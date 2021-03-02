Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

VELODYNE INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

03/02/2021 | 05:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PHILADELPHIA, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (“Velodyne”) (NASDAQ: VLDR) on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company’s securities between November 9, 2020 and February 19, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On September 29, 2020, Velodyne combined with Graf Industrial Corp., a subsidiary of a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”). As a result of this business combination, Velodyne began trading as a public company on the NASDAQ on September 30, 2020.

On February 22, 2021, the Company issued a press release announcing that it had removed its founder and Chairman of the Board David Hall and its Chief Marketing Officer Marta Thoma Hall after “the completion of an investigation by the fully independent Audit Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors, which commenced in December 2020.” According to the press release, “[t]he investigation concluded that Mr. Hall and Ms. Hall each behaved inappropriately with regard to Board and Company processes, and failed to operate with respect, honesty, integrity, and candor in their dealings with Company officers and directors.”

Following this news, shares of Velodyne’s common stock declined $4.85 per share, or 23% in value, to close on February 23, 2021 at $16.26 per share, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Velodyne investors with losses in excess of $100,000 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/velodyne-lidar-inc/, for additional information about this action and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pVELODYNE INVESTOR ALERT : Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
05:59pUMB FINANCIAL  : Bank joins FedNow Service's instant payments pilot program
PU
05:59pHow refugees' decision to live in or outside a camp affects their quality of life
PU
05:59pThe costs and benefits of Identity
PU
05:59pODONATE THERAPEUTICS  : Corporate Presentation March 2021
PU
05:59pToll brothers announces cody place model grand opening in downtown palm springs
GL
05:59pMURPHY OIL CORPORATION  : Announces Pricing of $550 Million of 6.375% Senior Notes Due 2028
BU
05:58pRIO TINTO  : Chairman Simon Thompson to step down in 2022
RE
05:58pHORIZON MINERALS LIMITED (ASX : HRZ) Half Yearly Report and Accounts
AQ
05:58pUNION PACIFIC  : UP Operating Teams Battle through Polar Vortex
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SIXT SE : PRESS RELEASE : SIXT closes 2020 with a slight profit in Europe despite Corona - total consolidated ..
2Brexodus from City of London to the EU slows
3NASDAQ 100 : Stocks hit the pause button
4Target to spend $4 billion a year to speed up delivery as pandemic spurs online gains
5Delaware Funds® by Macquarie Municipal Income Funds Announce Dividends

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ