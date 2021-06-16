VEGOILS-Palm loses more than 2% tracking weak overseas soy prices

JAKARTA, June 16 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
plunged 4% on Wednesday, shedding sharp gains from the previous
session, dragged down by a fall in soyoil prices on an improved
weather outlook for the U.S. Midwest crop belt.
The benchmark palm oil contract for September
delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange declined
4.01%, to 3,400 ringgit ($825.64) a tonne during midday break on
Wednesday.
"Palm oil prices are tracking weakness from external
markets," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said, referring to palm's
rival oils on the Chicago Board of Trade(CBOT) and the Dalian
Commodity Exchange.
Soyoil contract on the CBOT dipped 0.96%. Soybean
oil prices on the Dalian dropped 0.71%, while its palm
oil contract rose 0.03%.
Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable
oils broker Sunvin Group, said dragging the price is also lower
demand from India as it did not lower import duties as expected.
Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as
they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.
Palm oil may break a resistance at 3,602 ringgit
per tonne and rise into a range of 3,691 ringgit to 3,757
ringgit, Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao said.
($1 = 4.1180 ringgit)
(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber)