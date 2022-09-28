VEGOILS-Palm hits over 15-month low as global recession fears hurt demand

(Updates throughout)
JAKARTA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
hit a fresh 15-month low on Wednesday, extending losses for a
fifth straight session, as global recession fears hurt demand in
edible oils market.
The benchmark palm oil contract for December
delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 5.08%
to 3,344 ringgit ($724.28) per tonne by midday break. Earlier in
the session, it dropped to 3,326 ringgit, its lowest since June
18, 2021.
The contract has lost 14% so far in five days.
As prices broke below 3,430 ringgit level, traders "were
aggravated to clear their long positions", a trader in Kuala
Lumpur said.
"Global turmoil in energy and share markets added to selling
pressure in edible oils side."
Asian share markets tumbled, as surging borrowing costs
intensified fears of a global recession, spooking investors into
the arms of the safe-haven dollar and punishing currencies
across the region.
Oil prices fell more 1%, pressured by a strengthening dollar
and crude storage builds that offset support from U.S.
production cuts caused by Hurricane Ian.
Dalian's most-active soyoil contract fell 0.52%,
while its palm oil contract dropped 1.08%. Soyoil prices
on the Chicago Board of Trade declined 1.22%.
Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as
they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market,
while weaker crude oil makes palm oil less attractive as biofuel
feedstock.
Palm oil may retest a support at 3,427 ringgit per tonne, a
break below could open the way towards 3,288-3,360 ringgit
range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.
Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Sept. 1-25 rose
between 18.6% and 20.9% from a month-ago figures, cargo
surveyors said.
($1 = 4.6170 ringgit)
(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Bernadette Christina Munthe;
Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Rashmi Aich)