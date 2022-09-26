Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

VEGOILS-Palm extends losses to fourth day amid bearish outlook

09/26/2022 | 10:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JAKARTA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures extended losses to a fourth session on Tuesday, following a warning by a leading industry analyst that prices would plunge by more than 30% by the end of this year amid soft demand and ample supply.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 2.29% to 3,460 ringgit ($751.03) a tonne in early trade. It declined 8.9% in the previous three sessions.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Malaysian palm oil prices will plunge to 2,500 ringgit ($547.29) by the end of December, weighed down by improving production, demand destruction and a slowdown in major economies, leading analyst Dorab Mistry said on Friday.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract fell 1.44%, while its palm oil contract dropped 3.71%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were trading 0.14% higher.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Sept. 1-25 rose 20.9% from the same period in August, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Sunday, while independent inspection company AmSpec Agri said exports increased 18.6%.

* Palm oil may retest a support at 3,427 ringgit per tonne, as it has pierced below the Sept. 8 low of 3,481 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. In the fourth quarter, palm oil may drop towards 2,723 ringgit per tonne.

MARKET NEWS

* Oil steadied in early Asian trade as indications that producer alliance OPEC+ sought to avoid a collapse in prices, along with a slight softening in the dollar, tempered an earlier sell-off.

* U.S. stocks and oil prices declined in choppy trading on Monday, while the dollar and Treasury yields pushed higher, as Wall Street digested a raft of mixed macroeconomic news.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1000 France Unemp Class-A SA Aug

1230 US Durable Goods Aug

1400 US Consumer Confidence Sept

1400 US New Home Sales-Units Aug ($1 = 4.6070 ringgit) (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.20% 1.07834 Delayed Quote.-20.22%
BURSA MALAYSIA -0.16% 6.26 End-of-day quote.-4.43%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.19% 0.73015 Delayed Quote.-6.95%
CRUDE PALM OIL -1.32% 821 End-of-day quote.-24.72%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.27% 0.9643 Delayed Quote.-15.39%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.32% 0.012292 Delayed Quote.-8.35%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.67% 84.52 Delayed Quote.11.32%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.25% 0.56785 Delayed Quote.-16.03%
WTI 0.68% 77.149 Delayed Quote.5.54%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:18aEMEA Morning Briefing : Volatility May Continue -2-
DJ
12:18aEMEA Morning Briefing: Volatility May Continue Rattling Markets
DJ
12:17aCorn, soybeans firm on slower U.S. harvest; wheat gains 1%
RE
12:07aUnicredit: credit suisse cuts target price to eur 14.4 from eur…
RE
12:07aINDIA STOCKS-Consumer, IT firms lead Indian shares higher
RE
12:06aU.S. whistleblowers aiding migrant children feared retaliation -watchdog
RE
12:05aCopper falls on weak growth outlook
RE
12:04aShell sees 2024 global demand for aviation fuel return to level before pandemic
RE
09/26Gold firms on slightly softer dollar, rate-hike fears cap gains
RE
09/26Japan's Nikkei rebound from 2-month low, tech shares lead
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nevada Copper Provides Update on Restart Activities at Pumpkin Hollow a..
2BITCOIN UP 5% AND ABOVE $20,000; ETHER UP 4% AT 1-WEEK HIGH OF $…
3BOJ steps in to curb rising yields with special buying operation
4Z : LINE MAN Wongnai Raises US$265M Series-B Funding, Led by GIC and LI..
5INPEX Extends MOU on LNG Supply to Indonesian Domestic Market and Incor..

HOT NEWS