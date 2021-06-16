VEGOILS-Palm edges lower on cheaper rivals and lower demand, weaker ringgit limits losses

SINGAPORE, June 17 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
fell for a second straight day on Thursday, as it tracked
cheaper rival oils and as improved demand prospects from India
faded, although a weaker ringgit limited some losses.
The benchmark palm oil contract for September
delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 21
ringgit, or 0.6%, to 3,384 ringgit ($819.97) a tonne.
"Palm is down because of external markets," a Kuala Lumpur
trader told Reuters.
Soyoil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT)
fell 0.4%. U.S. soybean futures fell for a seventh consecutive
session on Thursday as a strong dollar pushed prices to a
two-month low.
Soybean oil prices on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
meanwhile dropped 1.5%, while its palm oil contract
fell 1.6%.
Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as
they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.
Prices were also affected by lower demand from India, which
announced on Wednesday that it will not lower import duties, as
widely expected.
A weaker ringgit, which fell 0.3% against the dollar
however, limited the losses, as it made the edible oil more
attractive to holders of foreign currency.
Palm oil may break a support at 3,351 ringgit per
tonne and fall to 3,195 ringgit, Reuters analyst Wang Tao said.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 EU HICP Final MM, YY May
1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly
1230 US Philly Fed Business Indx June
(1 liked)
($1 = 4.1270 ringgit)
(Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)