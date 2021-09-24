Log in
VC Daily : Question: What to Make of Efforts in -2-

09/24/2021 | 11:25am EDT
Garuda Therapeutics, a Natick, Mass.-based developer of blood stem cell therapies, launched with an oversubscribed $72 million Series A round led by Aisling Capital, Northpond Ventures and Orbimed.

Iron Ox Inc., a San Carlos, Calif.-based indoor farming startup, completed a $53 million Series C round led by Breakthrough Energy Ventures. Previous investors in the company include Crosslink Capital, R7 Partners, Pathbreaker Ventures, Eniac Ventures, Amplify Partners, At One Ventures and Y Combinator.

6K, a North Andover, Mass.-based producer of sustainable advanced materials for energy storage and additive manufacturing powders, closed a $51 million Series C round. Lead investor Volta Energy Technologies was joined by Prithvi Ventures, LaunchCapital, Anzu Partners and others in the new funding.

Bigeye, a San Francisco-based data observability platform, secured a $45 million Series B round. Coatue Management led the funding, which saw participation from Sequoia Capital and Costanoa Ventures.

Tech News

Customers at the pop-up, called A Circular Store, can also bring in clothes to mend and attend in-store workshops that will offer tips on repairs. PHOTO: THREDUP INC.

Madewell, ThredUP test secondhand store in Brooklyn

Techs and the city: where Google, Amazon and others are expanding their NYC footprint

Voters want to curb the influence of Big Tech companies, new poll shows

Tech-focused Clearhaven Partners closes debut fund

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-24-21 1124ET

11:34aHuawei CFO, U.S. reach agreement to resolve bank fraud charges - sources
RE
11:32aBANCA D'ITALIA : October 4-5 - Symposium 'Coping with new (and old) vulnerabilities in the post-pandemic world'
PU
11:25aVC DAILY : Question: What to Make of Efforts in -2-
DJ
11:25aVC DAILY : Question: What to Make of Efforts in Congress to Lower Drug Prices?
DJ
11:22aU.S. new home sales beat expectations; supply increases
RE
11:21aHENGLI PETROCHEMICAL : Oil heads for third straight week of gains as supply tightens
RE
11:13aSterling dips after rally triggered by hawkish BoE
RE
11:08aHSBC, StanChart may face secondary shockwaves from Evergrande crisis -analysts
RE
11:08aChina's Chengxin, Tsingshan team up for $350 million Indonesia lithium project
RE
10:56aExplainer-What's new in China's crackdown on crypto?
RE
1Evergrande investors in limbo after payment deadline passes
2Nervousness rises
3Analyst recommendations: Boohoo, Coca-Cola, Monster Beverage, Molson Co..
4China scrambles to fix power crunch, tame runaway raw material markets
5Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : TSMC says working to overcome glob..

