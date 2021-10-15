Log in
VC Daily : Question: What Makes Decentralized -2-

10/15/2021 | 07:51am EDT
Rectify Pharmaceuticals Inc., a Cambridge, Mass.-based developer of disease-modifying precision therapeutics for patients with serious genetic diseases, launched with a $100 million Series A round co-led by Atlas Venture, Omega Funds, Forbion and Longwood Fund.

Reliable Robotics Corp., a Mountain View, Calif.-based developer of automated aircraft systems, fetched a $100 million Series C round. Lead investor Coatue Management was joined by Lightspeed Venture Partners, Eclipse Ventures, Teamworthy Ventures and Pathbreaker Ventures in the funding.

Weights & Biases, a machine-learning platform for engineers and data scientists, nabbed $100 million in Series C financing at a $1 billion valuation. New investors Felicis Ventures and BOND were joined by existing backers Insight Partners and Coatue Management in the round.

Tech News

Signa Sports attracts investment from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund

Microsoft folds LinkedIn social-media service in China

Motional previews the self-driving taxi experience, with Lyft as its first partner

Evolution Equity banks $400 million for second fund

Duke professor recognized for bringing more clarity to AI decision making

We mastered Zoom from home. Just wait for hybrid-office Zoom.

03:02pCFTC's Interest Rate Benchmark Reform Subcommittee Selects November 8 for SOFR First for Non-Linear Derivatives
PU
03:02pCBO CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE : S. 2792, National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022
PU
03:02pWall St climbs on strong Goldman earnings, retail sales data
RE
03:00pHigher prices help to boost U.S. retail sales in September
RE
02:52pVC DAILY : Question: What Makes Decentralized Finance Attractive to Investors?
DJ
02:46pHungry for fuel, China looks to the U.S., Europe eyes relief plans
RE
02:45pGoldman Sachs cashes in on M&A wave to cap stellar quarter for U.S. banks
RE
02:42pOil prices scale $85/bbl on back of supply deficit
RE
02:37pToronto index opens higher on energy boost
RE
02:23pBrent's 'scarcity premium' widens to most since 2013 in oil rally
RE
MOST READ NEWS

1Powell still favorite for Fed reinstatement but investors examine alter..
2J&J puts talc liabilities into bankruptcy
3Beter Bed N :  Bed Holding continued growth in Q3 2021 and launched sev..
4Nexi S p A : Italy's Nexi moves to close SIA takeover after antitrust g..
5LUFTHANSA AG : Is no more a Sell but a Buy opportunity for Deutsche Ban..

