Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

VEGOILS-Palm slumps nearly 7% on weaker rival oils

09/25/2022 | 11:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JAKARTA, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell nearly 7% on Monday, tracking weakness in rival edible oils amid recession fears, and after a leading analyst warned prices would plunge by more than 30% by the end of this year due to ample supply and weaker demand.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange dropped 6.85% to trade at 3,480 ringgit ($757.18) a tonne in early session, down for a third straight session.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Sept. 1-25 rose 20.9% to 1,168,627 tonnes from 966,655 tonnes shipped during Aug. 1-25, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Sunday.

* Indonesia's palm oil exports are set to jump in the second half of the year after the scrapping of export levies, but the annual total will still be lower than last year's 33.7 million tonnes due to earlier restrictions, the Indonesian Palm Oil Association said.

* Malaysian palm oil prices will plunge to 2,500 ringgit ($547.29) by the end of December, weighed down by improving production, demand destruction and a slowdown in major economies, leading analyst Dorab Mistry said on Friday.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract fell 3.28%, while its palm oil contract <DCPcv1 dropped 4.7%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.99%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

MARKET NEWS

* Oil prices rose modestly in early trade after sliding to eight-month lows last week weighed down by a surging U.S. dollar and fears sharp interest rate hikes globally would spark a recession and hit fuel demand.

* Sterling slumped to a record low, prompting speculation of an emergency response from the Bank of England, as confidence evaporated in Britain's plan to borrow its way out of trouble, with spooked investors piling in to U.S. dollars.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0800 Germany Ifo Business Climate New Sep

0800 Germany Ifo Curr Conditions New Sep

0800 Germany Ifo Expectations New Sep

0535 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda to deliver speech, meet business leaders in Osaka

1300 Introductory statement by ECB President Christine Lagarde at the hearing before the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs of the European Parliament in Brussels ($1 = 4.5960 ringgit) (Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.12% 0.675 Delayed Quote.5.51%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -1.68% 1.0952 Delayed Quote.-5.95%
BURSA MALAYSIA -0.16% 6.27 End-of-day quote.-4.27%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.17% 0.761707 Delayed Quote.9.05%
CRUDE PALM OIL -0.69% 832 End-of-day quote.-24.72%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.40% 0.012741 Delayed Quote.7.66%
INTERTEK GROUP PLC 1.35% 3761 Delayed Quote.-33.20%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.56% 85.56 Delayed Quote.15.96%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.53% 1.037883 Delayed Quote.17.33%
WTI -1.55% 78.298 Delayed Quote.5.25%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:53aApple says it is excited to be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India
RE
12:51aINDIA BONDS-Bond yields little changed on value buying, benchmark sees short covering
RE
12:47aIndia cenbank likely sells dollars as rupee hits fresh record low
RE
12:40aUkraine military says Russian drones hit military objects in Odesa
RE
12:28aThai Aug exports rise 7.5% y/y, slightly lower than forecast
RE
12:21aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks Seen Mixed Amid -2-
DJ
12:21aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks Seen Mixed Amid Global Recession Fears
DJ
12:19aUAE healthcare firm Burjeel Holdings plans listing on Oct 10
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:12aTaiwan pledges 'effective' measures as markets tumble
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Sterling crumbles to record low, dollar soars on UK fiscal angst
2Sterling plunges to all-time low in scathing appraisal of fiscal plan
3London copper price hits two-month low on strong dollar
4Taiwan pledges 'effective' measures as markets tumble
5Trending: RWE, UAE's Adnoc Sign Deal for First LNG Cargo to German LNG ..

HOT NEWS