnering system.

Paris Immuno-Oncology Conference
July 1-2, 2021, Virtual Event
  -  To schedule a meeting with the Company, please contact info@vaximm.com.

For updates, please see the Events section of the Company's website.

About VAXIMM
VAXIMM is a privately held, Swiss/German biotech company that is developing oral T-cell immunotherapies for patients suffering from cancer. VAXIMM's plug and play DNA vaccination technology is based on a live attenuated, safe, orally available bacterial vaccine strain, which is modified to stimulate patients' cytotoxic T-cells to target a wide range of cancer-related antigens. The Company has a pipeline of complementary development candidates targeting different tumor structures. Lead product candidate, oral VXM01, activates killer cells targeting tumor-specific vasculature and certain immune-suppressive cells, thereby increasing immune cell infiltration in solid tumors. VXM01 is currently in clinical development for several tumor types, including brain cancer. As part of a scientific collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and Pfizer Inc., VAXIMM has an ongoing clinical trial evaluating VXM01 in combination with the human anti-PD-L1 antibody, avelumab. VAXIMM's neoantigen program is currently in preclinical development; the Company's platform allows for fast manufacturing of personalized T-cell cancer vaccines and may overcome key issues faced by other neoantigen approaches. A clinical Phase I basket study in collaboration with NEC Corporation is in preparation. VAXIMM also has a collaboration agreement with China Medical System Holdings (CMS), granting CMS full rights in China and other Asian countries (excluding Japan) to VAXIMM's existing programs.

VAXIMM's investors include: BB Biotech Ventures, BCM Europe, BioMed Partners, CMS, M Ventures, NEC and Sunstone Capital. VAXIMM AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. Its wholly owned subsidiary, VAXIMM GmbH, located in Mannheim, Germany, is responsible for the Company's development activities. For more information, please visit www.vaximm.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:
VAXIMM AG
Dr. Heinz Lubenau
Tel.: +49 621 8359 687 0
Email: info@vaximm.com

Media Inquiries:
MC Services AG
EU: Katja Arnold, Dr. Johanna Kobler
Tel EU: +49 89 210228 0
USA: Laurie Doyle
Tel USA: +1 339 832 0752
Email: vaximm@mc-services.eu


27.05.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1200882  27.05.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1200882&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
