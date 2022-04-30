VEDANTA EXECUTIVE SAYS ACTIVELY LOOKING FOR A CEO FOR THE CHIP J…

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily Briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Yield stocks
Undervalued stocks
Quality stocks
Growth stocks
Multibaggers
ESG stocks
Investment Themes
Europe's family businesses
Israeli innovation
Robotics
Cybersecurity
Ageing Population
Solar energy
Rankings
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment Themes
Europe's family businesses
Israeli innovation
Robotics
Cybersecurity
Ageing Population
Solar energy
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Apprendre la bourse
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
VEDANTA EXECUTIVE SAYS ACTIVELY LOOKING FOR A CEO FOR THE CHIP J…
04/30/2022 | 07:03am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
VEDANTA EXECUTIVE SAYS ACTIVELY LOOKING FOR A CEO FOR THE CHIP JV WITH FOXCONN
© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:00a
India seizes $725 million of Xiaomi assets over illegal remittances
RE
08:57a
In Georgia, protests planned at salute to U.S. South's pro-slavery past
RE
08:54a
France promises to increase military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine
RE
08:53a
Ukraine says Russia stole 'several hundred thousand tonnes' of grain
RE
08:39a
WARREN BUFFETT
: Buffett's Berkshire says operating profit nearly unchanged
RE
08:30a
Ukrainian forges plane wreckage into key fobs to fund war effort
RE
08:01a
Ukrainian forges plane wreckage into key fobs to fund war effort
RE
07:43a
Police arrest several in Canadian capital as bikers parade turns unruly
RE
07:41a
Disney's corporate affairs head leaves three months after joining
RE
07:38a
France gears up for May Day protests, in first test for newly reelected Macron
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
HSBC's top shareholder calls for banking giant's break-up - source
2
VEON : files Form 20-F and Dutch Annual Report for financial year 2021
3
Warren Buffett's Berkshire all-day meeting to kick off in Omaha
4
India seizes $725 million in Xiaomi assets over illegal remittances
5
Westwood Budega™️ Receives State Permit and Prepares for O..
More news
HOT NEWS
GTY TECHNOLOGY HOLDI.
+115.19%
GI Manager L.P entered into a definitive agreement to acquire GTY Technology Holdings Inc. for approximately $400 million.
VAXXINITY, INC.
+84.22%
Vaxxinity Shares Rise 55% in Heavy Volume
LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, I.
+12.33%
Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
NFI GROUP INC.
-15.00%
NFI Group Inc. Provides Revenue Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2022
TC ENERGY CORPORATIO.
-5.19%
TC Energy Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
ELDORADO GOLD CORPOR.
-7.76%
Transcript : Eldorado Gold Corporation, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 29, 2022
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave