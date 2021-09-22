VC Daily : Indian Ed-Tech Startup Boosts U.S. -2

Provi, a Chicago-based startup that streamlines the alcohol ordering process for bars and restaurants, nabbed $75 million in Series C funding at a $750 million valuation. D1 Capital Partners led the round, which included contributions from Bessemer Venture Partners, Nosara Capital and CPMG.

Battery Resourcers, a Worcester, Mass.-based lithium-ion battery recycling and manufacturing startup, closed a $70 million funding round. New investor Hitachi Ventures was joined by existing backers Orbia Ventures, InMotion Ventures, Doral Energy, At One Ventures, TDK Ventures and Trumpf Venture in the new funding.

Ripple Foods, a Berkeley, Calif. developer of plant-based, dairy-free products, fetched $60 million in Series E funding. Rage Capital, Ajax Strategies and S2G Ventures led the round, which included support from OurCrowd, GV, Prelude Ventures, Fall Line Capital and Tao Capital Partners.

June Homes, a New York-based proptech startup seeking to improve the rental experience for tenants and small landlords, emerged from stealth with $50 million in funding. The financing includes a recent $27 million Series B round, along with a previously unannounced $13 million Series A round and $10 million seed investment. Lead investor SoftBank Ventures Asia was joined by TQ Ventures, FJ Labs, K50 Ventures, Reshape, Quiet Capital and others in the rounds.

Almanac, a collaborative document editor for remote teams, raised $34 million in Series A funding. Tiger Global Management led the investment, which included contributions from Floodgate Fund, General Catalyst and others.

Advanced Farm Technologies Inc., a developer of robotic technology for farmers, snagged a $25 million Series B round. Lead investor Catapult Ventures was joined by Kubota Corp., Yamaha Motor Corp. and Impact Ventures in the new funding.

Nex, a San Jose, Calif.- and Hong Kong-based gaming startup combining entertainment and fitness, closed a $25 million Series B round led by Blue Pool Capital.

A rendering of St. John's Terminal, which is currently under construction and expected to open in mid-2023.

Google to buy New York City office building for $2.1 billion

Uber says first adjusted profit possible this quarter

SEC is investigating Activision Blizzard over workplace practices, disclosures

U.S. sanctions crypto exchange accused of catering to ransomware criminals

CIOs team up with other executives to counter cyber threats

Despite blockbuster venture investment, female founders' share of VC funding falls

