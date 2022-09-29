VEGOILS-Palm recovers after five days on stronger soyoil, export data optimism

JAKARTA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
rose on Thursday, after plunging to a near 20-month low in the
previous session, as gains in rival oils and expectations for
solid export data boosted sentiment.
The benchmark palm oil contract for December
delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange jumped by
4.25% to 3,363 ringgit ($724.16) per tonne by midday break,
heading for its best day in over two weeks.
The contract fell more than 17% in the previous five
sessions, hitting its lowest level since early February 2021 on
Wednesday.
"Today is a correction day on the back of slightly
supportive external market, weak ringgit and potentially better
export data tomorrow," a Kuala Lumpur-based palm oil trader
said.
Traders are awaiting cargo surveyors' September exports data
of Malaysian palm oil products on Friday.
For the Sept. 1-25 period, exports rose between 18.6% and
20.9% from a month ago, cargo surveyors said.
Dalian's most-active soyoil contract rose 0.95%,
while its palm oil contract slid 0.39%. Soyoil prices on
the Chicago Board of Trade gained 0.93%.
Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as
they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.
The Malaysian ringgit slipped to a record low, as strong
U.S. dollar continued to weigh on most Asian currencies.
Weaker ringgit makes palm oil cheaper for buyers holding the
U.S. currency.
Palm oil is expected to bounce into a range of 3,360-3,427
ringgit, as it has found a support at 3,243 ringgit per tonne,
Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.
($1 = 4.6440 ringgit)
(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Rashmi Aich)