VEGOILS-Palm extends losses to fourth day amid bearish outlook

JAKARTA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
extended losses to a fourth session on Tuesday, following a
warning by a leading industry analyst that prices would plunge
by more than 30% by the end of this year amid soft demand and
ample supply.
The benchmark palm oil contract for December
delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 2.29%
to 3,460 ringgit ($751.03) a tonne in early trade. It declined
8.9% in the previous three sessions.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Malaysian palm oil prices will plunge to 2,500 ringgit
($547.29) by the end of December, weighed down by improving
production, demand destruction and a slowdown in major
economies, leading analyst Dorab Mistry said on Friday.
* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract fell 1.44%,
while its palm oil contract dropped 3.71%. Soyoil prices
on the Chicago Board of Trade were trading 0.14% higher.
* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as
they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.
* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Sept. 1-25 rose
20.9% from the same period in August, cargo surveyor Intertek
Testing Services said on Sunday, while independent inspection
company AmSpec Agri said exports increased 18.6%.
* Palm oil may retest a support at 3,427 ringgit per tonne,
as it has pierced below the Sept. 8 low of 3,481 ringgit,
Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. In the fourth quarter, palm
oil may drop towards 2,723 ringgit per tonne.
MARKET NEWS
* Oil steadied in early Asian trade as indications that
producer alliance OPEC+ sought to avoid a collapse in prices,
along with a slight softening in the dollar, tempered an earlier
sell-off.
* U.S. stocks and oil prices declined in choppy trading on
Monday, while the dollar and Treasury yields pushed higher, as
Wall Street digested a raft of mixed macroeconomic
news.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1000 France Unemp Class-A SA Aug
1230 US Durable Goods Aug
1400 US Consumer Confidence Sept
1400 US New Home Sales-Units Aug
($1 = 4.6070 ringgit)
(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)