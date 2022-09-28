VEGOILS-Palm snaps 5-day losing streak on stronger soyoil

JAKARTA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
rose on Thursday after plunging to a near 20-month low in the
previous session, with gains in rival Dalian and Chicago soyoil
underpinning the market.
The benchmark palm oil contract for December
delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange jumped 130
ringgit, or 4.03%, to 3,356 ringgit ($722.81) per tonne in early
trade. The contract fell more than 17% in the previous five
sessions of losses.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract rose 0.59%,
while its palm oil contract slid 0.81%. Soyoil prices on
the Chicago Board of Trade gained 0.80%.
* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as
they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.
* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Sept. 1-25 rose
between 18.6% and 20.9% from a month ago, cargo surveyors said.
* Palm oil is expected to bounce into a range of 3,360-3,427
ringgit, as it has found a support at 3,243 ringgit per tonne,
Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.
MARKET NEWS
* Brazilian soybean processors have temporarily halted units
as crushing margins turned negative, reflecting weak domestic
demand for biodiesel and high vegetable oil inventories,
analysts said on Wednesday.
* Oil prices fell in early Asian trade as a strong dollar
and economic woes outweighed optimism over consumer demand.
* Asian share markets rose after Britain's central bank
launched an emergency bond buying programme to stabilise a
furious sell-off in gilts, though trade was skittish and
sterling remained under pressure.
DATA/EVENTS
0900 EU Consumer Confid. Final Sept
1200 Germany CPI Prelim YY Sept
1200 Germany HICP Prelim YY Sept
1230 US GDP Final Q2
1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly
($1 = 4.6430 ringgit)
(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)