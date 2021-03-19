Log in
News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
VERB to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Call on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 4:30 PM ET

03/19/2021 | 05:04pm EDT
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a rapidly emerging market leader in business-focused interactive video sales and marketing tools, including livestream ecommerce, CRM, and content management applications, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 4:30 PM Eastern time (1:30 PM Pacific time). Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.  

VERB CEO Rory J. Cutaia and CFO Jeff Clayborne will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Time: 4:30 PM Eastern time (1:30 PM Pacific time)
U.S. dial-in number: 1-877-407-4018
International number: 1-201-689-8471

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 PM Eastern time on the same day through Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 13717712

About VERB
VERB Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) is rapidly emerging as the market leader in business-focused interactive video sales and marketing tools, including livestream ecommerce, CRM, and content management applications. With offices in California and Utah, USA, VERB provides next-generation software applications to sales-based organizations in more than 60 countries and 48 languages. The Company’s proprietary, patented, and patent-pending technology platform produces real-time, measurable results, with customers reporting greater than 600% increases in conversion rates. VERB’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) products are cloud-based, accessible on all mobile and desktop devices, and are available by subscription for individual and enterprise users. The Company’s technology is also integrated into popular ERP, CRM, and marketing platforms. For more information, please visit www.verb.tech.

Investor Relations Contact:
888.504.9929
investors@verb.tech

Media Contact:
855.250.2300, ext.107
info@verb.tech

 


© GlobeNewswire 2021
