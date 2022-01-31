VEGOILS-Palm scales record high on reduced Indonesia supply outlook

SINGAPORE, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
briefly touched a record high of 5,700 ringgit per tonne in
early trade on Monday before encountering light profit-taking,
as traders tried to factor in reduced supplies from top producer
and exporter Indonesia.
The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery
on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange ended the pre-Lunar
New Year holiday half-day trading session down 0.73% at 5,587
ringgit ($1,331.19) per tonne. The Bursa will remain closed
until Feb. 3.
Indonesian authorities shocked global edible oil markets
last week by implementing a new rule that made it mandatory for
palm oil producers to sell 20% of their output to domestic
consumers at fixed prices.
The rule change has clouded the outlook for crude palm oil
supplies from Indonesia, and upended global edible oil markets
by making what is traditionally the cheapest vegetable oil the
costliest among the three major edible oils traded across the
world.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Indonesia, the world's biggest palm oil producer and
exporter, has set the crude palm oil reference price for
February at $1,314.78 per tonne, up from January's 1,307.76 per
tonne, the Trade Ministry said in a statement on Friday.
* India, the top edible oil importer, is likely to set aside
about 3 trillion rupees ($40 billion) on food and fertiliser
subsidies in its budget next week for 2022/23, officials said,
roughly the same amount the government budgeted for this fiscal
year ending in March.
* Chicago March 2022 soybean futures stretched to fresh
life-of-contract highs in early trade on Monday to extend their
run higher on worries about the scale of drought-hit crops from
South America.
* Chicago's most-active soyoil contract rose 1.75%
to 66.41 cents a pound, its highest since June 2021, at 0449
GMT. Soymeal futures were up 1.3% at $416.70 a short ton.
* China's main commodity futures markets will be closed
until Feb. 7 due to the Lunar New Year/Spring Festival holiday.
* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as
they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.
* Palm oil may test a resistance at 5,676 ringgit
per tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain into the
5,749-5,794 ringgit range.
GLOBAL MARKETS
* Asian share markets made a cautious start to a week that
is likely to see a rise in UK interest rates and mixed reports
on U.S. jobs and manufacturing, while surging oil prices added
to worries over inflation.
* Oil rose 1%, hovering near seven-year highs hit in the
previous session, amid concerns over tight supply as well as
geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East.
DATA/EVENTS
000 EU GDP Flash Prelim Q4
1300 Germany CPI Prelim Jan
1300 Germany HICP Prelim Jan
($1 = 4.1970 ringgit)
(Reporting By Gavin Maguire; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and
Subhranshu Sahu)