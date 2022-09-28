Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

VEGOILS-Palm snaps 5-day losing streak on stronger soyoil

09/28/2022 | 11:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JAKARTA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Thursday after plunging to a near 20-month low in the previous session, with gains in rival Dalian and Chicago soyoil underpinning the market.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange jumped 130 ringgit, or 4.03%, to 3,356 ringgit ($722.81) per tonne in early trade. The contract fell more than 17% in the previous five sessions of losses.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract rose 0.59%, while its palm oil contract slid 0.81%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade gained 0.80%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Sept. 1-25 rose between 18.6% and 20.9% from a month ago, cargo surveyors said.

* Palm oil is expected to bounce into a range of 3,360-3,427 ringgit, as it has found a support at 3,243 ringgit per tonne, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

MARKET NEWS

* Brazilian soybean processors have temporarily halted units as crushing margins turned negative, reflecting weak domestic demand for biodiesel and high vegetable oil inventories, analysts said on Wednesday.

* Oil prices fell in early Asian trade as a strong dollar and economic woes outweighed optimism over consumer demand.

* Asian share markets rose after Britain's central bank launched an emergency bond buying programme to stabilise a furious sell-off in gilts, though trade was skittish and sterling remained under pressure.

DATA/EVENTS 0900 EU Consumer Confid. Final Sept 1200 Germany CPI Prelim YY Sept 1200 Germany HICP Prelim YY Sept 1230 US GDP Final Q2 1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly ($1 = 4.6430 ringgit) (Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BURSA MALAYSIA -0.48% 6.22 End-of-day quote.-5.04%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
CRUDE PALM OIL -1.16% 810.25 End-of-day quote.-25.83%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.04% 88.85 Delayed Quote.7.68%
WTI 0.09% 81.759 Delayed Quote.4.16%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:05aThai central bank ready to adjust monetary tightening pace - chief
RE
12:03aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise on metals, auto boost
RE
12:01aOil price dips as dollar strengthens, demand weakens
RE
09/29China's yuan unlikely to continue rapid depreciation -state media
RE
09/29London copper flat as tight inventories offset dollar strength
RE
09/28Australia tells SingTel-owned Optus to pay cost of replacing hacked ID documents
RE
09/28Leaders of China, Japan say it is important to develop ties
RE
09/28Japan, U.S., South Korea to conduct joint navy drills on Friday - Japan MSDF
RE
09/28Australia will not need to curb gas exports, minister says
RE
09/28China plans to issue 2.5 trln yuan in treasury bonds in Q4 - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NEXE Innovations Announces Year Ended May 31, 2022, Audited Financial R..
2Changes to UN aviation emissions deal near approval -officials
3Oil price dips as dollar strengthens, demand weakens
4Thai central bank ready to adjust monetary tightening pace - chief
5Japan's Nikkei tracks Wall Street higher as Treasury yields fall

HOT NEWS