Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

VEONEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of VNE and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

07/23/2021 | 02:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA).

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On July 22, 2021, Veoneer announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by Magna in a deal valued at approximately $3.8 billion. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Veoneer stockholders will receive $31.25 in cash for each share of Veoneer common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Veoneer’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Veoneer’s stockholders.

If you own shares of Veoneer and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Alexandra Raymond, Esq.
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:42pBRIDGETOWN 2 : PropertyGuru, Southeast Asia's Leading Digital Property Marketplace Group, Plans to Go Public in Partnership with Bridgetown 2
BU
02:40pPFIZER : Brazil reopens amid looming threat from delta variant
AQ
02:40pGrimmway Farms Recalls Certain Carrots Due to Risk of Salmonella
DJ
02:39pCASK & KETTLE : Presents at Newchip Accelerator Online Startup Week July 26
BU
02:38pCRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL INMOBILIARIA FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA : Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter) (Form 6-K)
PU
02:38pBRIDGETOWN 2 HOLDINGS LTD : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:38pZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : 7 Benefits of Upgrading to a Zoom Education Plan
PU
02:38pRAVEN INDUSTRIES : Sponsors Sioux Falls Airshow Discover Aviation Day, Thursday, August 5, 2021
PU
02:38pBRIDGETOWN 2 : PropertyGuru, Southeast Asia's Leading Digital Property Marketplace Group, Plans To Go Public In Partnership With Bridgetown 2 (Form 8-K)
PU
02:36pCYBER SECURITY 1 : 1's rights issue of units of approximately EUR 1.774 million is heavily oversubscribed
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SCATEC ASA : SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF 2021: Strong growth in project backlog and pipeline
2VALEO SE : VALEO : Goldman Sachs maintains a Sell rating
3Investors eye COVID-19 spread, Golden Cross to gauge U.S. dollar trajectory
4RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Update - Appointment of His Excellency Yasir Al Rumayyan as an..
5UNILEVER PLC : UNILEVER PLC : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS