VC Daily : Question: What Is Driving Startup -2-

09/03/2021 | 09:12am EDT
Disc Medicine, a Cambridge, Mass.-based startup developing novel therapies for the treatment of hematologic diseases, picked up a $90 million Series B round led by OrbiMed. New investors Arix Bioscience, Janus Henderson Investors, 5AM Ventures, Rock Springs Capital, Nantahala Capital Management, Willett Advisors and Alexandria Venture Investments also contributed to the funding, along with returning backers Atlas Venture, Novo Holdings and Access Biotechnology. OrbiMed's Mona Ashiya and Arix Bioscience's Mark Chin joined the company's board.

CoachHub, a Berlin-based digital workforce-coaching platform, raised $80 million in Series B2 funding from investors including Draper Esprit, RTP Global, HV Capital, Signals Venture Capital, Partech and Speedinvest.

Corelight Inc., a San Francisco-based cybersecurity startup, nabbed $75 million in Series D funding. Energy Impact Partners led the round, which included additional support from Accel, General Catalyst, Insight Partners, Osage University Partners, H.I.G. Growth Partners and others.

Panorama Education Inc., a Boston-based K-12 education software platform, collected $60 million in Series C funding. General Atlantic led the round, which saw participation from Owl Ventures, Emerson Collective, Uncork Capital and Tao Capital Partners. Tanzeen Syed, managing director at General Atlantic, will join the board.

Tech News

Apple to allow media apps to link to own websites for payment options

Ford and GM scale back production amid chip shortage

Alibaba pledges $15.5 billion as Chinese companies extol Beijing's 'common prosperity' push

Why bitcoin's price got stuck at $50,000

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-03-21 0911ET

