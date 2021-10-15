VC Daily : Question: What Makes Decentralized -2

Rectify Pharmaceuticals Inc., a Cambridge, Mass.-based developer of disease-modifying precision therapeutics for patients with serious genetic diseases, launched with a $100 million Series A round co-led by Atlas Venture, Omega Funds, Forbion and Longwood Fund.

Reliable Robotics Corp., a Mountain View, Calif.-based developer of automated aircraft systems, fetched a $100 million Series C round. Lead investor Coatue Management was joined by Lightspeed Venture Partners, Eclipse Ventures, Teamworthy Ventures and Pathbreaker Ventures in the funding.

Weights & Biases, a machine-learning platform for engineers and data scientists, nabbed $100 million in Series C financing at a $1 billion valuation. New investors Felicis Ventures and BOND were joined by existing backers Insight Partners and Coatue Management in the round.

Tech News

Signa Sports attracts investment from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund

Microsoft folds LinkedIn social-media service in China

Motional previews the self-driving taxi experience, with Lyft as its first partner

Evolution Equity banks $400 million for second fund

Duke professor recognized for bringing more clarity to AI decision making

We mastered Zoom from home. Just wait for hybrid-office Zoom.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-15-21 0951ET