VEGOILS-Palm falls over 2% as crude, U.S. soyoil prices drop

JAKARTA, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures were
poised on Friday for a second consecutive weekly decline as they
extended losses, tracking a drop in crude and Chicago Board of
Trade soyoil prices.
The benchmark palm oil contract for December
delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had fallen
2.1% to 2,730 ringgit ($656.57) a tonne by the midday break.
If the losing trend continues, the contract could rack up a
second straight weekly fall, with a drop of 3.3%, Eikon data
shows.
"Palm oil prices fell in tandem with weak external markets
and lower crude oil prices," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader told
Reuters.
CBOT's soyoil contract fell 1.1%, as farmer selling
offset support from Wednesday's bullish U.S. quarterly stocks
report and strong weekly export sales.
Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as
they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.
Crude oil, which fell over 1% on Friday over
worsening demand prospects due to the COVID-19 pandemic, also
weighed down prices.
Cheaper crude makes palm oil a less attractive feedstock for
biofuels.
Palm oil may revisit its Sept. 30 low of 2,708 ringgit per
tonne, as it could have completed a bounce from this level, said
Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
(Reporting by Fathin Ungku;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)