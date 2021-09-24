VC Daily : Question: What to Make of Efforts in -2

Garuda Therapeutics, a Natick, Mass.-based developer of blood stem cell therapies, launched with an oversubscribed $72 million Series A round led by Aisling Capital, Northpond Ventures and Orbimed.

Iron Ox Inc., a San Carlos, Calif.-based indoor farming startup, completed a $53 million Series C round led by Breakthrough Energy Ventures. Previous investors in the company include Crosslink Capital, R7 Partners, Pathbreaker Ventures, Eniac Ventures, Amplify Partners, At One Ventures and Y Combinator.

6K, a North Andover, Mass.-based producer of sustainable advanced materials for energy storage and additive manufacturing powders, closed a $51 million Series C round. Lead investor Volta Energy Technologies was joined by Prithvi Ventures, LaunchCapital, Anzu Partners and others in the new funding.

Bigeye, a San Francisco-based data observability platform, secured a $45 million Series B round. Coatue Management led the funding, which saw participation from Sequoia Capital and Costanoa Ventures.

Tech News

Customers at the pop-up, called A Circular Store, can also bring in clothes to mend and attend in-store workshops that will offer tips on repairs. PHOTO: THREDUP INC.

